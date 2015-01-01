Maduro calls Trump a coward for putting sanctions on his wife and others
Dominica News Online

On Tuesday, the Trump administration issued sanctions in what the US claims is an effort in hindering Venezuelaâs corruption but not in the manner you might think. Instead of taking action directly against the...

0
T&T cyclists speed to gold
Trinidad Guardian

T&Tâs Nicholas Paul, Njisane Phillip, Kwesi Browne and Keron Browne picked up from where they left off at last monthâs Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Colombia by pedalling to gold in record...

0
Hinds among T&T match officials active in CONCACAF
Trinidad Guardian

Match officials from T&T including referees, assistant referees and assessors have been consistently involved in various competitions and events staged in the CONCACAF region in recent weeks. Cecile Hinds, Crystal...

0
Hinds among T&T match officials active in CONCACAF
Trinidad Guardian

Match officials from T&T including referees, assistant referees and assessors have been consistently involved in various competitions and events staged in the CONCACAF region in recent weeks. Cecile Hinds, Crystal...

0
Soca Princesses get Cuba in qualifiers today
Trinidad Guardian

Tasha St Louis and her T&T Women Warriors will kick off their Caribbean Final Round Qualifiers to the CONCACAF Final Round of World Cup qualification versus Cuba at Independence Park, National Stadium, Kingston,...

0
T&T volleyball men face Bahamas in CAZOVA opener
Trinidad Guardian

T&T senior menâs volleyball squad will serve off their quest for a third straight Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) title in the feature match of a double-header in Paramaribo, Suriname from...

0
Morrison to name CAZOVA team today
Trinidad Guardian

National senior menâs volleyball coach, Sean Morrison will name his team today for the defence of its Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Menâs Championship title. The tournament will take place from...

0
Thomas, Dhanie miss out on CAC bronze
Trinidad Guardian

The T&T duo of Jonathan Thomas and Priyanka Dhanie just missed out on adding to this countryâs medal haul when the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games concluded in Barranquilla, Colombia, yesterday....

0
Honore is CAC Games vball ‘Best Blocker
Trinidad Guardian

Portugal-based T&T professional Marc-Anthony Honore was voted as the âBest First Blockerâ when the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games Menâs Volleyball Tournament concluded at the Humberto...

0
Golden Walcott
Trinidad Guardian

Keshorn Walcott won gold on his last throw in the menâs javelin event at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, last night. The 2012 Olympic champion and 2016 bronze medallist set...

0
Borel snares gold
Trinidad Guardian

OLYMPIAN Shot Putter Cleopatra Borel added another gold medal to T&Tâs tally at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) in Barranquilla, Colombia last night, while compatriots Semoy Hackett and Kyle Greaux...

0
Bowlers seventh in Barranquilla
Royal Gazette

Bermuda bowlers Lamar Richardson, Duane Talbot and Levinc Samuels placed seventh in the mens trio squad A at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, yesterday. Richardson, Talbot and Samuels...

0
Silver for St Fort, Brooks
Trinidad Guardian

Track and Field athletes, Khalifa St Fort and Alena Brooks added two more silver medals to T&Tâs tally when the final week of competition at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games began in...

0
Hockeymen bag bronze
Trinidad Guardian

Led by veteran player Kwandwane Browne, the local menâs hockey team bagged bronze to increase T&Tâs medal haul to 19 yesterday at the Central America and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia. Browne...

0
Golden Campbell
Trinidad Guardian

Cyclist Teneil Campbell capped of her debut at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games with a gold medal ride in the womenâs Road Race (99 km) in Barraquilla, Colombia, yesterday. The 20-year-old Campbell...

0
Calypso Stickmen ousted in controversial shoot-out
Trinidad Guardian

This countryâs menâs hockey team was beaten in their semifinal in controversial fashion by Mexico, 4-2 in a penalty-strokes shoot-out after a 1-1 deadlock at 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games at...

0
Paul Golden Again
Trinidad Guardian

T&Tâs Nicholas Paul officially stamped his name as the future of local cycling when he sped to his third gold medal at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, last night....

0
Thompson, Jack, Esdelle snap up CAC vball awards
Trinidad Guardian

Turkey-based T&T senior womenâs team volleyballers, Channon Thompson, Sinead Jack and Krystle Esdelle were all recipients of individual awards. Ten awards were given out at the conclusion of the womenâs...

0
Paul pedals to sprint gold
Trinidad Guardian

Teenage wheelman, Nicholas Paul pedalled to his second gold medal at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, last night. The 19-year-old Paul, a member of the gold medal-winning...

