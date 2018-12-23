New Fortress Energy has announced a new partnership with Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), which has seen it award 12 students enrolled across various disciplines with scholarships valued at close to $4 million.
We often associate Christmas with good cheer, merriment and fun. Yet, there are those who unfortunately experience the loss of loved ones around this holiday season. There are also those who may have suffered loss earlier...
Climate scientist Professor Michael Taylor of The University of the West Indies' Mona Campus has been named among the 2019 laureates for the Anthony N Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence.
There's no denying that Christmas is an expensive time of year. From presents and parties to festive food and all the home decor and renovations, it all adds up.This is why some people choose to cushion the costs by...
Parents with low levels of formal education can help their children learn core mathematics concepts and problem-solving skills, a recent study by the Ministry of Education and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has...
Kyesha Randall, the 2016 Miss Jamaica Festival Queen, has embarked on the journey of becoming a mentor in the 'We Transform' programme.The We Transform programme is a Ministry of National Security initiative that aims to...
The University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech, Jamaica) last week joined Northern Caribbean University and the University of the West Indies when it was granted institutional accreditation by the University Council of...
If you live by the river you can hear the crab cough. â Akan proverb, GhanaÃÂ Why would the Leader of Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition and president of the People's National Party Dr Peter Phillips and Opposition...
There are only two more days until the presents under the tree are unwrapped, but for those of you who have yet to go shopping, or who have room for a last-minute addition or two, we have put together a few ideas tailored...
THE Christmas story, as told in Luke and Matthew, is a thrilling narrative of those momentous events that took place leading up to the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem.The wonder of that Christmas Eve night is retold...
Especially at this time of year, the ubiquitous season of giving, we'll hear and use the words âgiftâ and âpresentâ interchangeably. They are synonymns, of course, but how did that come to be?
Hundreds of admirers of the late Santos Football Club, Clarendon College and Jamaica coach Winston Chung Fah turned out to say farewell to the man many hailed as one of the greatest Jamaicans that ever lived, during a...
ABU DHABI, UAE (AP):Luka Modric scored one goal and set up another in leading Real Madrid to the Club World Cup title by easing past host side Al Ain 4-1 yesterday.Ballon d'Or winner Modric struck from long range in the...
When I was a boy, my mother, and my father, used to tell me, religiously, to always speak the truth regardless of the consequences.Since then, I have always tried to speak the truth.Today, I still try to, and that is why...
After being one of only two teams to taste Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) action in midweek after the referees refused to take up their whistles, UWI FC will host Tivoli Gardens in a crucial mid-table clash.UWI FC, who...
Â By Sean Devers All-Rounder Nkosie Barker copped Awards for Best Batsman, Best Bowler and Senior Cricketer of the year, Jeremiah Scott took the Award for Junior Cricketer of the Year, while Stephon Brown took the...
By Rudi Webster In this yearâs Christmas issue of the Cricketer magazine, former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd was voted as the best-ever international captain, just ahead of Imran Khan, the current Prime Minister...
Wolmer's Preparatory are aiming to capitalise on their long-awaited success in winning the Jamaica Independent Schools Association (JISA)/Tastee Alberga Cup football competition for Under-12 players.The Heroes...
Past The Finishing PostTrack: Good Weather: FineFLOSSIE McNEIL MEMORIAL CUPRace 1 1200 M (Purse $900,000) NB3-Y-O...
BARCELONA, Spain (AP):Lionel Messi ensured that Barcelona reached the Spanish league's winter break atop the standings, playing a part in both goals of a 2-0 win at home over Celta Vigo yesterday.Messi scored Barcelona's...
LONDON (AP):Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace claimed a shock 3-2 victory against defending champions Manchester City yesterday to end the only 100 per cent home record in the English Premier League.No one could have predicted...
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP):Motivated by a no-ball decision against his team, fast bowler Keemo Paul took five for 15 as West Indies won the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh 2-1 after a bad-tempered 50-run win in the third...
The Jamaica Cricket Association's (JCA) chief executive officer Courtney Francis says that the body is becoming more transparent in its categorisation of players on retainer contracts.The JCA has four categories for...
