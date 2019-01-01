Coach Crandon wants batsmen to build on starts As Guyana face Hurricanes in Antigua from today
Kaieteur News

Â  By Sean Devers Guyana Jaguars began their campaign for a 12th Regional First-Class title and fifth in a row with a 126 runs win over the Windwards Volcanoes at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia in the...

0
Reds disappointed, but hopeful as his concept for Sports Tourism seems to be going nowhere
Kaieteur News

Â  By Sean Devers Kaieteur Sports caught up iconic Cricket Commentator and Sports Organizer Guyanese Joseph âRedsâ Perreira during the Caribbean Boxing Championships last weekend in Guyana where he was Manager...

0
CSF to host computer coding workshops in St Lucia
Jamaica Observer

Castries, St Lucia â The Caribbean Science Foundation (CSF), which has its headquarters on the campus of the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill, Barbados, has announced plans to conduct computer coding...

0
Caribbean Boxing Championships No Guyanese hospitality inside the ring – Poole warns
Kaieteur News

Â  The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has announced intent to regain the Caribbean Boxing Championshipsâ (CBC) overall title after failing to defend their crown last year in St. Lucia where they only had four...

0
Dominican Bouyon star looks to T&T Carnival
Dominica News Online

Grenadaâs Jab Jab music, St Luciaâs Dennery Segment and Barbadosâ Bashment Soca have all succeeded at some point or the other in finding a place in Trinidad and Tobagoâs Carnival. Now, Bouyon stars...

0
Knight, van Niekerk bowled over by Caribbean response
Jamaica Gleaner

GROS ISLET, St Lucia, CMC â Two visiting captains at the ICC Womenâs Twenty20 World Cup say they have been stunned by the crowd sizes for the preliminary round matches at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium. Over 6...

0
Matthews powers Windies Women into T20 semi-finals
Jamaica Observer

GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC) â Hayley Matthews burst to life in a special Player-of-the-Match performance as West Indies romped into the semi-finals of the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup with a crushing 83-run victory...

0
Matthews powers Windies into semi-finals
Jamaica Gleaner

Â  GROS ISLET, St Lucia, CMC â Hayley Matthews burst to life in a special Player-of-the-Match performance as West Indies romped into the semi-finals of the ICC Womenâs Twenty20 World Cup with a crushing 83-run...

0
Taylor lauds bowlers, but says batters need to apply themselves
Jamaica Gleaner

GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC):While conceding that her team's bowling department is quite potent, West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor wants her batters to show more application when they are at the crease.For the second...

0
Windies claim sensational victory
Jamaica Gleaner

Â  Â  GROS ISLET, St Lucia,Â CMC â West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor produced her best-ever bowling performance in a T20I to trigger a breathtaking South Africa batting collapse and help lead the home side to...

0
SA make winning start to Women's T20 campaign
Jamaica Gleaner

GROS ISLET, St Lucia, (CMC):South Africa thrashed Sri Lanka by seven wickets here late Monday night, to make a winning start to the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup.Asked to chase a modest 100 for victory at the Darren...

0
Delighted Mohammed poised to play historic 100th T20
Jamaica Gleaner

GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC):Veteran off-spinner Anisa Mohammed has pointed to her record 100th wicket in Twenty20 Internationals as the highlight of her outstanding career, as she prepares to play her 100th T20I when West...

0
Upbeat Windies wary of rain
Jamaica Gleaner

GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC):Reigning champions West Indies will be keeping anxious watch on the skies as they bid to return to the top of Group A, when they face South Africa in a highly anticipated clash of the ICC...

0
Knight frustrated by England washout
Antigua Observer

Englandâs opening match of the World Twenty20 against Sri Lanka on Saturday in St. Lucia was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to torrential rain.

0
CONCACAF U20: Saint Lucia Defeat Bermuda
Bernews

For their third game in the CONCACAF Under 20 Menâs Qualifiers in Florida, Bermuda took on Saint Lucia. Bermudaâs starting line up included Quinaceo Hunt, William Spencer [Jenico Sealey], Micah Hardtman, Edry...

0
Unlucky Bermuda finish empty handed
Royal Gazette

Bermuda Under-20s suffered a frustrating defeat against St Lucia at the Concacaf Under-20 Championship in Bradenton, Florida, yesterday. Ray Joness side controlled the entire match and created more chances but ultimately...

0
Lady Pitbulls to face St. Lucia in 3×3 Quarter-finals
Antigua Observer

The Under-18 female 3x3 national basketball team, the Lady Pitbulls, will battle St. Lucia in the quarterfinals of the International Basketball Federation (IBF) Antilles 3x3 Championships.

0
Simons Officiates CONCACAF Nations League
Bernews

Bermudaâs Tashun Simons has officiated in the CONCACAF Nations Football League, serving as an Assistant Referee in Martinique as Saint Lucia...

0
Simons Officiates CONCACAF Nations League
Bernews

Bermudaâs Tashun Simons has officiated in the CONCACAF Nations Football League, serving as an Assistant Referee in Martinique as Saint Lucia was matching up against Haiti. Simons assisted referee Trevester Richards...

