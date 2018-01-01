It’s crunch time for Tridents
Nation News

Itâs do-or-die for Barbados footballers in todayâs home tie against the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) at the Wildey Turf in the Concacaf Nations League Qualifiers. After a 2-2 draw at the Leonora...

0
Jules to miss USVI game
Nation News

Barbados football captain Rashad Jules has been ruled out of Sundayâs Concacaf Nations League qualifying match against United States Virgin Islands (USVI) with a groin injury. While technical director...

0
Mallory claims doubles title in Antigua
Royal Gazette

Trey Mallory triumphed in the doubles competition at the Antigua amp Barbuda St Johns Wadadli Bowl to win his first ITF Junior Circuit title. The Bermudian and his partner Philippe Mercelina, of the Netherlands, beat...

0
Live Video: U14 Football Team Return Home
Bernews

The Bermuda Under 14 Football Team returned home this evening [Aug 23] after making an exceptional showing at the Caribbean Football Union Boysâ U14 Challenge Series in the Cayman Islands, winning all three of their...

0
Bermuda Under-14 thrash US Virgin Islands
Royal Gazette

Bermuda Under-14 thrashed the US Virgin Islands 11-0 to finish top of their group at the Caribbean Football Union Challenge Series tonight. Coach Cecoy Robinsons side completed the series with a perfect record, having...

0
U14 Team Win Final Game 11-0 To Win Group
Bernews

The Bermuda Under 14 Football Team won their group at the Caribbean Football Union Boysâ U14 Challenge Series, after winning three consecutive matches, including an 11 â 0 hammering of the U.S. Virgin Islands in...

0
Bermda Under-14 thrash US Virgin Islands
Royal Gazette

Bermuda Under-14 thrashed the US Virgin Islands 11-0 to finish top of their group at the Caribbean Football Union Challenge Series tonight. Coach Cecoy Robinsons side completed the series with a perfect record, having...

0
U14 Footballers To Start Caribbean Tournament
Bernews

Bermudaâs U14 National team are set to begin competition later today [Aug 18] in the 2018 Caribbean Football Union Boys U14 Challenge Series, where they are in Group D, and will match up against Cuba, the US Virgin...

0
Under-14 squad announced
Royal Gazette

The Bermuda Football Association has announced the Under-14 squad who will represent Bermuda in the 2018 Caribbean Football Union Boys U14 Challenge Series. Captain Eijaz Shakir will lead his team in a series of friendly...

0
T&T volleyball men face Bahamas in CAZOVA opener
Trinidad Guardian

T&T senior menâs volleyball squad will serve off their quest for a third straight Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) title in the feature match of a double-header in Paramaribo, Suriname from...

0
T&T golfers 3rd at Caribbean tourney
Trinidad Guardian

Wan Ju Lee starred for T&T as the national golfers put in their best performance in many years to finish third at the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships which took place in the Cayman Islands from July 30 - August...

0
Morrison to name CAZOVA team today
Trinidad Guardian

National senior menâs volleyball coach, Sean Morrison will name his team today for the defence of its Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Menâs Championship title. The tournament will take place from...

0
Bermuda Finish CAC Games With Three Medals
Bernews

The Central American and Caribbean [CAC] GamesÂ came to a conclusion in Colombia, with Bermuda finishing 19th on the medal table. Bermuda captured two silver and one bronze medal during the games, finishing ahead of...

0
Golden Campbell
Trinidad Guardian

Cyclist Teneil Campbell capped of her debut at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games with a gold medal ride in the womenâs Road Race (99 km) in Barraquilla, Colombia, yesterday. The 20-year-old Campbell...

0
T&T golfers finish 4th in Jamaica
Trinidad Guardian

A good effort by T&T, led by Chris Richards Junior, saw this country place fourth in the recently concluded Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships (CAJGC) in Jamaica. The tournament was played on the spectacular...

0
Dominican pleads guilty to possession of firearm in USVI
Dominica News Online

Lester Gabriel Charles, 35, a Dominican who is in the United States Virgin Island illegally, has pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm. According to news outlet Viconstortium, police responded to an...

0
Beach v-ballers miss out on Youth Olympics spot
Trinidad Guardian

T&T boysâ (Daynte Stewart and Marley Davidson) and girlsâ (Tysan Selvon and Britney Choon) teams both came up short in their efforts to qualify for the Youth Olympic Games to be staged in Buenos Aires,...

0
T&T youth beach vballers unbeaten in Aruba
Trinidad Guardian

T&T boys and girls teams have advanced to yesterdayâs semifinal round of their respective Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Youth Olympic Beach Volleyball Qualifiers at Eagle Beach, Oranjestad,...

