Malteenoes Awards Ceremony Barker is Senior Cricketer of the Year, Scott Junior Cricketer
Â  By Sean Devers All-Rounder Nkosie Barker copped Awards for Best Batsman, Best Bowler and Senior Cricketer of the year, Jeremiah Scott took the Award for Junior Cricketer of the Year, while Stephon Brown took the...

Trophy Stall supports Kennard Memorial Boxing Day horserace meet
Â  It is that time of year again where turfites in the ancient county of Berbice will be anticipating the annual Kennardâs Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) Christmas horserace meet which will see over $3million in cash...

Trophy Stall Port Mourant/UCCA U-19 50-Overs No. 72 Cut & Load undefeated after round 3, No. 73 Young Warriors with Massive win
Â  The Trophy Stall Port Mourant, Berbice sponsored Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Under-19 50-overs round robin tournament continued last Saturday with round 3 of the competition. No.73 Young Warriors, No. 72 Cut...

Skywest Charter Service on board with MSC Annual Football
Â  The Most reliable and customer friendly Sky West Charter Service has joined the growing list of corporate sponsors to throw their support behind the Matarkai Sports Committee for the hosting of their annual...

Atkinson Brothers Football West Rockers and Young Guns among winners on opening night
Â  A total of six matches were contested on the opening night of the Atkinson Brothers Eight Annual Floodlight Football Competition at the Kumaka Recreation Ground, Moruca. Competition was had in the Under-15, 17,...

Everest Masters host Media XI in ‘December to Remember’ grudge match today
Â  The festive season is expected to get brighter when the most successful masters cricket team, Everest Masters host members of the local media in a friendly 25-over a-side contest today from 13:00hrs. The Everest...

GBTI backs Matarkai Sports Committee annual football
The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry is the latest entity to throw its support behind the Matarkai Sports Committee (MSC) for the staging of their annual football tournament which is set to commence on December 26 at...

GFF/ExxonMobil International Futsal Festival Sixteen shortlisted to represent Guyana in inaugural tournament
Â  The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has shortlisted 16 players to represent Guyana in the four-day GFF/ExxonMobil International Futsal Festival scheduled to take place at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from December...

Teams receive prize money for Turbo KO; Stephan Reynolds awarded MVP
Yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground, the top teams of the recently concluded Turbo knockout football tournament were presented with their trophies and more importantly, prize monies. Northern Rangersâ...

EBFA/Ralph Green Under-11 League – Exciting final day anticipated tomorrow Timehri aiming for title; Grove assured of 2nd; Agricola & Swan to battle for 3rd and 4th
Â  An exciting climax to the Third Edition of the East Bank Football Association / Ralph Green sponsored Under-11 League is anticipated tomorrow when the final three matches are contested at the Diamond Community Center...

UDFA/GT Beer Tourney Net Rockers face Blueberry Hill; Topp XX collide with Winners Connection, tonight
Â  The Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) sixth annual GT Beer Championship will continue tonight with two more matches at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground. Net Rockers, led by the dependable Denzil Pryce...

GCB Annual Awards Sanasie reveals plan for LBI facility; Crandon on Windies Coaching staff
Â  Story and photos by Sean Devers Speaking to a large gathering at the annual Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Awards Ceremony at the Umana Yanna, GCB Secretary and Director of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Anand Sanasie, on...

GFF/Stag Super 16 Ann’s Grove, Soesdyke Falcons, Victoria Kings and Buxton Stars to battle at Golden Grove Gr., today
Â  The Golden Grove Ground, East Coast Demerara will be the center of attraction today when the Guyana Football Federation / Stag Super 16 championship continues with two more matches from 18:30hrs. Seeking to join...

Letter to the Sports Editor K&S responds to Christopher Matthias
Â  Dear Mr. Editor, Christopher Matthias, Christopher Matthias, Christopher Matthias, you should not pronounce on football matters in Guyana. I refer to the article in one of the daily newspapers dated 12th December...

Angel is Achievers Youth and Sports Club cricketer of the year
Â  Shamal Angel was voted cricketer of the year when the Achievers Youth and Sports Club held its annual awards ceremony on Saturday last at the Fort Wellington Secondary School, West Coast Berbice. Angel was also named...

Bartica Football Association has newly-elected president
Â  Alden Marslowe is the new President of the Bartica Football Association (BFA) following elections last Monday in the Region 7 mining community. The elections, supervised by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), saw...

GBA President recognises efforts of talented female boxers
Â  President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle has recognised the talent and efforts of two talented female boxers. The young ladies happen to be sisters Abiola and Alesha Jackman, 14 and 16 years...

International Imports and Supplies on board with MSC annual football
Â  International Imports and Supplies are the latest corporate sponsor to throw their support behind the MATARKAI Sports Committee for the hosting of their annual floodlight football competition. The tournament which is...

S&L donates to Net Rockers ahead of GT Beer Year end C/ship clash with Blueberry Hill
Â  A generous donation was made to the Net Rockers Football Club of Linden by S&L Electrical Agency to aid the club which is now seeking a semifinal berth in the annual GT Beer year end Championship at the Mackenzie...

VOS end of year swim meet Paramaribo, Suriname Guyanese enjoyed successful trip winning 25 medals
Â  Guyanaâs 39-member team made up of four clubs, won 25 Medals at the VOS Invitational Meet held last weekend in Paramaribo, the largest City of the Guyanaâs Dutch neighbour Suriname. Guyanese arrived in the...

Mohamed’s Enterprise supports GFF/Exxonmobil International Futsal Tourney
Â  Mohamedâs Enterprise of Lombard Street has thrown their support behind the GFF-ExxonMobil International Futsal Festival set for the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall December 27 to 30. Yesterday at the business house...

GMMAKA holds 3rd annual awards ceremony and dinner at New Thriving Restaurant
Â  The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association concluded their year of activities with the annual awards ceremony and dinner last Saturday where students from the various dojos were given awards from their overall...

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League Two playing days to go and #1 spot not yet confirmed; Timehri Panthers tipped
Â  With two days remaining in the Third Edition of the East Bank Football Association / Ralph Green sponsored Under-11 League, there is still not yet a clear winner of this 12-team tournament. Following the 8th day of...

Jaguars Romp To 2nd Straight Win – Shillingford stars in Volcanoes victory over Red Force
ST.JOHNâS, Antigua â Four-time defending champions Guyana Jaguars completed their second win of the West Indies Championship today, when they brushed aside Leeward Islands Hurricanes by nine wickets here. The...

BCB amends Rules to extend Board’s life to two years
Â  Elections for positions on the Executives of the Berbice Cricket Board would now be held every two years instead of the current one year. Board Members voted 17 to 12 to amend the Rules of the Berbice Cricket Board....

BCB/RHTYSC Busta Champion of Champions 40-Overs Knock-out Tournament RHT Gizmos & Gadgets, Young Warriors CC to clash in Final after exciting Semis
Â  Young Warriors Cricket Club on Saturday last continued their dream return to Berbice First Division Cricket by defeating the strong Albion Community Centre Cricket Club by one run in a heart stopping semifinals match...