0
Player Development And Fitness Programmes On Track
Spice Islander

Gros Islet, ST LUCIA â The High Performance Programme, Player Lifestyle Development Programme (PLDP) and Coaching Education were three of the major matters discussed at the just-concluded Cricket West Indiesâ...

0
Bermuda Under-20 placed in tough group
Royal Gazette

Bermuda have been grouped with Costa Rica, Haiti, St Lucia and Barbados for the Concacaf Under-20 Championship, which will take place at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, from November 1 to 21. The draw was made...

0
Football: Bermuda In Group E For Concacaf U20
Bernews

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football [Concacaf] conducted the official draw for the 2018 Concacaf Under-20 Championship, withÂ Bermuda drawn in Group E alongside Costa Rica,...

0
Cricket West Indies Thanks Regional Governments
Spice Islander

ST JOHNâS, Antigua â Cricket West Indies (CWI) wishes to thank the Governments of Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia, Grenada and St. Kitts & Nevis for their partnerships and investment in the upcoming...

0
Daren Sammy Joins CWI As Ambassador For ICC WWT20
Spice Islander

ST JOHNâS, Antigua â Daren Sammy, one of St Luciaâs most prolific international sport stars will join the WINDIES Ambassador Programme to lend his support of the WINDIES Women for the upcoming ICC...

0
Sammy joins CWI as ambassador for ICC WWT20
Antigua Observer

Darren Sammy, one of Saint Luciaâs most prolific international sport stars, will join the Windies Ambassador Programme to lend his support to the Windies Women for the upcoming ICC Womenâs World T20.

0
Khellewan retains Under-13 title
Trinidad Guardian

T&Tâs Priyanka Khellewan retained her Girls Singles Under-13 Division title when the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation Mini and Pre Cadet (U-11 - U-13) Championship ended in Santo Domingo, Dominican...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Film-maker Serieux turns to experimentation

Dominican Bouyon star looks to T&T Carnival

St Lucia songbird teams up with Safaree

Capleton's show on tonight

Caribbean Hall of Fame Awards postponed to June 2019

Songwriters urged to secure their creations

11PM UPDATE: Tropical Storm Kirk in the Eastern Carribbean Sea…Tropical storm conditions expected to persist, particularly across...

SPORTS more
Coach Crandon wants batsmen to build on starts As Guyana face Hurricanes in Antigua from today

Reds disappointed, but hopeful as his concept for Sports Tourism seems to be going nowhere

CSF to host computer coding workshops in St Lucia

Caribbean Boxing Championships No Guyanese hospitality inside the ring – Poole warns

Dominican Bouyon star looks to T&T Carnival

Knight, van Niekerk bowled over by Caribbean response

Matthews powers Windies Women into T20 semi-finals

POLITICS more
Grenada PM calls for easier intra-Caribbean travel

Former prime minister critical of Caribbean Development Bank

Former Prime Minister critical of Caribbean Development Bank

Opposition files motion of no confidence in St. Lucia government

Opposition files motion of no confidence in St Lucia Gov't

Opposition files no confidence motion in St Lucia government

Opposition files motion of no confidence in St. Lucia government

BUSINESS more
Saint Lucia honours Universal Children’s Day with adoption of new Child Protection Bills

Digicel wins 15-year contract in St Lucia, Grenada and St Vincent

Digicel signs 15-year ICT agreement with three C'bean countries

Private sector group wants an end to breaches of confidentiality

DHTA urges Private Sector to take the lead on Improving Resilience in Tourism Sector

Private sector urged to take lead in tourism sector resilience

Caribbean Hotel Executive touts Tourism Enhancement Fund as game changer for Dominica

TECH more
FDCC launches new website

FDCC launches new website

FDCC launches new website

Bermudas UCG Launches New St. Lucian App

OECS education meeting scores breakthrough in enhanced data management

St Lucia's endemic reptile population on the verge of extinction

Ethno-botanist delivers lectures in St Lucia and Martinique

CRIME more
Commission says evidence is not enough for action against legal officer

Educator calls for criminal prosecution of those responsible for circulating sex video featuring school child

St Vincent’s marijuana bill not for St Lucia

Former police officer charged with the murder of St Lucian

St. Lucia conducting nationwide survey on crime

Dominican national arrested in Saint Lucia for urinating in public

Capleton's show on tonight

MISCELLANEOUS more
US food company recalls 'Fiesta Corn' from some Caribbean countries

Saint Lucia among countries affected by “Fiesta Corn” recall

US food company recalls 'Fiesta Corn' from some Caribbean countries

Jamaica among four countries to benefit from regional Rainwater Harvesting Project

St Lucia warns against consuming unsafe meat

Team Guyana regain CBC Title on home soil Allicock adjudged ‘Best Boxer’ as Guyana win 15 Medals

Hitchhiker's guide to Lucian Freud: how chance meeting led to creation of two little-known portraits 

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...