ÃÂ NEW ROCHELLE, NY (PRWEB) â Monroe College announced on Wednesday that its National Association of Black Accountants (NABA) student chapter won first place at the NABA New York Fall Case Study competition on...
Parents with low levels of formal education can help their children learn core mathematics concepts and problem-solving skills, a recent study by the Ministry of Education and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has...
Hundreds of admirers of the late Santos Football Club, Clarendon College and Jamaica coach Winston Chung Fah turned out to say farewell to the man many hailed as one of the greatest Jamaicans that ever lived, during a...
Kenyan marathoner Eliud Kipchoge and South African middle-distance runner Caster Semenya are the Athletes of the Year.That's the verdict from the respected United States athletics journal, Track And Field News. According...
MADRID (AP) :A Spanish court says that Cristiano Ronaldo will be tried for tax fraud on January 21. Ronaldo is expected to plead guilty and receive a suspended two-year sentence, in agreement with a deal the Portugal...
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) â Liverpool will be top of the English Premier League at Christmas after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 thanks to goals by Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk on Friday. Salah became...
Hazel Clark, Bermuda Tourism Authority director of sports, believes the staging of two prestigious United States Tennis Association National Championships next year can help restore the sports past prestige in Bermuda....
Laura Cutler, programme director for Bermudas Red Bull Youth Americas Cup sailing team, has been jumping with joy since receiving the news that Mustafa Ingham will make his offshore racing debut competing in one of the...
SALT LAKE CITY (AP):Playing strong defence has typically proven to be a winning formula for Utah. Getting to that point has taken more turns and detours than the Jazz anticipated this season.Beating the defending NBA...
President of the Jamaican Basketball Association (JaBA), Paulton Gordon, says the appointment of American Rick Turner as the national coordinator and head coach of the national men's basketball team will improve the...
NEW YORK (AP):All the makings of another lost season in Brooklyn were there.The Nets had lost their leading scorer and then eight straight games. Talk of tanking was growing louder.Just two weeks ago, a lottery appearance...
TURIN, Italy (AP):Brazil defender Alex Sandro has renewed his contract with Juventus and will remain with the Italian champions until June 2023.Alex Sandro, 27, signed a five-year deal with Juventus when he moved from...
ZURICH (AP):Belgium will end 2018 atop FIFA's rankings with World Cup winners France at No. 2.FIFA says Belgium are a single ranking point - 1,727 to 1,726 - ahead of a French team which won their World Cup semi-final in...
The Coral Beach & Tennis Club will host two prestigious United States Tennis Association [USTA] National Championships in 2019. The 2019 Bermuda Family Championships is a brand new USTA National Category II doubles...
In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:1. Starbucks now open on Knutsford BoulevardA second Kingston branch of American coffee chain Starbucks was opened on Knutsford Boulevard this...
The U.S. Consulate General Hamilton will be closed Monday, December 24, through Wednesday, December 26, for the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays. It...
Khano Smith says the opportunity to broaden his coaching horizons by working under former New England Revolution colleagues Jay Heaps and Tom Soehn at Birmingham Legion FC was an offer he could not refuse. The former...
Sunshine Girls captain and goalshooter Jhaniele Fowler has expressed her delight after finishing second in the voting for Netballer of the Year.Fowler picked up 27 votes, 10 behind England's Geva Mentor, who was claiming...
More than 200 rowers â including BermudaâsÂ Shelly PearsonÂ â earned qualification for their countries to the Lima 2019 Pan American Games recently while competing at the Pan American Qualification...
BermudianÂ Khano SmithÂ has been named the assistant coach for USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC, which is based in Birmingham, Alabama. The clubâs websiteÂ said, âBirmingham Legion FC announced...
9-year-old Aeziah Divine is pursuing his dream of advancing his road racing career in the UK miniGP series in 2019, with the young riderÂ aiming to make it onto the UK grid and represent his country. Aeziah has spent...
MANCHESTER, England (AP):JoseÂ Mourinho was fired by Manchester United yesterday after failing to restore the club's status as a major European force in a turbulent 30-month spell marked by clashes with players and...
US-Colombian rapper Lil Pump has been accused of racism after he teased a new song which uses a derogatory term. In the songâs lyrics, Pump says âthey call me [Chinese basketball player] Yao Ming because my eyes...
Members of the Visionary Sailing Academy [VSA] are getting set for their inaugural foray into one of youth sailingâs signature regattas, the Orange Bowl International Youth Regatta in Florida, starting on Boxing Day...
NYON, Switzerland (AP):Five-time champions Sevilla have been drawn to face Lazio in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.Sevilla, who have won all five of their titles since 2006, are in second place in LaLiga, and Lazio...