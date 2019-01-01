Barbados cruised to a 3-0 victory over United States Virgin Islands (USVI) tonight at the Wildey Turf in the Concacaf Nations League. Captain Hadan Holligan gave the tridents the lead in the first...
Oh deer! - Invasive species reproducing at an alarming rate in eastern JamaicaNative to the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and South America, the white-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus) is emerging as...
YABUCOA, Puerto Rico (AP) â Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands braced for heavy rains and strong winds today as remnants of the new season's first hurricane provided an initial test of how far they've recovered...
CHRISTIANSTED, St Croix â Governor of the United States Virgin Islands (USVI),Â Â Kenneth Mapp, says he is satisfied with the progress made in rehabilitating the country, eight months after it was battered...
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CMC) â The United States Coast GuardÃÂ says rescue crews are searching for a MSC Seaside crewmember who went overboard in the Caribbean Sea about eight nautical miles southeast of St...
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) â A search was underway near the US Virgin Islands on Wednesday for a crew member on a cruise ship who apparently went overboard in rough seas.Geneva-based MSC Cruises said the crew member...
Q: I searched âcost for US non-immigrant (tourist) visaâ and got several results. Which website should I use?ÃÂ A: You are wise to question what you read online! For the most reliable, up-to-date...
NEW YORK, United States (AFP) â The US territories of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands will need to take painful actions to restore their economies amid the hurricane devastation, New York Federal Reserve President...
SANÂ JUAN, Puerto Rico: Still recovering from hurricanes Irma and Maria, the United States Virgin Islands, says its hotel stocks will not come back on stream until 2019. In the meantime, some hotel workers have been...
Former US President, Bill Clinton, will be visiting Dominica next week to view ongoing efforts to rebuild following the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria on the island last September. He will also visit the US Virgin...
Following the impact of two Category 5 hurricanes in September, the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism has developed a 150-day rolling marketing plan to share with industry stakeholders. âThis new plan has...
TORTOLA, BVI (CMC) â Airports in the British and US Virgin Islands are scheduled to reopen for commercial flights this week following the passage of Hurricane Maria.In the British Virgin Islands, Minister of...
