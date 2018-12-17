23 potential candidates for Free Kick Foundation Tryouts
Dominica Vibes

On Monday 17th December 2018 Public Relations Officer of the Dominica Football Association, Gerald George reported that a total of 23 players, 13 being male and 10 female were selected as potential candidates for the Free...

Astaphan says CCM protest calculated to destabilize government
Dominica News Online

Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan, has said the recent protest action organized by the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) was a âcalulated attemptâ to destabilize the government. The CCM large number of Dominicans,...

Martin’s lawyer says treatment unconstitutional: vows to fight to the end
Dominica News Online

Cara Shillingford one of four lawyers representing former Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Minister Atherton âAthieâ Martin whose home was searched by police and then arrested says that the behaviour of the police is...

ANNOUNCEMENT: CambioMan Season Schedule
Dominica News Online

CambioMan Season Schedule 2018

Chinese fined for entering Dominica with false passports
Dominica News Online

Four Chinese nationals have been fined $700.00 each or two months in jail, after being found guilty in a Roseau magistrate court, of entering Dominica with false passports. On December the 9th, 2018, five Chinese were...

PSS wins double football title
Dominica News Online

One day after narrowly losing to the St. Maryâs Academy (SMA), the Portsmouth Secondary school (PSS) bounced back to win two football titles â the Under 15 and Under 20 â in grand style at the Windsor Park...

IICA special adviser calls for stronger institutional framework to increase Dominican exports
Dominica News Online

Special adviser to the Director General of the Inter-American Institution for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), Dr. Patrick Antoine, has said that exports need to be increased in Dominica by ensuring that there is a...

Games continue in the Secondary Schools Football Championship
Dominica Vibes

Â  The Sports Division will this week hold the finals of the Secondary Schools Football Championship in the Under 15 and Under 20 Division at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium. On Friday, 14th December, 2018 the Castle...

SMA wins Under 17 Football
Dominica News Online

Two late second half goals from newly promoted national youth team player, Audel Laville, has piloted St. Maryâs Academy (SMA) to a 3-2 victory over Portsmouth Secondary School (PSS) at Windsor Park Sports Stadium....

Limited Time Offer: DNO Christmas Special
Dominica News Online

DNO Christmas & New Years Special, 30% for all new and returning advertisers, Sign up Now, offer ends January 15, 2019 terms and conditions apply

Trump’s lawyer sentenced to 3 years in prison
Dominica News Online

Michael Cohen Trumpâs embattled former lawyer has been sentenced to 3 years in prison while saying he took âfull responsibilityâ for his actions and managing to blame the US president at the same time, this...

Games continues in the Secondary Schools Football Championship
Dominica Vibes

The Sports Division will this week hold the finals of the Secondary Schools Football Championship in the UnderÂ  15, Under 17 and Under 20 Division at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium. On Wednesday, 12th December at...

Fatal Accident in Marigot
Dominica News Online

Â  There has been a fatal accident in Marigot with 4 seriouslyÂ injured. DNO understands one woman has been confirmed dead. More information will be provided as soon it becomes available. Â  Another accident has...

Volunteers receive community emergency response (CERT) training
Dominica News Online

The Office of Disaster Management in collaboration withÂ the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)Â is holding a CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) training course for theÂ southern communities,Â to...

Government to consider increasing retirement age
Dominica News Online

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that his government plans to look at possibly increasing the retirement age. Skerrit said while speaking at the Public Service Awards and Recognition ceremony recently that many...

Today is International Anti-Corruption Day
Dominica News Online

Corruption costs the world economy $2.6 trillion each year, according to the United Nations, which is marking International Anti-Corruption Day today, Sunday, December 9 according to a VOA news report. The United Nations...

Skerrit urges public officers to defend their delivery of service
Dominica News Online

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has called on members of the public service to stand up and defend their delivery of service. He was speaking at the Public Service Awards and Recognition ceremony held at the Goodwill...

Premier League and the Division One League this weekend
Dominica Vibes

Eight Football matches will be held this weekend in the National League of the Dominica Football Association. In the Division One League on Saturday, Bath Estate FC will take on Belfast Estate Mahaut Soca Strikers at the...

Juvenile Justice Reform: One size never fits all
Dominica News Online

Legalize it, reparation, climate change, resilience: these are all dominating conversations in our region. A critical area of focus â Juvenile Justice Reform has been struggling to get that attention and further...

New online news site launched
Dominica News Online

Yesterday Dominica saw the official launch of its newest online news website. EMO news is the brainchild of Emmerline Anselm, a school teacher turned amateur journalist and now CEO of her own online media brand/news...

Isaac pledges to be a DADP advocate
Dominica News Online

Parliamentary representative for Roseau, Joseph Isaac, has pledged to join the DAPD in advocating for the rights of persons with disabilities. He was speaking at a ceremony yesterday to observe International Day of...

Dominica set for comeback as new 4-day season looms
Dominica Vibes

Cricket is set to return to Dominica next year, when the Windward Islands Volcanoes host Trinidad & Tobago Red Force for a ninth-round match in the West Indies Championship (4-Day). Cricket West Indies announced on...

Pastor calls on public servants to use their Christian faith to build Dominica
Dominica News Online

Pastor Dave Serrant of the Deliverance Baptiste Church in Goodwill has called on public servants to put their Christian beliefs into practice and work together in order toÂ move Dominica forward. Serrant was delivering...

Dominica Set For Comeback, As New 4-day Season Looms
Spice Islander

ST. JOHNâS, Antigua â Cricket is set to return to Dominica next year, when the Windward Islands Volcanoes host Trinidad & Tobago Red Force for a ninth-round match in the West Indies Championship (4-Day)....

New Smart Health Centre officially handed over in La Plaine
Dominica News Online

The community of La Plaine now has a new Smart Health Centre. This health centre, which was officially handed over on Wednesday, is expected to enhance primary healthcare and the delivery will be in quick and short time....

13 man squad to represent Dominica in 2018 U-15 Cricket competition
Dominica Vibes

National Under-19 opening batsman Stephan Pascal of the St. Maryâs AcademyÂ will lead a national Under-15 thirteen man squad in the 2018 Windward Islands Under-15 Cricket competition.Â Left Arm Spinner and Middle...

