Smith back in contention
Royal Gazette

Jont Smith has made himself available for Bermudas crucial Concacaf Nations League qualifying match away to the Dominican Republic next March. The Lewes striker missed the national teams 1-0 upset over a heavily fancied...

Beckles elected president of Universities Caribbean
Jamaica Observer

A major development in the transformation of the higher education sector in the Caribbean took place in the Dominican Republic last week, from November 12-13, 2018.

Dillas and Campbell to compete in Caribbean
Royal Gazette

Jarryd Dillas and Walker Campbell have accepted invitations to compete at the Latin America Amateur Championship in the Dominican Republic in January. The local pair are among a field of 108 players that will take part in...

Lightbourne hoping for warm-up games
Royal Gazette

Bermuda could play a series of warm-up matches before their crucial Concacaf Nations League final qualifier away to the Dominican Republic in March. Bermuda Football Association executives will meet this week, with the...

Wells to return for Dominican showdown
Royal Gazette

Nahki Wells has made himself available for Bermudas crucial Concacaf Nations League qualifier away to the Dominican Republic in March. The 28-year-old striker declared his intentions just days after scoring Bermudas...

Dialectical issues which hinder Jamaica's prosperity
Jamaica Observer

The region we live in is made up of the West Indies-Anglophone states of some five million for which the eponymous cricket team and university are named, plus the core Caribbean islands the Dominican Republic, Cuba,...

Warner chosen for top camp
Royal Gazette

Bermudas Antonio Warner has been chosen to attend a 12 and under International Tennis FederationCentral American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation training camp in the Dominican Republic next week. The ITF selected...

ITF Select Warner To Attend Training Camp
Bernews

The Bermuda Lawn Tennis Association announced that Antonio Warner has been selected to attend an ITF/COTECC training camp. The 12 & Under ITF/COTECC training camp will be take place in the Dominican Republic from...

Benna boys suffer first loss
Antigua Observer

The Under-20 male football teamâs undefeated streak was broken on Monday afternoon as the Benna Boys went under to the Dominican Republic, 3-0.

Yemi Alade apologizes for social media gaffe
Dominica News Online

Nigerian artiste, Yemi Alade has apologized for an apparent mistake she made on social media whereÂ she seemingly confused Dominica with the Dominican Republic. On pa ost on Instagram on Thursday, Alade, who is to...

WCMF performer’s mistake creates online buzz
Dominica News Online

World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) performer, Yemi Aladeâs apparent mistake of confusing Dominica with the Dominican Republic has created a buzz and a level of backlash on social media. Alade is expected to perform...

Dunne Future bright for womens cycling
Royal Gazette

Peter Dunne, the Bermuda Bicycle Association president, has hailed the strength in depth of womens cycling on the island. Dunnes praise follows on from Caitlin Conyerss medal success at the Elite Caribbean Cycling...

Medal glory leaves White super happy
Royal Gazette

Conor White has reflected on his medal success at the Elite Caribbean Cycling Championships in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, at the weekend. White, who competed in the under-23 division, claimed silver in the...

Bermuda Win More Medals In Caribbean Cycling
Bernews

Bermudaâs cyclists put on an impressive showing at the Elite Caribbean Cycling ChampionshipsÂ in the Dominican Republic, with two more medals won on the final day of competition. BBA President Peter Dunne said,...

Medal glory for cyclists in Caribbean
Royal Gazette

Caitlin Conyers has secured Bermuda a spot at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, next summer. Conyers came second in the Elite Caribbean Cycling Championships road race in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, today to earn the...

White and Conyers capture medals in Caribbean
Royal Gazette

Conor White and Caitlin Conyers captured medals in the individual time-trial at the Elite Caribbean Cycling Championships in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, yesterday. White, making his debut in the under-23 race,...

Bermuda Win Caribbean Championships Medals
Bernews

Conor White and Caitlin Conyers competed in the Individual Time Trial event at the Elite Caribbean Cycling Championships in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Saturday, capturing silver and bronze medals in their...

Bermuda Cyclists To Compete In Elite Caribbean
Bernews

Bermuda cyclists headed to Dominican Republic for the Elite Caribbean Cycling Championships which is set to take place on October 13th and 14th. Caitlin Conyers, Gabby Arnold, Conor White and Dominique Mayho will fly the...