0
Carter Does Cac Swim Gold Hat-trick
Trinidad Guardian

T&T swimmer Dylan Carter made it three gold medals from as many finals when he scorched his rivals in the menâs 50 metres backstroke A-final at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games continued in...

0
Browne Pedals To Cac Bronze Medal
Trinidad Guardian

T&T cyclist Kwesi Browne won his second medal in as many days when the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games continued in Barranquilla, Colombia, yesterday. Browne, who on Sunday night combined with Nicholas...

0
Cycling sprints to gold
Trinidad Guardian

T&T menâs Team Sprint trio of teenager, Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne and two-time Olympian Njisane Phillip doubled this countryâs gold medal tally to two at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Sporting...

0
Carter credits doctor, trainer for 100m gold
Trinidad Guardian

Local swimmer Dylan Carter glided across the pool at the Aquatic Complex in Barranquilla, Colombia to pick up T&Tâs first medal at the Central American and Caribbean Sporting Organisations (CACSO) Games, a gold...

0
Campbell misses out on historic cycling medal
Trinidad Guardian

It was so close as T&T cyclist Teniel Campell was edged out of climbing the podium when the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Sporting Organisation (CACSO) Games continued in Barranquilla, Colombia, yesterday....

0
Chung shines but T&T comes up short
Trinidad Guardian

The local womenâs table tennis team of France-based Rheann Chung, new national champion Catherine Spicer, and Brittany Joseph suffered defeat in both their Womenâs Team matches when the 23rd Central American and...

0
Calypso Spikers renew rivalry with Puerto Rico
Trinidad Guardian

T&T senior womenâs volleyballers will open their campaign at the XXIII Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games versus Puerto Rico at Humberto Perea Coliseum from 3 pm today in Barranquilla, Colombia. However,...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Bitter loss for Reggae Girlz at CAC Games

Reggae Girlz lose to Venezuela at CAC Games opener

OAS refuses to recognize Maduro as Venezuela’s President

T&T’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dennis Moses greets Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Jorge Arreaza in Port-of-Spain as both...

Juniors hunt national chess title

Juniors hunt national chess title

Youth and experience clash in finals

SPORTS more
Maduro calls Trump a coward for putting sanctions on his wife and others

T&T cyclists speed to gold

Hinds among T&T match officials active in CONCACAF

Hinds among T&T match officials active in CONCACAF

Soca Princesses get Cuba in qualifiers today

T&T volleyball men face Bahamas in CAZOVA opener

Morrison to name CAZOVA team today

POLITICS more
Guyana challenged to increase access to education for Venezuelan refugees

Brace for more Venezuelans U.N urges scaled up support in Guyana, other Caribbean countries …plan seeks to provide financial assistance

PM Skerrit holds bilateral meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister

At least 2.3 million Venezuelans have fled crisis since 2015 — UN

EU extends sanctions against Venezuela

More than half Venezuela's doctors emigrated since 2012: NGOs

Donald Trump accuses Democrats of Venezuela-style socialism as he puts health care at heart of election

BUSINESS more
Exodus from Venezuela leaves

Bondholders sue Venezuela over defaulted debt

Raising cattle a risky business for Venezuela ranchers

Venezuelan Government takes over Goodyear plant

Venezuela's El Nacional newspaper to cease print edition

Goodyear halts tyre production in Venezuela

Goodyear halts tyre production in Venezuela

TECH more
US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

Venezuela reiterates commitment to PetroCaribe

Venezuelan fined for illegal entry; deportation ordered

New Catfish Species Climbs Rocks

Venezuela joins space club nations

Cuba to work around US embargo via undersea data cable to Venezuela

CRIME more
Guyanese among five escapees from Trini detention facility

British drug kingpin Robert Dawes jailed in Paris over cocaine shipment on Air France flight from Venezuela

OAS Secretary General condemns presence of Russian nuclear-capable aircraft in Venezuela

Raising cattle a risky business for Venezuela ranchers

Brazilian remanded for trafficking Venezuelans

Man throws gun over wall, flees cops

Several killed as protesters demand resignation of President Moise

MISCELLANEOUS more
Venezuelan incursion halts ExxonMobil operations

Venezuela/Guyana Border Controversy…. US$3.7M expended on legal fees – Greenidge

Minister Felix lauds migrant-support efforts of international partners

Govt. on alert after Russian bomber aircraft land in Venezuela – Foreign Affairs Ministry

Mothers and children pay the price of Venezuela's economic collapse

PCJ returns US$100-m loan to Gov't

Avoiding resource curse imperative to Guyana’s security sector …Let Venezuela’s crisis serve as warning – US Report

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...