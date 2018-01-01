Itâs do-or-die for Barbados footballers in todayâs home tie against the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) at the Wildey Turf in the Concacaf Nations League Qualifiers. After a 2-2 draw at the Leonora...
Barbados football captain Rashad Jules has been ruled out of Sundayâs Concacaf Nations League qualifying match against United States Virgin Islands (USVI) with a groin injury. While technical director...
Trey Mallory triumphed in the doubles competition at the Antigua amp Barbuda St Johns Wadadli Bowl to win his first ITF Junior Circuit title. The Bermudian and his partner Philippe Mercelina, of the Netherlands, beat...
The Bermuda Under 14 Football Team returned home this evening [Aug 23] after making an exceptional showing at the Caribbean Football Union Boysâ U14 Challenge Series in the Cayman Islands, winning all three of their...
Bermuda Under-14 thrashed the US Virgin Islands 11-0 to finish top of their group at the Caribbean Football Union Challenge Series tonight. Coach Cecoy Robinsons side completed the series with a perfect record, having...
The Bermuda Under 14 Football Team won their group at the Caribbean Football Union Boysâ U14 Challenge Series, after winning three consecutive matches, including an 11 â 0 hammering of the U.S. Virgin Islands in...
Bermudaâs U14 National team are set to begin competition later today [Aug 18] in the 2018 Caribbean Football Union Boys U14 Challenge Series, where they are in Group D, and will match up against Cuba, the US Virgin...
The Bermuda Football Association has announced the Under-14 squad who will represent Bermuda in the 2018 Caribbean Football Union Boys U14 Challenge Series. Captain Eijaz Shakir will lead his team in a series of friendly...
T&T senior menâs volleyball squad will serve off their quest for a third straight Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) title in the feature match of a double-header in Paramaribo, Suriname from...
Wan Ju Lee starred for T&T as the national golfers put in their best performance in many years to finish third at the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships which took place in the Cayman Islands from July 30 - August...
National senior menâs volleyball coach, Sean Morrison will name his team today for the defence of its Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Menâs Championship title. The tournament will take place from...
The Central American and Caribbean [CAC] GamesÂ came to a conclusion in Colombia, with Bermuda finishing 19th on the medal table. Bermuda captured two silver and one bronze medal during the games, finishing ahead of...
Cyclist Teneil Campbell capped of her debut at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games with a gold medal ride in the womenâs Road Race (99 km) in Barraquilla, Colombia, yesterday. The 20-year-old Campbell...
A good effort by T&T, led by Chris Richards Junior, saw this country place fourth in the recently concluded Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships (CAJGC) in Jamaica. The tournament was played on the spectacular...
Lester Gabriel Charles, 35, a Dominican who is in the United States Virgin Island illegally, has pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm. According to news outlet Viconstortium, police responded to an...
T&T boysâ (Daynte Stewart and Marley Davidson) and girlsâ (Tysan Selvon and Britney Choon) teams both came up short in their efforts to qualify for the Youth Olympic Games to be staged in Buenos Aires,...
T&T boys and girls teams have advanced to yesterdayâs semifinal round of their respective Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Youth Olympic Beach Volleyball Qualifiers at Eagle Beach, Oranjestad,...
Boosted by the return of European-based professional duo, middle-blocker Sinead Jack and outside hitter Krystle Esdelle, T&T senior womenâs volleyball team will depart tonight for the 17th Senior Caribbean Zonal...
T&T womenâs footballers advanced to the final Concacaf play-off series of the Concacaf Caribbean Womenâs World Cup Qualifiers after they defeated Grenada in their final Group C encounter at the Ato Boldon...
T&T Women braces for a virtual final showdown with St Kitts/Nevis from 6:30 pm this evening at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, as the race for the top qualifying spot from Group C of the CONCACAF Caribbean Women's...
Despite a dogged 3-0 win over Dominica in the Concacaf Caribbean Womenâs Qualifiers on Monday at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, coach Jamaal Shabazz has said his biggest test in the tournament will come from St...
T&T senior womenâs football team got win number two in the Concacaf Caribbean Womenâs Qualifiers yesterday at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, after hammering Dominica 3-0. Overlapping defenders Jenelle...
Attempts are being made to convince midfielder Maylee Attin Johnson and Akheela Mollon to return to the T&T Womenâs team currently competing for the top spot in Group C of the CONCACAF Caribbean Womenâs...
A dominant performance by T&Tâs senior womenâs team earned them a flying start in the Caribbean Womenâs qualifiers tournament at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, last night. The host registered a 10-0...
T&Tâs women footballers will begin their quest for Fifa World Cup qualification today when they clash with the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) in the feature match of a double-header from 6.30 pm at the Home...