Guyana hopes to stop Dom Rep next year
Jamaica Gleaner

The 61st Caribbean Table Tennis Championships will be held in Guyana next February and the hosts hope to put an end to the dominance of the Dominican Republic.That's the sporting challenge issued by Christopher Franklin,...

Santos wins elusive Carib TT Champs title
Jamaica Gleaner

Emil Santos and Yasiris Ortiz of the Dominican Republic played the final shot of their country's dominant performance at the 60th Caribbean Table Tennis Championships, which ended on Saturday at the National Arena....

Gracious champion closes Caribbean TT Championships
Jamaica Gleaner

Emil Santos and Yasiris Ortiz of the Dominican Republic played the final shot of their countryâs dominant performance at the 60th Caribbean Table Tennis Championships which ended on Saturday at the National Arena....

Four Cyclists To Compete In Santo Domingo
Bernews

Four Bermuda cyclists will head to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for the 2018 Elite Caribbean Cycling Championships, which will be held on October 13th and 14th. Caitlin Conyers, Gabby Arnold, Conor White and...

Dom Rep, Puerto Rico set to dominate Carib TT Champs
Jamaica Gleaner

When the 60th Caribbean Table Tennis Championships begins today at the National Arena, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico will start as favourites over eight other countries in the team competition. Fresh from podium...

10 countries confirmed for Caribbean TT Champs
Jamaica Gleaner

Ten countries will match strokes, spin and strategy when the Caribbean Region Table Tennis Championships begin at the National Arena on September 23. Confirmed to compete are Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Dominican...

Khellewan retains Under-13 title
Trinidad Guardian

T&Tâs Priyanka Khellewan retained her Girls Singles Under-13 Division title when the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation Mini and Pre Cadet (U-11 - U-13) Championship ended in Santo Domingo, Dominican...

Two more TT bronze medals for Jamaica
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica closed the Caribbean Region Mini and Pre-Cadet Table Tennis Championships with three silver and five bronze medals. On the last day of the tournament which was played in the Dominican Republic, Azizi Johnson and...

WCMF performer’s mistake creates online buzz

At-risk Berkeley students appreciate helping the poor

Beenie, Shenseea, Ding Dong for BRT

Thompson fires Calypso Spikers into final

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis

T&T Volleyballers beat Guadeloupe in opener

T&T Volleyballers beat Guadeloupe in opener

Smith back in contention

Beckles elected president of Universities Caribbean

Dillas and Campbell to compete in Caribbean

Lightbourne hoping for warm-up games

Wells to return for Dominican showdown

Dialectical issues which hinder Jamaica's prosperity

Warner chosen for top camp

Five Caribbean nationals charged for voting illegally in 2016 US elections

Medals for Walters, Wright

Silver for St Fort, Brooks

Calypso Spikers renew rivalry with Puerto Rico

Under 15 Girls team to be trimmed Friday

Dominican Republic joins Sargasso list

JA and Dom Rep sign multi-destination agreement

Jamaica ranks among top 5 Xmas-New Year destinations

Dom Rep challenges international panel's jurisdiction over fight with Lee-Chin

David Jessop | Threatening retaliation over closer relations with China is misguided

JMMB Group records 56 per cent growth

JMMB net profit up 56 per cent

JMMB profit and revenue up 8.1%

Sweet deal from TIC 2018

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Fishers fined US$2.8 million for illegally fishing in Bahamian waters

Three nationals of Dominican Republic arrested and charged for drug offences

Three people including two foreigners on drug charges

Crime and security issues to be discussed in Dominican Republic

Jamaica among countries with least prisoners detained without conviction; Haiti tops list

Santos wins elusive Carib TT Champs title

Gracious champion closes Caribbean TT Championships

Complacency kills: Caribbean gears up for tsunamis

Explosion at Dom Rep plastics company kills 4, injures 66

Health Professionals from SICA Discuss Issues of Vector Control in the Region

Bermuda Win More Medals In Caribbean Cycling

Bermuda Cyclists To Compete In Elite Caribbean

BITU delegates meet today to discuss BNS transfer plan

Four Cyclists To Compete In Santo Domingo

