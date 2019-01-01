Â Tonight, the curtains will fall on the KFC Goodwill Cup football tournament, which is being competed among three select local school teams and Trinidad & Tobagoâs (T&T) Shivaâs Boysâ Hindu...
Â Vice President of the Futsal Association of Trinidad & Tobago, Mr. Nigel Roberts, recently donated a quantity of Fifa approved Futsal balls for the GFF-ExxonMobil International Futsal Festival set for the Cliff...
Â Guyanese by birth, Delroy Tyrrell continues to show commendable improvements in his fledging swimming career in his adopted homeland of Trinidad and Tobago. The young son of Guyanese Fitzroy and Jianna Tyrrell,...
Â Dorado Speed Swim Club (DSSC) athletes did themselves, club and country proud over the past weekend when they combined to deliver a 7th place finish among the 24-clubs that participated at the Amateur Swimming...
Peter Kavanaugh, a Jamaican table-tennis coach from Mandeville, returned home yesterday after conducting a training course in Grenada. Kavanaugh's visit to the Spice Isle follows interest from countries in the region in...
Â The historic four-team KFC Goodwill Schoolsâ football Cup kicks off Saturday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground and Ansa Mcal through their Smalta and Icool brands have not wasted the opportunity to...
Germanâs Restaurant, one of the oldest establishments of its kind in Georgetown, yesterday, announced their alliance with the December 27 â 30 ExxonMobil/STAG Beer International Futsal tournament. The...
Â The KFC Goodwill schoolsâ football tournament kicks off this Saturday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground and will feature three local teams along with Trinidad and Tobagoâs (T&T) Champions;...
Guyanaâs recently crowned Caribbean under 21 Menâs table tennis champion continues his forward progression when won the Trinidad and Tobago Open Super-Singles menâs open singles title when that...
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC):Former Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies wicketkeeper David Williams, has described as a shame, the recent performance by the West Indies team in Bangladesh.West Indies lost both Test...
Â Trinidadian James Beckles, a 3-star referee (the highest level) of the international boxing association AIBA, yesterday concluded a five-day workshop on Refereeing and Judging at the Andrew âSix Headâ...
Bermuda have won their third successive Caribbean Equestrian Associations Regional Jumping Challenge. They finished ahead second-place Barbados, Jamaica, Cayman Islands and Trinidad. Antigua and Barbuda had to withdraw...
The 2018 Caribbean Equestrian Associationâs Regional Jumping Challenge [CEA RJC] came to very successful conclusion for Bermudaâs show jumping riders, as for the third year in a row they claimed the top spot...
Cricket is set to return to Dominica next year, when the Windward Islands Volcanoes host Trinidad & Tobago Red Force for a ninth-round match in the West Indies Championship (4-Day). Cricket West Indies announced on...
Grenadaâs Jab Jab music, St Luciaâs Dennery Segment and Barbadosâ Bashment Soca have all succeeded at some point or the other in finding a place in Trinidad and Tobagoâs Carnival. Now, Bouyon stars...
A report on a probe by the Trinidad and Tobago government into that countryâs rejection of Dominicaâs plea for a two-year waiver of dues at an OAS meeting held on March 23 this year, will be sent to a...
Port of Spain, Trinidad. The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruled that a law in Guyana, which makesÂ it a criminal offence for a man or a woman to appear in a public place while dressed in clothing of theÂ opposite...
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Nov 5, CMC â Outspoken Twenty20 star, Dwayne Bravo, has branded Cricket West Indiesâ treatment of Darren Sammy as âdisrespectâ, especially considering the two-time World...
Satoshi Takashima is leaving Jamaica on January 7. With his time as Jamaica's national table tennis coach at an end, he recommends four key upgrades on how the game is developed here. On top of his list is consistent...
National table tennis head coach, Satoshi Takashima says he sees a bright future for Jamaica, if its young players continue to train hard. Takashima returns to his homeland of Japan in January, after a two year stint in...
Bermuda have named a 20-man squad to compete at the Concacaf Under-20 Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, which starts on Thursday. Coached by Kyle Lightbourne and Ray Jones, the squad includes several...
BRIDGETOWN, BarbadoS (CMC):The Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners qualified for their second final in a regional competition when they shocked title favourites Trinidad and Tobago Red Force by seven wickets in the...
BRIDGETOWN - Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, sent in to bat, were struggling on 43 for six off 15 overs against the Combined Campuses & Colleges (CCC) Marooners in the second Regional Super 50 Cricket Cup...
TAROUBA, Trinidad (CMC):Heavy and persistent rainfall that caused severe flooding across the country led to the abandonment of two Group A matches in the Regional Super50 here yesterday.The flooding left several parts of...