Simons Officiates CONCACAF Nations League
Bernews

Bermudaâs Tashun Simons has officiated in the CONCACAF Nations Football League, serving as an Assistant Referee in Martinique as Saint Lucia was matching up against Haiti. Simons assisted referee Trevester Richards...

Cornwall not daunted despite 50 overs defeat
Antigua Observer

Captain of the Antigua and Barbuda Master Blasters cricket team and Windies A all-rounder, Rahkeem âJimboâ Cornwall, said that despite the teamâs loss to St. Kitts in the Leeward Islands Cricket Board...

TKR, Amazon Warriors clash in CPL final
Jamaica Gleaner

TAROUBA, Trinidad,Â CMC â Reigning champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will meet Guyana Amazon Warriors in today'sÂ final of the Caribbean Premier League after easily disposing of a timid St Kitts and Nevis...

Jamaica Tallawahs crash out of CPL
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica Tallawahs captain AndreÂ Russell is disappointed with his team's bowling after crashing out of the Hero Caribbean Premier League by a two-wicket defeat to the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Providence,...

Cricket West Indies Thanks Regional Governments
Spice Islander

ST JOHNâS, Antigua â Cricket West Indies (CWI) wishes to thank the Governments of Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia, Grenada and St. Kitts & Nevis for their partnerships and investment in the upcoming...

More franchises could be coming to CPL
Jamaica Gleaner

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, (CMC):Expressed interest from investors could see the number of teams in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) being increased.This word has come from CPL's Director of Operations Michael Hall, who has...

Allen stars as Tridents crash to sixth straight defeat
Jamaica Gleaner

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC):Jamaican Fabian Allen produced a stunning late blitz as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots sent Barbados crashing to a two-wicket defeat and their sixth in a row, in the Caribbean Premier League here...

Patriots clinch last playoff spot as Tridents eliminated
Antigua Observer

Rain, coupled by dashing knocks from Rassie van der Dussen and captain Chris Gayle, powered St Kitts and Nevis to a seven-wicket victory over Jamaica Tallawahs here Sunday night, and into the playoffs of the Caribbean...

Bravo takes TKR back to the top
Trinidad Guardian

Skipper Dwayne Bravo dug the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) out of a hole and into a total of 199/4 to which the St Kitts Patriots replied with 153/8 in their latest Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty20 (T20) clash...

TKR hopes the rain stays away
Trinidad Guardian

Rain has been pelting down in the tiny island of St Kitts over the past few days and even washed out the St Kitts Patriots versus St Lucia Stars match on Thursday night at Warner Park. This is a worry for both Patriots...

Tanvir's cameo leads - Warriors to fourth win
Jamaica Gleaner

BASSETERRE, St Kitt's (CMC):Sohail Tanvir's blistering 37 from just 20 balls anchored the Guyana Amazon Warriors to their fourth victory in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with an exciting four-wicket win over the...

‘Trinis’ takeover Bridgetown
Trinidad Guardian

Bridgetown was turned into a sea of red on Sunday night, as fans from T&T overtook the town, after their team the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) completed a four-wicket victory over the home teamâthe Barbados...

Pacer Beaton back with Trinbago Knight Riders
Trinidad Guardian

Guyanese pacer Ronsford Beaton who played a great hand in the Trinbago Knight Riders winning the Hero CPL title last year is back with the team after being forced to miss out due to injury. Beaton joined the team in...

Soca Princesses get Cuba in qualifiers today
Trinidad Guardian

Tasha St Louis and her T&T Women Warriors will kick off their Caribbean Final Round Qualifiers to the CONCACAF Final Round of World Cup qualification versus Cuba at Independence Park, National Stadium, Kingston,...

Technical director praises youth coach, predicts bright future
Antigua Observer

National coach, Desmond âZicoâ Bleau, has come in for high praise from the countryâsâ football technical director, Rolston âDebuâ Williams, following the exploits of the boysâ national...

Pollard: It’s back to square one
Trinidad Guardian

GROS ISLET, St LuciaâSt Lucia Stars skipper Kieron Pollard has lamented Tuesday nightâs disastrous display against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots but has held out hope his side can still turn around their failing...

Borde: TKR is prepared for CPL challenges
Trinidad Guardian

The Trinbago Knight Riders have had some very close games thus far in the 2018 Hero CPL but this was expected according to the manager of the team Colin Borde. The team landed in Barbados on Monday after a last-ball win...

Stars slump to crushing defeat after dramatic batting collapse
Nation News

St Lucia Stars crashed to a humiliating seven-wicket defeat to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots after collapsing to 69 all out inside 13 overs at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. It was a dispiriting effort...

Balthazar scores handful
Trinidad Guardian

Jerwyn Balthazar struck five times in the first half to lead Defence ForForce FC to a 10-0 humiliation of St Annâs Rangers in Round One Match Day Two of the 2018 T&T Pro League fixture at the Hasely Crawford...

Tallawahs thrash Patriots to record third straight victory
Trinidad Guardian

KINGSTON, JamaicaâThe Jamaica Tallawahs registered their third consecutive victory in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) by outclassing the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 47 runs on Wednesday night. Led by an...

ABFA celebrates returning boys’ and girls’ youth teams
Antigua Observer

The Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) on Wednesday welcomed home two youth teams which recently represented Antigua and Barbuda in overseas competitions. The ABFA also signaled the organisationâs...

Bermuda Under-20s to play in November
Royal Gazette

The Bermuda Under-20 football side will play in the Concacaf Mens Under-20 Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, in November. They have been placed in pot two with Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis,...

Montserrat Under14 Shut Out at CFU Tournament
Montserrat Reporter

BYÂ DISCOVERMNITEAMÂ Â·Â AUGUST 10, 2018 Â  MFA Photo of the final day for Montserratâs Under14 team at the CFU tournament. Despite their best effort, Montserratâs Under 14 boys team which recently...

T&T U14 boys top Group C in CFU Challenge Series
Trinidad Guardian

T&T topped Group C in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Boys Under-14 Challenge Series with a 2-0 victory over hosts Curacao at the Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad on Sunday evening. The win was T&Tâs...

