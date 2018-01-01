C&W Charitable Foundation donates US$100,000 to T&T flood response
Jamaica Observer

FLOOD response and mitigation activities in Trinidad and Tobago got a big boost recently after the Cable and Wireless Charitable Foundation (CWCF) and FLOW partnered with the United Way of Trinidad and Tobago to donate...

0
Health authority investigates woman's death after giving birth
Jamaica Observer

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â Director of the South West Regional Health Authority, Albert Persaud, says an investigation has been launched into the circumstances that led to the death of a 26-year-old woman just...

0
KFC Goodwill Cup Can Annai upset Shiva’s boys’ for title?
Kaieteur News

Â  Tomorrowâs third and final round of the KFC Goodwill Cup, featuring three teams from Guyana in Annai Secondary, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) and Annandale Secondary along with Trinidad and...

0
Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation gives US$100,000 to United Way of T&T
Jamaica Gleaner

Flood response and mitigation activities in Trinidad and Tobago will get a significant boost as the Cable...

0
Trinidad Health Authority probes woman's death after giving birth
Jamaica Observer

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â Director of the South West Regional Health Authority, Albert Persaud says an investigation has been launched into the circumstances that led to the death of a 26-year-old woman just...

0
KFC Goodwill Cup Shiva’s boys top points standing after first round Annandale and Annai looking for wins tonight
Kaieteur News

Â  Round two of the KFC Goodwill Cup which is being competed amongst four school teams, inclusive of the Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers league winners; Annandale Secondary, runners up, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School...

0
60 per cent tariff stays
Nation News

The Caribbean Court Of Justice (CCJ) has ruled in favour of Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) and Arawak Cement Ltd in their battle with local importer Rock Hard Cement to have tariffs on imported cement remain...

0
Scotiabank obligation for decades of profits
Jamaica Observer

A curious double standard is being applied by the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) by its decision to sell its operations in nine Caribbean countries to Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) of Trinidad and Tobago.In...

0
The vibrancy of multilingualism
Jamaica Gleaner

In 2000, I left my hometown, Buenos Aires, Argentina, to begin my journey at The University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago. Later, I enjoyed the tranquility of the Cave Hill Campus of UWI,...

0
Court grants Jamaican students permission to challenge Immigration Division
Nation News

PORT OF SPAIN â A High Court judge has given three Jamaican students permission to challenge the decision of the Immigration Division to refuse to renew their student permits that would have allowed them...

0
Magistrate finds case against Trini who faked own kidnapping but allows him to leave jurisdiction
Kaieteur News

Â  A City Magistrate yesterday granted permission to a Trinidadian, who faked his kidnapping, to leave the jurisdiction and return to his homeland, despite finding sufficient evidence against him for the related...

0
Caribbean islands record series of earthquakes
Nation News

BRIDGETOWN â Several Caribbean islands were rocked by earthquakes during a six hour period overnight, the Trinidad-based Seismic Research centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the...

0
Kaleidoscope Paints makes entry into Jamaican market
Jamaica Gleaner

Kaleidoscope Paints makes its re-entry into Jamaica this month.The Trinidad and Tobago-based paint company brings more than four decades of invention and innovation into the Jamaican market, providing a wider range of...

0
Caribbean urged to be prepared for 'big one'
Jamaica Observer

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â The head of the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) at the St Augustine campus of The University of the West Indies (UWI), Dr Joan Lutchman, is reiterating calls for the region to be...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Date announced for Buju in T&T

All Aboard Fi Di Windy Rush for 2018 Pantomime

T&T football official donates balls for GFF/Exxonmobil International Futsal Tournament

Police Commissioner comments on plan “Sex Island” festival

Dovey wows Trinidad

GFF/ExxonMobil International Futsal Festival Fixtures released

Trinidad's top cop comments on planned 'Sex Island' festival

SPORTS more
KFC Goodwill Cup winner to be crowned tonight

T&T football official donates balls for GFF/Exxonmobil International Futsal Tournament

Delroy Tyrrell swims PB’s at ASATT Invitational

DSSC end creditable 7th of 24 clubs at ASATT Invitational Championship Raekwon Noel end as the 3rd best in the 11-12 Men Class

TT coach home after Grenada clinic

Smalta and Icool boost KFC Goodwill Cup

German’s Restaurant on-board with GFF ExxonMobil/STAG Beer International Futsal

POLITICS more
Trinidad police probing matter involving disclosure of PM's phone number

Rowley says former minister encouraging people ‘to harass and threaten’ him

Parliament passes Income Tax legislation without opposition support

Jamaica says no plans for 'Jexit'

Jamaica says no plans for 'JEXIT' from Caricom

Jamaica says no plans for ‘Jexit’

Jamaica says no plans for 'JEXIT' from CARICOM

BUSINESS more
NCB Financial Group increases Guardian Holdings offer

NCB increases GHL share offer to US$2.79

24 grants awarded at Caribbean Angel Investor Forum

David Jessop | At last, a time for action on the CSME

Berger Jamaica now producing former rival Penta brand

GraceKennedy Foods USA to consolidate with Majesty Foods Factory for joint venture

Strategic plan for Scotia Ja in 2019 ...Buildout of multi-platform, 1 branch to go

TECH more
Film database to benefit Caribbean countries

Cayman selected to host regional vet’s conference

Regional astrophysicist holds 'stellar' workshop

Farmer Nappy MTV Artiste of the Week

CRASH KILLS WI BATSMAN - Said to have lost control of his car

Grenada and Trinidad discuss energy sector cooperation

T&T drops to No. 2 in porn searches

CRIME more
Guyanese among five escapees from Trini detention facility

T&T to introduce legislation to deal with marijuana next year

Dem boys seh Magistrate send home Trini who kidnap eeself

Police Commissioner comments on plan “Sex Island” festival

Trinidad's top cop comments on planned 'Sex Island' festival

Police Commissioner comments on plan ‘Sex Island’ festival

Trinidad police probing matter involving disclosure of PM's phone number

MISCELLANEOUS more
C&W Charitable Foundation donates US$100,000 to T&T flood response

Health authority investigates woman's death after giving birth

KFC Goodwill Cup Can Annai upset Shiva’s boys’ for title?

Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation gives US$100,000 to United Way of T&T

Trinidad Health Authority probes woman's death after giving birth

KFC Goodwill Cup Shiva’s boys top points standing after first round Annandale and Annai looking for wins tonight

60 per cent tariff stays

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...