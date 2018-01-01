ÃÂ NEW ROCHELLE, NY (PRWEB) â Monroe College announced on Wednesday that its National Association of Black Accountants (NABA) student chapter won first place at the NABA New York Fall Case Study competition on...
We often associate Christmas with good cheer, merriment and fun. Yet, there are those who unfortunately experience the loss of loved ones around this holiday season. There are also those who may have suffered loss earlier...
There's no denying that Christmas is an expensive time of year. From presents and parties to festive food and all the home decor and renovations, it all adds up.This is why some people choose to cushion the costs by...
Kyesha Randall, the 2016 Miss Jamaica Festival Queen, has embarked on the journey of becoming a mentor in the 'We Transform' programme.The We Transform programme is a Ministry of National Security initiative that aims to...
The University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech, Jamaica) last week joined Northern Caribbean University and the University of the West Indies when it was granted institutional accreditation by the University Council of...
If you live by the river you can hear the crab cough. â Akan proverb, GhanaÃÂ Why would the Leader of Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition and president of the People's National Party Dr Peter Phillips and Opposition...
There are only two more days until the presents under the tree are unwrapped, but for those of you who have yet to go shopping, or who have room for a last-minute addition or two, we have put together a few ideas tailored...
THE Christmas story, as told in Luke and Matthew, is a thrilling narrative of those momentous events that took place leading up to the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem.The wonder of that Christmas Eve night is retold...
Especially at this time of year, the ubiquitous season of giving, we'll hear and use the words âgiftâ and âpresentâ interchangeably. They are synonymns, of course, but how did that come to be?
Hundreds of admirers of the late Santos Football Club, Clarendon College and Jamaica coach Winston Chung Fah turned out to say farewell to the man many hailed as one of the greatest Jamaicans that ever lived, during a...
ABU DHABI, UAE (AP):Luka Modric scored one goal and set up another in leading Real Madrid to the Club World Cup title by easing past host side Al Ain 4-1 yesterday.Ballon d'Or winner Modric struck from long range in the...
When I was a boy, my mother, and my father, used to tell me, religiously, to always speak the truth regardless of the consequences.Since then, I have always tried to speak the truth.Today, I still try to, and that is why...
After being one of only two teams to taste Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) action in midweek after the referees refused to take up their whistles, UWI FC will host Tivoli Gardens in a crucial mid-table clash.UWI FC, who...
Wolmer's Preparatory are aiming to capitalise on their long-awaited success in winning the Jamaica Independent Schools Association (JISA)/Tastee Alberga Cup football competition for Under-12 players.The Heroes...
ABU DHABI, UAE (AP):Luka Modric scored one goal and set up another in leading Real Madrid to the Club World Cup title by easing past host side Al Ain 4-1 yesterday.Ballon d'Or winner Modric struck from long range in the...
Past The Finishing PostTrack: Good Weather: FineFLOSSIE McNEIL MEMORIAL CUPRace 1 1200 M (Purse $900,000) NB3-Y-O...
BARCELONA, Spain (AP):Lionel Messi ensured that Barcelona reached the Spanish league's winter break atop the standings, playing a part in both goals of a 2-0 win at home over Celta Vigo yesterday.Messi scored Barcelona's...
LONDON (AP):Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace claimed a shock 3-2 victory against defending champions Manchester City yesterday to end the only 100 per cent home record in the English Premier League.No one could have predicted...
The Jamaica Cricket Association's (JCA) chief executive officer Courtney Francis says that the body is becoming more transparent in its categorisation of players on retainer contracts.The JCA has four categories for...
When I was a boy, my mother, and my father, used to tell me, religiously, to always speak the truth regardless of the consequences.Since then, I have always tried to speak the truth.Today, I still try to, and that is why...
All is now set for the first track and field meet on the Jamaica Administrative Athletics Association (JAAA) 2019 calendar, the Pure Water JC/Danny Williams Invitational Meet, to be held on January 5 on the new synthetic...
REIGNING 17-time champion Wayne DaCosta turned on the thrills at Caymanas Park yesterday, dominating the 11-race card with five winners to overtake and shoot $1.47 million clear of Anthony Nunes with two racedays...
After being one of only two teams to taste Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) action in midweek after the referees refused to take up their whistles, UWI FC will host Tivoli Gardens in a crucial mid-table clash.UWI FC, who...
Another end-of- year serving of fun and cheer is promised as the next staging of Ellis International's calendar event, Christmas Comedy Cook-Up, returns to The Jamaica Pegasus on Boxing Day. Consistently hilarious...
Â This year, several Jamaica sportswomen excelled in their respective disciplines. While 1975 was dubbed the United Nations International Womenâs Year, maybe we can dub 2018 â the Year of Women in Sport in...
The news came through on Thursday night that Jamaica's senior men's team cricket coach, Robert Samuels, would not have his contract renewed on December 31. It didn't come as a surprise. Sports is a results business and...