T&Tâs Nicholas Paul, Njisane Phillip, Kwesi Browne and Keron Browne picked up from where they left off at last monthâs Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Colombia by pedalling to gold in record...
Match officials from T&T including referees, assistant referees and assessors have been consistently involved in various competitions and events staged in the CONCACAF region in recent weeks. Cecile Hinds, Crystal...
Tasha St Louis and her T&T Women Warriors will kick off their Caribbean Final Round Qualifiers to the CONCACAF Final Round of World Cup qualification versus Cuba at Independence Park, National Stadium, Kingston,...
T&T senior menâs volleyball squad will serve off their quest for a third straight Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) title in the feature match of a double-header in Paramaribo, Suriname from...
National senior menâs volleyball coach, Sean Morrison will name his team today for the defence of its Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Menâs Championship title. The tournament will take place from...
The T&T duo of Jonathan Thomas and Priyanka Dhanie just missed out on adding to this countryâs medal haul when the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games concluded in Barranquilla, Colombia, yesterday....
Portugal-based T&T professional Marc-Anthony Honore was voted as the âBest First Blockerâ when the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games Menâs Volleyball Tournament concluded at the Humberto...
Keshorn Walcott won gold on his last throw in the menâs javelin event at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, last night. The 2012 Olympic champion and 2016 bronze medallist set...
OLYMPIAN Shot Putter Cleopatra Borel added another gold medal to T&Tâs tally at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) in Barranquilla, Colombia last night, while compatriots Semoy Hackett and Kyle Greaux...
Bermuda bowlers Lamar Richardson, Duane Talbot and Levinc Samuels placed seventh in the mens trio squad A at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, yesterday. Richardson, Talbot and Samuels...
Track and Field athletes, Khalifa St Fort and Alena Brooks added two more silver medals to T&Tâs tally when the final week of competition at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games began in...
Led by veteran player Kwandwane Browne, the local menâs hockey team bagged bronze to increase T&Tâs medal haul to 19 yesterday at the Central America and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia. Browne...
Cyclist Teneil Campbell capped of her debut at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games with a gold medal ride in the womenâs Road Race (99 km) in Barraquilla, Colombia, yesterday. The 20-year-old Campbell...
This countryâs menâs hockey team was beaten in their semifinal in controversial fashion by Mexico, 4-2 in a penalty-strokes shoot-out after a 1-1 deadlock at 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games at...
T&Tâs Nicholas Paul officially stamped his name as the future of local cycling when he sped to his third gold medal at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, last night....
Turkey-based T&T senior womenâs team volleyballers, Channon Thompson, Sinead Jack and Krystle Esdelle were all recipients of individual awards. Ten awards were given out at the conclusion of the womenâs...
Teenage wheelman, Nicholas Paul pedalled to his second gold medal at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, last night. The 19-year-old Paul, a member of the gold medal-winning...
T&T swimmer Dylan Carter made it three gold medals from as many finals when he scorched his rivals in the menâs 50 metres backstroke A-final at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games continued in...
T&T cyclist Kwesi Browne won his second medal in as many days when the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games continued in Barranquilla, Colombia, yesterday. Browne, who on Sunday night combined with Nicholas...
T&T menâs Team Sprint trio of teenager, Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne and two-time Olympian Njisane Phillip doubled this countryâs gold medal tally to two at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Sporting...
Local swimmer Dylan Carter glided across the pool at the Aquatic Complex in Barranquilla, Colombia to pick up T&Tâs first medal at the Central American and Caribbean Sporting Organisations (CACSO) Games, a gold...
It was so close as T&T cyclist Teniel Campell was edged out of climbing the podium when the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Sporting Organisation (CACSO) Games continued in Barranquilla, Colombia, yesterday....
The local womenâs table tennis team of France-based Rheann Chung, new national champion Catherine Spicer, and Brittany Joseph suffered defeat in both their Womenâs Team matches when the 23rd Central American and...
T&T senior womenâs volleyballers will open their campaign at the XXIII Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games versus Puerto Rico at Humberto Perea Coliseum from 3 pm today in Barranquilla, Colombia. However,...