0
Jack, Esdelle return as Calypso Spikers depart today
Trinidad Guardian

Boosted by the return of European-based professional duo, middle-blocker Sinead Jack and outside hitter Krystle Esdelle, T&T senior womenâs volleyball team will depart tonight for the 17th Senior Caribbean Zonal...

0
Soca Princesses advance
Trinidad Guardian

T&T womenâs footballers advanced to the final Concacaf play-off series of the Concacaf Caribbean Womenâs World Cup Qualifiers after they defeated Grenada in their final Group C encounter at the Ato Boldon...

0
T&T, St Kitts showdown
Trinidad Guardian

T&T Women braces for a virtual final showdown with St Kitts/Nevis from 6:30 pm this evening at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, as the race for the top qualifying spot from Group C of the CONCACAF Caribbean Women's...

0
Shabazz: Biggest test against St Kitts/Nevis
Trinidad Guardian

Despite a dogged 3-0 win over Dominica in the Concacaf Caribbean Womenâs Qualifiers on Monday at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, coach Jamaal Shabazz has said his biggest test in the tournament will come from St...

0
Soca Princesses outplay Dominica 3-0
Trinidad Guardian

T&T senior womenâs football team got win number two in the Concacaf Caribbean Womenâs Qualifiers yesterday at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, after hammering Dominica 3-0. Overlapping defenders Jenelle...

0
Calls for Attin-Johnson, Mollon to return
Trinidad Guardian

Attempts are being made to convince midfielder Maylee Attin Johnson and Akheela Mollon to return to the T&T Womenâs team currently competing for the top spot in Group C of the CONCACAF Caribbean Womenâs...

0
Shade Drops Four On Usvi
Trinidad Guardian

A dominant performance by T&Tâs senior womenâs team earned them a flying start in the Caribbean Womenâs qualifiers tournament at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, last night. The host registered a 10-0...

0
T&t Women Begin World Cup Quest
Trinidad Guardian

T&Tâs women footballers will begin their quest for Fifa World Cup qualification today when they clash with the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) in the feature match of a double-header from 6.30 pm at the Home...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Jahman aims to soar with Altitude

Jahman aims to inspire

Three Sevens wins Caribbean Rumble

U.s. Virgin Islands Shares Updates On Territory’s Recovery Process With Journalists And Travel Leaders

Papiluchi hits right notes Papiluchi hits right notes

Calypso Spikers in 7th heaven

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis

SPORTS more
It’s crunch time for Tridents

Jules to miss USVI game

Mallory claims doubles title in Antigua

Live Video: U14 Football Team Return Home

Bermuda Under-14 thrash US Virgin Islands

U14 Team Win Final Game 11-0 To Win Group

Bermda Under-14 thrash US Virgin Islands

POLITICS more
T&T stays on EU blacklist

No mass evacuation of Dominicans residing in Irma hit countries

Latapy names U-15 squad for Concacaf

Latapy names U-15 squad for Concacaf

Papiluchi hits right notes Papiluchi hits right notes

Martinique, Haiti secure final semis spots

Noranda Bauxite, Alumina appoint team of chief officers

BUSINESS more
B-H Paints parent company acquires Antigua paint company

BMR to re-energise St Croix, USVI

USVI oil refinery to reopen under deal with ArcLight

T&T stays on EU blacklist

CCCR meets with FCC on regional resilience

Guardian ad wins ADDY Gold

Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands face painful hurricane recovery — NY Fed

TECH more
BVI, STT, PR proposed as a 18roam free zone 19 13 Fraser

USVI's government signs contract to develop first alternative energy plant

More lionfish found in USVI waters

IBM selected to build '911' system in USVI

CRIME more
T&T golfers 3rd at Caribbean tourney

T&T golfers finish 4th in Jamaica

Dominican pleads guilty to possession of firearm in USVI

Soca Princesses outplay Dominica 3-0

Shade Drops Four On Usvi

USVI customs seize cocaine inside vessel bound for Puerto Rico

Soca Princesses crush USVI

MISCELLANEOUS more
Barbados beat USVI

Oh deer! - Invasive species reproducing at an alarming rate in eastern Jamaica

Puerto Rico, USVI expect heavy rain from Beryl remnants

Governor satisfied with progress following hurricanes

US Coast Guard searches for missing cruise ship crewmember in C'bean Sea

US Coast Guard searches for missing cruise ship crewmember in Caribbean Sea

Cruise ship searches for missing crew member in Caribbean

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...