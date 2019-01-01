KFC Goodwill Cup winner to be crowned tonight
Kaieteur News

Â  Tonight, the curtains will fall on the KFC Goodwill Cup football tournament, which is being competed among three select local school teams and Trinidad & Tobagoâs (T&T) Shivaâs Boysâ Hindu...

T&T football official donates balls for GFF/Exxonmobil International Futsal Tournament
Kaieteur News

Â  Vice President of the Futsal Association of Trinidad & Tobago, Mr. Nigel Roberts, recently donated a quantity of Fifa approved Futsal balls for the GFF-ExxonMobil International Futsal Festival set for the Cliff...

Delroy Tyrrell swims PB’s at ASATT Invitational
Kaieteur News

Â  Guyanese by birth, Delroy Tyrrell continues to show commendable improvements in his fledging swimming career in his adopted homeland of Trinidad and Tobago. The young son of Guyanese Fitzroy and Jianna Tyrrell,...

DSSC end creditable 7th of 24 clubs at ASATT Invitational Championship Raekwon Noel end as the 3rd best in the 11-12 Men Class
Kaieteur News

Â  Dorado Speed Swim Club (DSSC) athletes did themselves, club and country proud over the past weekend when they combined to deliver a 7th place finish among the 24-clubs that participated at the Amateur Swimming...

TT coach home after Grenada clinic
Jamaica Gleaner

Peter Kavanaugh, a Jamaican table-tennis coach from Mandeville, returned home yesterday after conducting a training course in Grenada. Kavanaugh's visit to the Spice Isle follows interest from countries in the region in...

Smalta and Icool boost KFC Goodwill Cup
Kaieteur News

Â  The historic four-team KFC Goodwill Schoolsâ football Cup kicks off Saturday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground and Ansa Mcal through their Smalta and Icool brands have not wasted the opportunity to...

German’s Restaurant on-board with GFF ExxonMobil/STAG Beer International Futsal
Kaieteur News

Germanâs Restaurant, one of the oldest establishments of its kind in Georgetown, yesterday, announced their alliance with the December 27 â 30 ExxonMobil/STAG Beer International Futsal tournament. The...

Trophy Stall supports KFC Goodwill tournament
Kaieteur News

Â  The KFC Goodwill schoolsâ football tournament kicks off this Saturday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground and will feature three local teams along with Trinidad and Tobagoâs (T&T) Champions;...

Shemar Britton wins T&T Super Singles Men’s Open Table Tennis Title
Kaieteur News

Guyanaâs recently crowned Caribbean under 21 Menâs table tennis champion continues his forward progression when won the Trinidad and Tobago Open Super-Singles menâs open singles title when that...

Windies' Bangladesh defeats shameful - Williams
Jamaica Gleaner

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC):Former Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies wicketkeeper David Williams, has described as a shame, the recent performance by the West Indies team in Bangladesh.West Indies lost both Test...

T&T’s 3-star Boxing Referee concludes workshop CBC scheduled to begin at CASH this Evening
Kaieteur News

Â  Trinidadian James Beckles, a 3-star referee (the highest level) of the international boxing association AIBA, yesterday concluded a five-day workshop on Refereeing and Judging at the Andrew âSix Headâ...

Bermuda win third jumping title
Royal Gazette

Bermuda have won their third successive Caribbean Equestrian Associations Regional Jumping Challenge. They finished ahead second-place Barbados, Jamaica, Cayman Islands and Trinidad. Antigua and Barbuda had to withdraw...

Bermuda claim third straight jumping title
Royal Gazette

Bermuda have won their third successive Caribbean Equestrian Associations Regional Jumping Challenge. They finished ahead second-place Barbados, Jamaica, Cayman Islands and Trinidad. Antigua and Barbuda had to withdraw...

Bermuda Triumphs At CEA Jumping Challenge
Bernews

The 2018 Caribbean Equestrian Associationâs Regional Jumping Challenge [CEA RJC] came to very successful conclusion for Bermudaâs show jumping riders, as for the third year in a row they claimed the top spot...

Dominica set for comeback as new 4-day season looms
Dominica Vibes

Cricket is set to return to Dominica next year, when the Windward Islands Volcanoes host Trinidad & Tobago Red Force for a ninth-round match in the West Indies Championship (4-Day). Cricket West Indies announced on...

Dominica Set For Comeback, As New 4-day Season Looms
Spice Islander

ST. JOHNâS, Antigua â Cricket is set to return to Dominica next year, when the Windward Islands Volcanoes host Trinidad & Tobago Red Force for a ninth-round match in the West Indies Championship (4-Day)....

Dominican Bouyon star looks to T&T Carnival
Dominica News Online

Grenadaâs Jab Jab music, St Luciaâs Dennery Segment and Barbadosâ Bashment Soca have all succeeded at some point or the other in finding a place in Trinidad and Tobagoâs Carnival. Now, Bouyon stars...

Probe report on T&T/Dominica matter at OAS to go to T&T House committee
Dominica News Online

A report on a probe by the Trinidad and Tobago government into that countryâs rejection of Dominicaâs plea for a two-year waiver of dues at an OAS meeting held on March 23 this year, will be sent to a...

CCJ declares Guyana cross-dressing law unconstitutional
Dominica News Online

Port of Spain, Trinidad. The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruled that a law in Guyana, which makesÂ it a criminal offence for a man or a woman to appear in a public place while dressed in clothing of theÂ opposite...

Bravo: Sammy’s treatment ‘disrespectful’
Nation News

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Nov 5, CMC â Outspoken Twenty20 star, Dwayne Bravo, has branded Cricket West Indiesâ treatment of Darren Sammy as âdisrespectâ, especially considering the two-time World...

Takashima: TT Jamaica has four crucial areas to work on
Jamaica Gleaner

Satoshi Takashima is leaving Jamaica on January 7. With his time as Jamaica's national table tennis coach at an end, he recommends four key upgrades on how the game is developed here. On top of his list is consistent...

'The future is bright' - - Takashima wants junior TT players to work hard after departure
Jamaica Gleaner

National table tennis head coach, Satoshi Takashima says he sees a bright future for Jamaica, if its young players continue to train hard. Takashima returns to his homeland of Japan in January, after a two year stint in...

Bermuda Under-20 squad off to Florida
Royal Gazette

Bermuda have named a 20-man squad to compete at the Concacaf Under-20 Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, which starts on Thursday. Coached by Kyle Lightbourne and Ray Jones, the squad includes several...

Marooners grab spot in Super50 final
Jamaica Gleaner

BRIDGETOWN, BarbadoS (CMC):The Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners qualified for their second final in a regional competition when they shocked title favourites Trinidad and Tobago Red Force by seven wickets in the...

CCC Marooners rock T&T Red Force in second Regional Super 50 semi-final
Nation News

BRIDGETOWN - Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, sent in to bat, were struggling on 43 for six off 15 overs against the Combined Campuses & Colleges (CCC) Marooners in the second Regional Super 50 Cricket Cup...

Rain cancels Super50 matches in Trinidad and Tobago
Jamaica Gleaner

TAROUBA, Trinidad (CMC):Heavy and persistent rainfall that caused severe flooding across the country led to the abandonment of two Group A matches in the Regional Super50 here yesterday.The flooding left several parts of...

