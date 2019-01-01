Â By Sean Devers Guyana Jaguars began their campaign for a 12th Regional First-Class title and fifth in a row with a 126 runs win over the Windwards Volcanoes at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia in the...
Â By Sean Devers Kaieteur Sports caught up iconic Cricket Commentator and Sports Organizer Guyanese Joseph âRedsâ Perreira during the Caribbean Boxing Championships last weekend in Guyana where he was Manager...
Castries, St Lucia â The Caribbean Science Foundation (CSF), which has its headquarters on the campus of the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill, Barbados, has announced plans to conduct computer coding...
Â The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has announced intent to regain the Caribbean Boxing Championshipsâ (CBC) overall title after failing to defend their crown last year in St. Lucia where they only had four...
Grenadaâs Jab Jab music, St Luciaâs Dennery Segment and Barbadosâ Bashment Soca have all succeeded at some point or the other in finding a place in Trinidad and Tobagoâs Carnival. Now, Bouyon stars...
GROS ISLET, St Lucia, CMC â Two visiting captains at the ICC Womenâs Twenty20 World Cup say they have been stunned by the crowd sizes for the preliminary round matches at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium. Over 6...
GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC) â Hayley Matthews burst to life in a special Player-of-the-Match performance as West Indies romped into the semi-finals of the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup with a crushing 83-run victory...
GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC):While conceding that her team's bowling department is quite potent, West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor wants her batters to show more application when they are at the crease.For the second...
Â Â GROS ISLET, St Lucia,Â CMC â West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor produced her best-ever bowling performance in a T20I to trigger a breathtaking South Africa batting collapse and help lead the home side to...
GROS ISLET, St Lucia, (CMC):South Africa thrashed Sri Lanka by seven wickets here late Monday night, to make a winning start to the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup.Asked to chase a modest 100 for victory at the Darren...
GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC):Veteran off-spinner Anisa Mohammed has pointed to her record 100th wicket in Twenty20 Internationals as the highlight of her outstanding career, as she prepares to play her 100th T20I when West...
GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC):Reigning champions West Indies will be keeping anxious watch on the skies as they bid to return to the top of Group A, when they face South Africa in a highly anticipated clash of the ICC...
Englandâs opening match of the World Twenty20 against Sri Lanka on Saturday in St. Lucia was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to torrential rain.
For their third game in the CONCACAF Under 20 Menâs Qualifiers in Florida, Bermuda took on Saint Lucia. Bermudaâs starting line up included Quinaceo Hunt, William Spencer [Jenico Sealey], Micah Hardtman, Edry...
Bermuda Under-20s suffered a frustrating defeat against St Lucia at the Concacaf Under-20 Championship in Bradenton, Florida, yesterday. Ray Joness side controlled the entire match and created more chances but ultimately...
The Under-18 female 3x3 national basketball team, the Lady Pitbulls, will battle St. Lucia in the quarterfinals of the International Basketball Federation (IBF) Antilles 3x3 Championships.
Bermudaâs Tashun Simons has officiated in the CONCACAF Nations Football League, serving as an Assistant Referee in Martinique as Saint Lucia...
Gros Islet, ST LUCIA â The High Performance Programme, Player Lifestyle Development Programme (PLDP) and Coaching Education were three of the major matters discussed at the just-concluded Cricket West Indiesâ...
Bermuda have been grouped with Costa Rica, Haiti, St Lucia and Barbados for the Concacaf Under-20 Championship, which will take place at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, from November 1 to 21. The draw was made...
The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football [Concacaf] conducted the official draw for the 2018 Concacaf Under-20 Championship, withÂ Bermuda drawn in Group E alongside Costa Rica,...
ST JOHNâS, Antigua â Cricket West Indies (CWI) wishes to thank the Governments of Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia, Grenada and St. Kitts & Nevis for their partnerships and investment in the upcoming...
ST JOHNâS, Antigua â Daren Sammy, one of St Luciaâs most prolific international sport stars will join the WINDIES Ambassador Programme to lend his support of the WINDIES Women for the upcoming ICC...
T&Tâs Priyanka Khellewan retained her Girls Singles Under-13 Division title when the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation Mini and Pre Cadet (U-11 - U-13) Championship ended in Santo Domingo, Dominican...