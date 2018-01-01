Peter Kavanaugh, a Jamaican table-tennis coach from Mandeville, returned home yesterday after conducting a training course in Grenada. Kavanaugh's visit to the Spice Isle follows interest from countries in the region in...
The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced that it has renamed the ICC World T20 as the ICC T20 World Cup. This means next editions of the events in 2020 in Australia will be known as the ICC Womenâs T20...
Grenadaâs Jab Jab music, St Luciaâs Dennery Segment and Barbadosâ Bashment Soca have all succeeded at some point or the other in finding a place in Trinidad and Tobagoâs Carnival. Now, Bouyon stars...
Prime Minister of Grenada Dr. Keith Mitchell is expected to be among witnesses summoned to testify in a financial wrongdoings and corrupt practices investigation into the Marketing and National Importing Board (MNIB)....
Corp-EFF Insurance Company Ltd âCICLâ, an indigenous Insurance company has launched operations in Grenada. Corp-EFF is an initiative of the Dominican Credit Union Movement and began operations in Dominica in...
St GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC):Amidst a controversy over unpaid monies to service providers and athletes, Prime Minister of Grenada Dr Keith Mitchell has called for Grenada Invitational Inc to account for the monies which it...
ST GEORGEâS, Grenada â WINDIES Womenâs team squad member, Afy Fletcher was one of the 28 participants in the recently concluded Cricket West Indies (CWI) Level 1 Coaches Course held in Grenada. Fletcher had...
ST JOHNâS, Antigua â Cricket West Indies (CWI) wishes to thank the Governments of Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia, Grenada and St. Kitts & Nevis for their partnerships and investment in the upcoming...
T&T Calypso Girls retained their Americas Federation of Netball Association title with a comfortable 65-51 victory over host Barbados when the eight-team tournament ended at the Sir Garfield Sobers Gymnasium,...
T&Tâs international striker Jamille âBaloâ Boatswain marked his return to the Defence Force Football team with a late goal off the bench on Saturday, but it came in a losing effort as the Tetron Boys...
Goal-attack Kalifa McCollin was superb yesterday in helping the T&T netball team coolly cement a spot in the Netball World Cup next year in Liverpool, England after a huge 80-26 victory over St Vincent and the...
T&T is one win away from booking a spot in next yearâs Netball World Cup. Yesterday, the âCalypso Girlsâ celebrated this countryâs 56th Independence Day with another convincing win at the Americas...
An almost flawless shooting performance from T&T shooting duo Samantha Wallace and goal-attack Kalifa McCollin saw the âCalypso Girlsâ complete another masterful win at the Americas Federation of Netball...
T&T Calypso Netballers made it two wins from as many matches when they crushed Canada 79-26 at the 2018 Americas Federation of Netball Association at the Sir Garfield Sobers Gymnasium, Wildey, Barbados, yesterday....
T&T Calypso Netballers will be confident of making it two wins from as many matches when they come up against Canada at the 2018 Americas Federation of Netball Association at the Wildey Gymnasium, Bridgetown, Barbados...
T&T Calypso Netballers jump off their Road to Liverpool Netball World Cup qualification campaign with a dominating 86-29 victory over minnows USA when the 2018 Americas Federation of Netball Association commenced at...
T&T Calypso Netballers will jump off their Road to Liverpool Netball World Cup campaign versus minnows USA when the 2018 Americas Federation of Netball Association continues at the Wildey Gymnasium, Bridgetown,...
BRIDGETOWNâJamaica Reggae Boyz scored twice in the last ten minutes as they came from two goals down to snatch a thrilling 2-2 draw against a spirited Barbados in their international friendly on Monday night. Playing...
Zachary Anthony won two more individual gold medals and was part of another 9-10 Boys relay quartet record swim as T&T swimmers secured a fifth straight title when the annual Goodwill Swimming Meet ended at the...
Bermudaâs Womenâs Volleyball Senior Team continued competing in the Womenâs Eastern Caribbean Championships in Antigua. The Bermuda ladies had their third match and went down 3 â 1 to Grenada. Bermuda...
T&T swimming contingent closed out the second day of the three-day Goodwill Swim Meeting in pole position on Saturday night in Bridgetown, Barbados. T&T has so far tally 868.5 points to keep the host at bay with a...
Former national midfielder Jermaine Hue has high praises for Theodore 'Tappa' Whitmore's move to give local-based players more opportunities to represent the country.Last Friday, a senior men's team, made up of...
It will be an all-T&T affair in the Boys Singles and Boys Consolation final today in the 14& Under Division of the LCA Sagicor/COTECC Junior Tennis Tournament at the St Lucia National Tennis Centre in Castries, St...
The Bermudas under-15 girls team arrived home to a reception fitting of a championship-winning team, as blaring horns enlivened a usually quiet arrivals area at the airport. The team are still basking in the glory of...
T&T is assured of the title in the Boys Singles 14 and Under Division at the Sagicor/COTECC Junior Tennis Tournament at the St Lucia National Tennis Centre in Castries with all four semi-final positions being taken by...