New Fortress awards $4-million scholarships to CMU
Jamaica Observer

New Fortress Energy has announced a new partnership with Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), which has seen it award 12 students enrolled across various disciplines with scholarships valued at close to $4 million.

0
Jamaican leads team to win US accounting contest
Jamaica Observer

ÃÂ NEW ROCHELLE, NY (PRWEB) â Monroe College announced on Wednesday that its National Association of Black Accountants (NABA) student chapter won first place at the NABA New York Fall Case Study competition on...

0
Grief at Christmas — how children are affected
Jamaica Observer

We often associate Christmas with good cheer, merriment and fun. Yet, there are those who unfortunately experience the loss of loved ones around this holiday season. There are also those who may have suffered loss earlier...

0
UWI climate change expert to receive 2019 ANSA Caribbean Award for Excellence
Jamaica Observer

Climate scientist Professor Michael Taylor of The University of the West Indies' Mona Campus has been named among the 2019 laureates for the Anthony N Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence.

0
Should you put Christmas on your credit card?
Jamaica Observer

There's no denying that Christmas is an expensive time of year. From presents and parties to festive food and all the home decor and renovations, it all adds up.This is why some people choose to cushion the costs by...

0
Training parents in mathematics can boost student learning — IDB study
Jamaica Observer

Parents with low levels of formal education can help their children learn core mathematics concepts and problem-solving skills, a recent study by the Ministry of Education and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has...

0
Former festival queen to be mentor in We Transform programme
Jamaica Observer

Kyesha Randall, the 2016 Miss Jamaica Festival Queen, has embarked on the journey of becoming a mentor in the 'We Transform' programme.The We Transform programme is a Ministry of National Security initiative that aims to...

0
Institutional accreditation lovely Christmas gift — UTech president
Jamaica Observer

The University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech, Jamaica) last week joined Northern Caribbean University and the University of the West Indies when it was granted institutional accreditation by the University Council of...

0
Desperation, disruption and disunity
Jamaica Observer

If you live by the river you can hear the crab cough. â Akan proverb, GhanaÃÂ Why would the Leader of Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition and president of the People's National Party Dr Peter Phillips and Opposition...

0
Christmas presents for language learners
Jamaica Observer

There are only two more days until the presents under the tree are unwrapped, but for those of you who have yet to go shopping, or who have room for a last-minute addition or two, we have put together a few ideas tailored...

0
'Twas the night
Jamaica Observer

THE Christmas story, as told in Luke and Matthew, is a thrilling narrative of those momentous events that took place leading up to the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem.The wonder of that Christmas Eve night is retold...

0
Gift or present?
Jamaica Observer

Especially at this time of year, the ubiquitous season of giving, we'll hear and use the words âgiftâ and âpresentâ interchangeably. They are synonymns, of course, but how did that come to be?

0
They all turned out for Winston Chung Fah's Miami farewell
Jamaica Observer

Hundreds of admirers of the late Santos Football Club, Clarendon College and Jamaica coach Winston Chung Fah turned out to say farewell to the man many hailed as one of the greatest Jamaicans that ever lived, during a...

0
7th World Club title for Real Madrid
Jamaica Gleaner

ABU DHABI, UAE (AP):Luka Modric scored one goal and set up another in leading Real Madrid to the Club World Cup title by easing past host side Al Ain 4-1 yesterday.Ballon d'Or winner Modric struck from long range in the...

0
Tony Becca | The truth, and nothing but the truth
Jamaica Gleaner

When I was a boy, my mother, and my father, used to tell me, religiously, to always speak the truth regardless of the consequences.Since then, I have always tried to speak the truth.Today, I still try to, and that is why...

0
Top-six spot on the line - RSPL returns with five matches
Jamaica Gleaner

After being one of only two teams to taste Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) action in midweek after the referees refused to take up their whistles, UWI FC will host Tivoli Gardens in a crucial mid-table clash.UWI FC, who...

0
Malteenoes Awards Ceremony Barker is Senior Cricketer of the Year, Scott Junior Cricketer
Kaieteur News

Â  By Sean Devers All-Rounder Nkosie Barker copped Awards for Best Batsman, Best Bowler and Senior Cricketer of the year, Jeremiah Scott took the Award for Junior Cricketer of the Year, while Stephon Brown took the...

0
Clive Lloyd, the best Captain of Cricket ever
Kaieteur News

By Rudi Webster In this yearâs Christmas issue of the Cricketer magazine, former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd was voted as the best-ever international captain, just ahead of Imran Khan, the current Prime Minister...

