Bermuda Win Four Medals In CARIFTA Triathlon
Bernews

The CARIFTA Triathlon and Aquathlon got underway in Tobago, with Bermudaâs team making an excellent showing, claiming four medals on the first day, and establishing a second place team ranking thus far. Guadeloupe...

Bermuda Win Three Games In Rugby North 7s
Bernews

Bermudaâs Menâs and Womenâs teams enjoyed a good start to the Rugby America North 7s Tournament in Barbados. The Bermuda Menâs team defeated Turks & Caicos 40 â 0 in their opener, and then...

Bermuda cock-a-hoop about sevens prospects
Royal Gazette

The Bermuda Rugby Football Union has named the national mens and womens 7s teams to represent Bermuda in the Rugby America North 7s Tournament in Barbados this weekend. The mens team, who placed sixth overall last year,...

Dominica remains unbeaten after CONCACAF football match in Guadeloupe
Dominica News Online

Dominica remains unbeaten after a ten-man football team held Suriname to a goalless draw in the inaugural CONCACAF League of Nations Tournament in Guadeloupe on Thursday. Dominica had to play its home game in the...

Dominicans to benefit from OECS medical services agreement with French islands
Dominica News Online

Access to medical facilities in the French islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe is expected to be made easier for citizens of Dominica and the other eight members of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS)...

Bermuda Finish CAC Games With Three Medals
Bernews

The Central American and Caribbean [CAC] GamesÂ came to a conclusion in Colombia, with Bermuda finishing 19th on the medal table. Bermuda captured two silver and one bronze medal during the games, finishing ahead of...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Trinidad Guardian

Ruebin Walters and Andwuelle Wright added more medals for T&T yesterday at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games began in Barranquilla, Colombia, Walters was not perfect in his execution, hitting a...

Silver for St Fort, Brooks
Trinidad Guardian

Track and Field athletes, Khalifa St Fort and Alena Brooks added two more silver medals to T&Tâs tally when the final week of competition at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games began in...

New medical center to use nuclear technology to treat diseases in Caribbean
Dominica News Online

Â  The â¬8.9-million Guadeloupe Center of Molecular Imaging (CIMGUA) officially opened on the 18th of June and will be the first medical center enabling the screening and treatment of diseases such as cancer, or...

Rochford double sinks French Guiana 3-1
Trinidad Guardian

T&T Under-20 Menâs footballers closed off their three-match campaign at the Guadeloupe six-nation tournament with a come from behind 3-1 victory over French Guiana on Monday afternoon. Midfielder John-Paul...

Martinique beats T&T U-20s
Trinidad Guardian

T&Tâs menâs Under-20 team went down 2-1 to Martinique in its second outing in as many days at the Guadeloupe six-nation Tournament on Sunday evening at Capesterre-Belle-Eau. Following the teamâs 2-0...

T&T Under-20s fall to Costa Rica
Trinidad Guardian

T&T Under-20 menâs football team suffered a 2-0 defeat against Costa Rica in its opening match at the Guadeloupe Six-Nation Invitational Tournament at the Stade RenÃ© Serge Nabajoth, Les Abymes, on Saturday...

Reggae Girlz on fire
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica's senior women's team took a big step towards qualifying for the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Challenge series final round after blanking Guadeloupe 13-0 in their opening Group B game at the Stade Sylvio Cator...

Concacaf semis Shield spots confirmed
Trinidad Guardian

Surinameâs Inter Moengotapoe completed the group phase of the inaugural Concacaf Caribbean Shield with the best record of all 11 teams as they completed three victories in as many matches to seal their place in the...

Lawrence: Young players not ready
Trinidad Guardian

'Not ready' was how national football coach Dennis Lawrence described his young players' following Tuesday's 1-0 lost to Panama in an international friendly encounter at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Balmain, Couva. The young...

MacKenzie defends girls title
Trinidad Guardian

The story of the day today was the scintillating play of Zico Correia who campaigned in the 11-13 boys division and shot the only subpar round of the tournament, a brilliant 70 for a total of 220, which helped bring the...

Mackenzie keeps title in sight
Trinidad Guardian

Jonathan Jean-Noel from Guadeloupe struggled a bit on the back nine but still leads the way adding a 78 today in the Boys 18 and Under age group, to stand on 153 yesterday, the second day of the 9th Republic Bank...

Wilson adds three more gold
Trinidad Guardian

Zarek Wilson won three gold medals for the third night in-a-row to end with 12 combined top place finishes as T&T ended in fourth on the points table when the 38th Carifta Swimming Championship at the National Aquatic...

Jean-Noel out from Rep golf
Trinidad Guardian

VINODE MAMCHAN Jonathan Jean-Noel from Guadeloupe shot a fine 75 in the boys' 18 and under age group yesterday, as action in the 11th Republic Bank Caribbean Junior Open golf tournament got going in beautiful conditions...

Wilson splashes three more gold
Trinidad Guardian

Zarek Wilson added three gold medals on the penultimate night of competition as T&T remained fourth on the points table at the 38th Carifta Swimming Championship at the National Aquatic Centre, Kingston, Jamaica on...

Senior Men focus on Panama friendly
Trinidad Guardian

T&T senior men's football team under head Coach Dennis Lawrence got back to business yesterday as preparation for the April 17 friendly international against Panama continued at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabra,...

Wilson, Blackman finish 1-2 in three events
Trinidad Guardian

Zarek Wilson nabbed three individual gold medals to move T&T to the top of the medal table after the second day of action in the 38th Carifta Swimming Championships in Kingston, Jamaica on Sunday night. T&T leads...

Chatoor, Zoe, Yorke continue to impress
Trinidad Guardian

T&T swimmers found themselves lying fourth on the 18-team table after the evening session on day 1 of the 38th edition of the Carifta Swimming Championship taking place in Kingston, Jamaica after Saturday night...

