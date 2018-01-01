Bermuda Win Three Games In Rugby North 7s
Bernews

Bermudaâs Menâs and Womenâs teams enjoyed a good start to the Rugby America North 7s Tournament in Barbados. The Bermuda Menâs team defeated Turks & Caicos 40 â 0 in their opener, and then...

0
Bermuda’s RAN Sevens Teams Announced
Bernews

The Bermuda Rugby Football Union have named the National Menâs and Womenâs 7s teams who will represent Bermuda in the Rugby America North [RAN] 7s Tournament in Barbados this weekend. A spokesperson said,...

0
Bermuda cock-a-hoop about sevens prospects
Royal Gazette

The Bermuda Rugby Football Union has named the national mens and womens 7s teams to represent Bermuda in the Rugby America North 7s Tournament in Barbados this weekend. The mens team, who placed sixth overall last year,...

0
UWI Open Campus to reopen in the Turks
Jamaica Observer

The U niversity of the West Indies (The UWI) Open Campus is partnering with the Government of the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) to reestablish a physical presence in the territory with the re-launch of The UWI Open...

0
Greaux Traps Nacac Sprint Gold
Trinidad Guardian

Reigning national 200 metres champion Kyle Greaux captured the menâs 200 metres gold medal when he stopped the clock at 20.11 seconds at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Senior Track and...

0
Trident Sports Phoenix team
Trinidad Guardian

T&T darts players gave a very good account of themselves by winning the Caribbean Darts Organisation Caribbean Championship which took place at the Cara Suites in Claxton Bay from July 6 to 15. The host, which played...

0
T&T golfers finish 4th in Jamaica
Trinidad Guardian

A good effort by T&T, led by Chris Richards Junior, saw this country place fourth in the recently concluded Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships (CAJGC) in Jamaica. The tournament was played on the spectacular...

0
12 Videos: Bermuda Invitational Permit Meet
Bernews

The Bermuda Invitational Area Permit Meet was held last Friday [May 11], with top Bermudian track & field athletes joined by international athletes from the BVI, USA, Nigeria, Bahamas, Barbados, US Virgin Islands,...

0
Photos: Bermuda Invitational Permit Meet
Bernews

Elite athletes traveled to the island for the Bermuda Invitational Permit Meet, with track and field athletes from the BVI, USA, Nigeria, Bahamas, Barbados, US Virgin Islands, Trinidad & Tobago, Puerto Rico, Canada,...

0
Live Updates: Bermuda Invitational Permit Meet
Bernews

[Updating] Elite athletes â including Olympic medalists â are on the island for the Bermuda Invitational Permit Meet this evening [May 11], with athletes from the BVI, USA, Nigeria, Bahamas, Barbados, US Virgin...

0
Elite Athletes To Compete In Invitational Meet
Bernews

Elite athletes â including Olympic medalists â will descend on the island for the Bermuda National Athletics Association on Friday May 11th, with athletes from the BVI, USA, Nigeria, Bahamas, Barbados, US Virgin...

0
Relay men, women 4th
Trinidad Guardian

As the curtain comes down on the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia, T&T's athletes recorded two fourth place finishes in the relay events at the Carrara Stadium yesterday. Reigning men's World 4x400...

0
BUSINESS BYTE: Digicel/NBA jumpstart basketball camps return to Caribbean
Dominica News Online

Digicel and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today that the Digicel NBA Jumpstart Basketball Camps has returned to the Caribbean for a fourth consecutive year with stops in Turks & Caicos, Antigua...

0
Wilson adds three more gold
Trinidad Guardian

Zarek Wilson won three gold medals for the third night in-a-row to end with 12 combined top place finishes as T&T ended in fourth on the points table when the 38th Carifta Swimming Championship at the National Aquatic...

0
T&T finishes 3rd at Carifta Games
Trinidad Guardian

T&T hauled in its largest number of medals on the final day of the 47th Carifta Games in Nassau, Bahamas, claiming seven on Monday to tally 17 overall, four gold, six silver and seven bronze, to finish third on the...

0
Carifta Games medals standing
Jamaica Gleaner

G S B TOT1. Jamaica 44 27 11 822. The Bahamas 6 14 15 353. Trinidad 4 6 7 174. Barbados 3 5 5 135. St Vincent 2 0 0 26. Curacao 1 3 3 77. Cayman Is 1 3 1 58. Guyana 1 1 7 99. Turks...

0
Horsford, Murray Get Javelin Gold
Trinidad Guardian

Tyriq Horsford continued his brilliance in the javelin event and predictably won his fourth gold medal in a row at the Flow Carifta Games at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas on Sunday evening....

