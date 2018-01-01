By Kiana Wilburg After a thorough inspection was conducted, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has found that there are 623 permits out of compliance with 77 presenting imminent danger to the publicâs health....
By Kiana Wilburg The National Oil Spill Contingency Plan, one of the most critical documents that are supposed to be in place for any emerging petroleum producer like Guyana, will be ready by mid-next year. This is...
Â In addition to Queenâs College receiving the 2018 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination [CAPE] School of the Year award, four Guyanese students were among the outstanding performers who were duly awarded...
Twins Mickele and Maykele Culzac continue to go the distance despite the hand they were dealt with from birth. The 22-year-old Vincentians were a part of a triplet. Unfortunately, both their sister...
St. Vincent Geothermal Company Limited (SVGCL) and the Icelandic Drilling Company (IDC)Â Â on Thursday signed a contract that will lead to drilling of four wells for a geothermal power project in St. Vincent.....
One of just two known photos of Vincent van Gogh is actually his brother Theo, forensic research suggests elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More One of just two known photos of Vincent van Gogh...
An interesting stew is brewing after the announcement that the Bank of Nova Scotia, also known as Scotiabank, is divesting its interests in several territories in the Caribbean including Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda,...
Dominica is among nine Scotia Bank operations in the Caribbean which are being sold to Trinidad and Tobago-based Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. (RFHL) The others are Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St. Kitts and...
Jamaica is to take over the presidency of the Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network for the Caribbean (ARIN-CARIB) in 2019. The seat is currently held by St Vincent and the Grenadines. ARIN-CARIB is an informal network of...
As the United Statesâ sanctions against Venezuela tighten, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been forced to innovate to ensure continued fuel security and the upkeep of a Caracas-funded fuel storage plant, according...
The senior menâs national volleyball team just missed the gold medal and the only qualifying spot in the recently concluded Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) Menâs Qualifiers. They were edged out...
By staff writerÂ TORONTO, Oct 31, CMC â The President of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Adrian Saunders, said he had hoped that his elevation to that post would have united people in his...
TOKYO, Japan (CMC) â Japan has hinted at the possibility of supporting the bid of St Vincent and the Grenadines to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council.
KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, Oct 23, CMC â The Director General of Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Dr. Didacus Jules says the sub-regional grouping is prepared to share its disaster mitigation knowledge...