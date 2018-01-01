FLOOD response and mitigation activities in Trinidad and Tobago got a big boost recently after the Cable and Wireless Charitable Foundation (CWCF) and FLOW partnered with the United Way of Trinidad and Tobago to donate...
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â Director of the South West Regional Health Authority, Albert Persaud, says an investigation has been launched into the circumstances that led to the death of a 26-year-old woman just...
Â Tomorrowâs third and final round of the KFC Goodwill Cup, featuring three teams from Guyana in Annai Secondary, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) and Annandale Secondary along with Trinidad and...
Flood response and mitigation activities in Trinidad and Tobago will get a significant boost as the Cable...
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â Director of the South West Regional Health Authority, Albert Persaud says an investigation has been launched into the circumstances that led to the death of a 26-year-old woman just...
Â Round two of the KFC Goodwill Cup which is being competed amongst four school teams, inclusive of the Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers league winners; Annandale Secondary, runners up, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School...
The Caribbean Court Of Justice (CCJ) has ruled in favour of Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) and Arawak Cement Ltd in their battle with local importer Rock Hard Cement to have tariffs on imported cement remain...
A curious double standard is being applied by the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) by its decision to sell its operations in nine Caribbean countries to Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) of Trinidad and Tobago.In...
In 2000, I left my hometown, Buenos Aires, Argentina, to begin my journey at The University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago. Later, I enjoyed the tranquility of the Cave Hill Campus of UWI,...
PORT OF SPAIN â A High Court judge has given three Jamaican students permission to challenge the decision of the Immigration Division to refuse to renew their student permits that would have allowed them...
Â A City Magistrate yesterday granted permission to a Trinidadian, who faked his kidnapping, to leave the jurisdiction and return to his homeland, despite finding sufficient evidence against him for the related...
BRIDGETOWN â Several Caribbean islands were rocked by earthquakes during a six hour period overnight, the Trinidad-based Seismic Research centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the...
Kaleidoscope Paints makes its re-entry into Jamaica this month.The Trinidad and Tobago-based paint company brings more than four decades of invention and innovation into the Jamaican market, providing a wider range of...
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â The head of the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) at the St Augustine campus of The University of the West Indies (UWI), Dr Joan Lutchman, is reiterating calls for the region to be...