0
Panama women arrive for friendlies
Trinidad Guardian

Panamaâs Women footballers are scheduled to touch down on local shores today ahead of their international friendly encounters against T&T's Soca Princesses on Thursday at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella from...

0
Panama women arrive for friendlies
Trinidad Guardian

Panamaâs Women footballers are scheduled to touch down on local shores today ahead of their international friendly encounters against T&T's Soca Princesses on Thursday at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella from...

0
T&T now CFU No 3 behind Haiti, Jamaica
Trinidad Guardian

KINGSTONâT&Tâs emotional World Cup qualifying victory over the United States last Tuesday have propelled them to third in the Caribbean Football Union rankings after the release yesterday of the World...

0
Soca Warriors down sixteen spots
Trinidad Guardian

ST JOHNâS, AntiguaâT&T has taken a tumble in the latest FIFA rankings following their poor form in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, and are on the brink of slipping out of the top 100 in the world. In the...

0
Female footballers need competition
Nation News

MORE COMPETITION WILL improve womenâs football in the Caribbean. That is the view of president of the Turks and Caicos Football Association, Sonia Bien-Amie. She was speaking during the second international...

0
Tridents in a goal spree
Nation News

The Barbados Tridents schooled the newly refashioned Turks and Caicos womenâs squad with a 10-0 victory in their friendly football international at the Wildey AstroTurf yesterday. âTen goals was not...

0
T&T U-15s draw with Tampa Bay United 1-1
Trinidad Guardian

T&T Under-15 boys football team opened their campaign in Florida, USA, with a 1-1 draw against Tampa Bay Unitedâs Under-17s in a warm-up match at IMG Academy in Bradenton, yesterday morning. The T&T team...

0
Latapy names U-15 squad for Concacaf
Trinidad Guardian

This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...

0
Latapy names U-15 squad for Concacaf
Trinidad Guardian

This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Ashe to honour co-founder in Turks

Young turks rise to the occasion

Sumfest ends on high note

Aidonia to perform in Turks and Caicos

Cudjoe says expect bumper cruise season in 2018

Manchester 39-1 vs STETHS at lunch in Headley cup final

JADCO launches parent/teacher anti-doping workshops 

SPORTS more
Bermuda Win Three Games In Rugby North 7s

Bermuda’s RAN Sevens Teams Announced

Bermuda cock-a-hoop about sevens prospects

UWI Open Campus to reopen in the Turks

Greaux Traps Nacac Sprint Gold

Trident Sports Phoenix team

T&T golfers finish 4th in Jamaica

POLITICS more
Nicholas steps down as Mora Ven chairman

Erdogan facing major test as voting ends in Turkey elections

Trinidad to elect first ever woman head of state

Caribbean is open for business

Maria could pose threat to Bahamas

PM promotes ‘Caribbean-type evacuations’

Govt to renegotiate hurricane insurance scheme

BUSINESS more
Princess Ranks 7th In Best Resorts Awards

B-H Paints parent company acquires Antigua paint company

Foreign tourists get surprise bonanza from Turkey woes

Nicholas steps down as Mora Ven chairman

Caricom concern over money laundering law

Digicel NBA Jumpstart to shoot off this weekend

BUSINESS BYTE: Digicel/NBA jumpstart basketball camps return to Caribbean

TECH more
Tropical storm disorganised, heads to Puerto Rico

Tagged turtle migrates over 950 km, visits three UK overseas territories

TCI tagged turtle heads to BVI

911 website launches in TCI

First marine turtles to be tracked by satellite in the TCI

Study of Turks Island Rainbow Boa to be conducted on Abergris Cay

National Trust to participate in bird study in Nassau

CRIME more
Greaux Traps Nacac Sprint Gold

Nicholas steps down as Mora Ven chairman

T&T golfers finish 4th in Jamaica

Petition launched in TCI to deal with illegal migration

Caricom concern over money laundering law

St Lucia starts process of returning prisoners to BVI and TCI

St Lucia starts process of returning prisoners to BVI and TCI

MISCELLANEOUS more
Dual nationality Turks being stripped of citizenship by far-Right in Austria's 'Windrush' scandal

Local FIFA match officials to officiate in first international match for 2018

CDEMA Donates Computers to the Ministry of Education in the Turks & Caicos

This Day in History — October 18

Princess Ranks 7th In Best Resorts Awards

Honours for five local hotels

Column: MP Akierra Missick Of Turks & Caicos

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...