0
Wolmer's Prep celebrate Alberga Cup win after long drought
Jamaica Gleaner

Wolmer's Preparatory are aiming to capitalise on their long-awaited success in winning the Jamaica Independent Schools Association (JISA)/Tastee Alberga Cup football competition for Under-12 players.The Heroes...

0
7th World Club title for Real Madrid
Jamaica Gleaner

ABU DHABI, UAE (AP):Luka Modric scored one goal and set up another in leading Real Madrid to the Club World Cup title by easing past host side Al Ain 4-1 yesterday.Ballon d'Or winner Modric struck from long range in the...

0
Past The Finishing Post
Jamaica Gleaner

Past The Finishing PostTrack: Good Weather: FineFLOSSIE McNEIL MEMORIAL CUPRace 1 1200 M (Purse $900,000) NB3-Y-O...

0
Messi, Dembele protect Barca's three-point lead
Jamaica Gleaner

BARCELONA, Spain (AP):Lionel Messi ensured that Barcelona reached the Spanish league's winter break atop the standings, playing a part in both goals of a 2-0 win at home over Celta Vigo yesterday.Messi scored Barcelona's...

0
Shock EPL home defeats for Man City, Chelsea
Jamaica Gleaner

LONDON (AP):Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace claimed a shock 3-2 victory against defending champions Manchester City yesterday to end the only 100 per cent home record in the English Premier League.No one could have predicted...

0
Windies win T20 series after no-ball controversy
Jamaica Gleaner

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP):Motivated by a no-ball decision against his team, fast bowler Keemo Paul took five for 15 as West Indies won the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh 2-1 after a bad-tempered 50-run win in the third...

0
Data analysis to play key role in JCA retainer system
Jamaica Gleaner

The Jamaica Cricket Association's (JCA) chief executive officer Courtney Francis says that the body is becoming more transparent in its categorisation of players on retainer contracts.The JCA has four categories for...

0
The truth, and nothing but the truth
Jamaica Gleaner

When I was a boy, my mother, and my father, used to tell me, religiously, to always speak the truth regardless of the consequences.Since then, I have always tried to speak the truth.Today, I still try to, and that is why...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Former festival queen to be mentor in We Transform programme

Stella Maris, NDTC, Tivoli Gardens Dance Troupe receive Keys to the City

Story of the song | Scofield Reference Bible informs Garnet Silk songs - 'Zion in a Vision' especially meaningful to late...

Curtains!

Date announced for Buju in T&T

Plug pulled on CFW

A great evening with the University Singers

SPORTS more
New Fortress awards $4-million scholarships to CMU

Jamaican leads team to win US accounting contest

Grief at Christmas — how children are affected

UWI climate change expert to receive 2019 ANSA Caribbean Award for Excellence

Should you put Christmas on your credit card?

Training parents in mathematics can boost student learning — IDB study

Former festival queen to be mentor in We Transform programme

POLITICS more
Seventeen singer posts emotional tribute to wife and bandmates washed away by Indonesia tsunami

Desperation, disruption and disunity

Kirk-Anthony Hamilton, gets innovative with Caribbean ecosystem, technology

It appears we will not have

Guyana Government falls, as backbencher supports Opposition motion

Gov't looking to tighten plastics law

Clive Lloyd, the best Captain of Cricket ever

BUSINESS more
Yaneek Page | Beware those business opportunity scams in 2019

Higher employment boosts Christmas shopping - Cash transactions projected at $20b

NCBCM offers advice to Caribbean contingent of Angel Investors

Black Ink wins for best quality leadership

Have you been

Concerns over low inflation pushes BOJ to reduce lending rates

Skimming a deep problem for BNS customer

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Gatwick drone: Arrested couple released without charge

Paedophile stripped of his British citizenship and facing deportation to India

Desperation, disruption and disunity

'Supa Willy' and cops bring Christmas cheer to the elderly

Kirk-Anthony Hamilton, gets innovative with Caribbean ecosystem, technology

Skimming a deep problem for BNS customer

Nonsense!

MISCELLANEOUS more
Video: Sunday Dec 23rd ‘Good News’ Spotlight

How Viktor Orbán's citizenship offer in western Ukraine is threatening to unravel European unity over Russia

Greater protection needed for endangered seas around South Sandwich Islands

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing version incurs ire of bishops as it removes reference to Mary's virginity

Pictures of the Day: 23 December 2018

This week's shutterbugs

A Matter of Land | Strata lots vs gated communities

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...