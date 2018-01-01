Â Guyanaâs 39-member team made up of four clubs, won 25 Medals at the VOS Invitational Meet held last weekend in Paramaribo, the largest City of the Guyanaâs Dutch neighbour Suriname. Guyanese arrived in the...
Â The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) has lent their support to Jonte Menezes of Sea Otters Swim Academy who will be taking part in the Suriname End of the Year Swim Meet on December 15 and 16....
Jamaica's Reggae BoyzÂ clipped Suriname 2-1 on Saturday nightÂ in MontegoÂ Bay to register a third consecutive win in the CONCACAFÂ NationsÂ League. All the goals came in the first half.Â Cory Burke scored...
Western Bureau:Reggae Boyz midfielder Peter-Lee Vassell says playing in his hometown will mean a lot to him when they go up against Suriname in the CONCACAF Nations League match at the Montego Bay Sports Complex this...
Reggae Boyz head coach Theodore 'Tappa' Whitmore said that he is disappointed in the unavailability of Ravel Morrison, noting that he was looking forward to the former English youth player being part of the squad, which...
(CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana)Â Â Â Â Barbados and Suriname have stressed the importance of youth participation in the regional integration movement, as they reassured the Caribbean...
Dominica remains unbeaten after a ten-man football team held Suriname to a goalless draw in the inaugural CONCACAF League of Nations Tournament in Guadeloupe on Thursday. Dominica had to play its home game in the...
Nicholas Paul secured his second medal, a bronze after he placed third in the 1Kilometre Time Trial event behind a time a 59.450 seconds Pan American Elite Track Cycling and Caribbean Championship in Aguascalientes,...
T&Tâs Nicholas Paul won silver in the Menâs Match Sprint Sprint crown when the Pan American Elite Track Cycling and Caribbean Championship continued in Aguascalientes, Toluca, Mexico, yesterday. This after...
Vance Juteram and TâShelle Barnes added to T&Tâs gold medal tally when the Under-11 to Under-17 Carebaco (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation Championship) concluded in Paramaribo, Suriname,...
The local pair of Andrew Babwah and TâShelle Barnes won T&Tâs second gold medal at the Under-11 to Under-17 CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Championship when the final day of...
T&Tâs Chequeda De Boulet and Guyanaâs Priyanna Ramdhani advanced to last nightâs womenâs Doubles final at the 2018 Senior Carebaco Championship at the Ring Sports Centre, Paramaribo, Suriname. This...
Barbados advanced to four of five finals in the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation Championships (CAREBACO) in Suriname tonight. Those include the womenâs singles, womenâs doubles, menâs doubles...
Dillon Mahadeo and Lyndsay Murray secured the top spots when the Third Annual International CrossFit 12-12-12 Throwdown took place at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on Saturday. Over 75 athletes competed in several...
T&Tâs Under-19 badminton ace Chequeda De Boulet continued her excellent form at the recent Carebaco Under-19 Championship at the weekend by staking her claim in the Womenâs Singles play-off at the Senior...
Zachary Anthony won two more individual gold medals and was part of another 9-10 Boys relay quartet record swim as T&T swimmers secured a fifth straight title when the annual Goodwill Swimming Meet ended at the...
Cheque De Boulet played a hand in three medals for T&T, a gold and two silver, at the Carebaco Under-19 Badminton Championship in Suriname on Sunday. The junior badminton ace was in excellent form at the weekend,...
T&T swimming contingent closed out the second day of the three-day Goodwill Swim Meeting in pole position on Saturday night in Bridgetown, Barbados. T&T has so far tally 868.5 points to keep the host at bay with a...
In its quest to lift a fifth consecutive title at the annual Goodwill Swim Meet which splashed off yesterday in Bridgetown, Barbados, T&T swimmers have so far secured 13 gold, 15 silver and 11 bronze medals. There...
T&T menâs volleyballers picked up bronze last night at the 17th edition of the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Menâs Championship in Suriname. The national team met Barbados in the...
The Bermuda Under-20 football side will play in the Concacaf Mens Under-20 Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, in November. They have been placed in pot two with Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis,...
T&Tâs men volleyball team will go into their final round-robin match against the Bahamas from 9 am this morning at the in Paramaribo, Suriname needing a win to be certain of contesting the Senior Caribbean Zonal...
T&T made a bold statement in its opening match and quest for a hat-trick of titles at the Menâs CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) Championships at the Ismay Van Wilgen Sports Hall in Suriname...
T&T senior menâs volleyball squad will serve off their quest for a third straight Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) title in the feature match of a double-header in Paramaribo, Suriname from...
Talented basketballers from here and across the region will be at the University of the West Indies Sport and Physical Education Centre (UWISPEC) in St Augustine this weekend, to showcase their skills hoping to get...
National senior menâs volleyball coach, Sean Morrison will name his team today for the defence of its Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Menâs Championship title. The tournament will take place from...