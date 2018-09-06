IMF pleased with economic progress in Suriname
Nation News

WASHINGTON â The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has welcomed Surinameâs ongoing economic receiver after the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country recorded a 1.7 per cent growth in real...

US food company recalls 'Fiesta Corn' from some Caribbean countries
Jamaica Observer

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â The US company, Del Monte Foods, has recalled more than 60,000 cases of incompletely sterilised canned corn from eight countries in the regon.The countries affected by the recall of Del...

VOS Invitational Meet in Suriname Guyana’s swimmers depart for Dutch Nation today
Kaieteur News

Â  By Sean Devers Guyanaâs swimmers will leave here today for Guyanaâs Dutch neighbour Suriname to participate in the VOS Invitational Meet this weekend in Paramaribo, the largest City in the smallest...

Guyana, Brazil and Suriname collaborating to eradicate carambola fruit fly
Antigua Observer

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Oct 26, CMC â Guyana, Brazil and Suriname are collaborating to eradicate the carambola fruit fly which plagues agricultural produce and poses economic and environmental challenges in the region....

Danns’ late goal rescues Guyana, Dominica and Suriname draw
Antigua Observer

LEONORA, Guyana (CMC) â Guyana needed Neil Dannsâ late game heroics to salvage a draw against visitors Barbados when the CONCACAF Nations League competition got underway at the National Track and Field Centre...

Dominica takes on Suriname in inaugural CONCACAF League of Nations tournament
Dominica News Online

Dominica will be battling Suriname in the inaugural CONCACAF League of Nations Tournament. The match is to take place in Guadeloupe on Thursday, September 6, 2018. Twenty-three players were named to represent Dominica....

IDB provides funds to help Suriname improve health services delivery
Jamaica Observer

WASHINGTON, DC, USA (CMC) â The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) says it has approved a US$20- million loan which will improve access to high-quality, well-integrated primary care services, as well as enhance...

Foreigners who attempted to leave the island with illicit money fined
Jamaica Gleaner

The three foreigners who were charged as they attempted to leave the island with US$93,000 and other currencies have been found guilty. Ingrid Asatie and Claudia Clijdesdale, who are both from Suriname, were each fined...

The case for prioritising paternity leave
Royal Gazette

It is 2018 and much of the world is still trying to justify why fathers matter. The United States does not federally mandate parental leave of any sort, bracketing it with countries such as Surinam and Papua New Guinea....

CBC Men’s Championship… Guyana bounce past Suriname to top Group
Kaieteur News

By Calvin Chapman in Suriname in association with Hopkinson Mining, Bounty Farm and Mohamedâs Enterprise Guyana maintained their unbeaten record in Group B when they defeated Suriname 83-72 in their third match of...

A shakedown at the border
Kaieteur News

Dear Editor, My name is Henri Saelens, living in Belgium, active as a timber agent since 1994 and buying timber in Brazil, Suriname, Bolivia and Guyana. I have my own company, Saelens Trading BVBA in Belgium. I have been...

Surinamese reaches out to less fortunate in Guyana
Kaieteur News

A number of West Berbice residents were on Wednesday presented with food hampers by Mr. Louis Vismale, a Surinamese businessman who is hoping to set up business in Guyana in the near future. Louis Vismale is a principal...

Pregnant moms from Suriname accesses Skeldon’s Ultrasound Dept
Kaieteur News

The Skeldon Hospital in East Berbice has recently seen an influx of persons accessing Ultrasound services at the health facility, during the first five months of this year. As of June 7, 2018, the records show that 1,302...

