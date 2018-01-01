Paynter switch pays off for Wolves
Royal Gazette

LtbgtWolves 3 Flanagans Onions 1ltbgtWolves booked themselves a spot in the Shield quarter-finals with a victory over Flanagans Onions at PHC Field yesterday. First-half goals from Lamelle Paynter and Zeko Rubaine put...

Vincy Warriors tame Lions
Nation News

CELEBRATIONS marking St Vincent and the Grenadinesâ 39th Independence anniversary celebrations spilled over onto the Weymouth playing field late into the night on Saturday when the Vincy Warriors cricket...

Dominica among shareholders discussing future of LIAT
Dominica News Online

Dominica is part of a LIAT shareholderâs meeting currently underway in St Vincent to discuss the future of the airline. The meeting started today (Monday, October 22) and it could be a defining moment for the future...

Calypso Girls retain AFNA crown unbeaten
Trinidad Guardian

T&T Calypso Girls retained their Americas Federation of Netball Association title with a comfortable 65-51 victory over host Barbados when the eight-team tournament ended at the Sir Garfield Sobers Gymnasium,...

Calypso Girls Qualify For Netball World Cup
Trinidad Guardian

Goal-attack Kalifa McCollin was superb yesterday in helping the T&T netball team coolly cement a spot in the Netball World Cup next year in Liverpool, England after a huge 80-26 victory over St Vincent and the...

Calypso Girls a win away from World Cup qualifying
Trinidad Guardian

T&T is one win away from booking a spot in next yearâs Netball World Cup. Yesterday, the âCalypso Girlsâ celebrated this countryâs 56th Independence Day with another convincing win at the Americas...

Selection For Windies Teams – The Process Is On Course
Spice Islander

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent â âWhen a player reveals they are reading more, and that they are committed to self-motivation training and you have seen improved performances, that tells you that some our players are...

St Vincent Cricket Association Is Focused On Making Cricket Better
Spice Islander

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent â In four years since Dr Kishore Shallow has been President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association Inc â the island has been hosting of a series of top regional events....

Guyana Claim Fifth Straight Title
Spice Islander

Jamaica prevail over T&T, rain washes out Barbados-Leewards in the WINDIES Under-19 One-day Championship KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent â Guyana followed up tidy bowling, led by Kevelon Anderson, with solid batting to...

Benna Girls weakened by absent starters says coach
Antigua Observer

Coach of the senior womenâs football team, Vincent âNabuâ Samuel, said the absence of five regular starters for the ongoing CONCACAF Womenâs Qualifiers in Jamaica has significantly hampered their...

T&T crashes at final hurdle
Trinidad Guardian

KINGSTOWN, St VincentâGuyanaâs last round victory over the Windward Islands coupled with T&Tâs heartbreaking loss to Jamaica helped them to capture the Regional Under-19 50-over title yesterday. Both...

Melius Hundred Gives Windwards Big Victory
Spice Islander

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent â Kimani Melius hit a commanding hundred to carry Windward Islands to a comfortable victory, but stunning defeats for the tournament front-running pair of Guyana and Barbados captured the...

Samuel: Female Program Needs Revamping
Antigua Observer

Head Coach of the Senior Womenâs football team, Vincent âNabuâ Samuel, has spoken out on the need to revamp the local female football program.

Calypso Girls stay unbeaten
Trinidad Guardian

An almost flawless shooting performance from T&T shooting duo Samantha Wallace and goal-attack Kalifa McCollin saw the âCalypso Girlsâ complete another masterful win at the Americas Federation of Netball...

Shining like diamonds
Nation News

Make that four out of four. Barbados Gems maintained their 100 per cent winning record in the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifier last night with victory over the previously unbeaten St Vincent and...

Calypso Netballers crush Canada 79-26
Trinidad Guardian

T&T Calypso Netballers made it two wins from as many matches when they crushed Canada 79-26 at the 2018 Americas Federation of Netball Association at the Sir Garfield Sobers Gymnasium, Wildey, Barbados, yesterday....

Browne explains the selection process
Trinidad Guardian

âWhen a player reveals they are reading more, and that they are committed to self-motivation training and you have seen improved performances, that tells you that some of our players are committing themselves to play...

Trinidad to co-host regional Super50
Trinidad Guardian

Fans in T&T are in for a cricket treat after the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament, as this country will co-host the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Super 50 series in October. The Group A in the preliminary...

Wallace, McCollin shoot down USA
Trinidad Guardian

T&T Calypso Netballers will be confident of making it two wins from as many matches when they come up against Canada at the 2018 Americas Federation of Netball Association at the Wildey Gymnasium, Bridgetown, Barbados...

Calypso Netballers hammer USA
Trinidad Guardian

T&T Calypso Netballers jump off their Road to Liverpool Netball World Cup qualification campaign with a dominating 86-29 victory over minnows USA when the 2018 Americas Federation of Netball Association commenced at...

T&T, Jamaica keep things interesting
Trinidad Guardian

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent â Guyana defied a destructive spell from Shemar Persaud to earn a crucial, three-wicket victory over Barbados in a low-scoring contest in the WINDIES Under-19 One-day Championship yesterday....

Calypso Netballers tackle USA in AFNA opener
Trinidad Guardian

T&T Calypso Netballers will jump off their Road to Liverpool Netball World Cup campaign versus minnows USA when the 2018 Americas Federation of Netball Association continues at the Wildey Gymnasium, Bridgetown,...

Khellawan leads Cadet t-tennis team
Trinidad Guardian

Priyanka Khellawan will spearhead this countryâs medal hopes when a 16-member team depart tomorrow for the 2018 Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation Mini and Pre Cadet (Under-11 and Under-13) Championship...

T&T whips Windwards by 114 runs
Trinidad Guardian

KINGSTOWN, St VincentâT&T defeated the Windward Islands by a 114 runs in their Regional Under-19 50-over Championships at Park Hill Playing Field yesterday. T&T posted the dayâs highest total of 219 and...

Petro Jazz, Army win big
Trinidad Guardian

Petro Jazz and Defence Force stayed in contention for the Menâs Division title in the Barry Stewart Invitational Basketball League with lopsided victories over the University of West Indies (UWI) and Prisons teams...

Duckie wants to build winning culture
Jamaica Gleaner

National Under-23 team head coach Donovan Duckie says he is looking to build a winning culture within his squad ahead of weekend friendlies against St Vincent and the Grenadines.Jamaica's Under-23s are scheduled to oppose...

