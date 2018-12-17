On Monday 17th December 2018 Public Relations Officer of the Dominica Football Association, Gerald George reported that a total of 23 players, 13 being male and 10 female were selected as potential candidates for the Free...
Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan, has said the recent protest action organized by the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) was a âcalulated attemptâ to destabilize the government. The CCM large number of Dominicans,...
Cara Shillingford one of four lawyers representing former Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Minister Atherton âAthieâ Martin whose home was searched by police and then arrested says that the behaviour of the police is...
Four Chinese nationals have been fined $700.00 each or two months in jail, after being found guilty in a Roseau magistrate court, of entering Dominica with false passports. On December the 9th, 2018, five Chinese were...
One day after narrowly losing to the St. Maryâs Academy (SMA), the Portsmouth Secondary school (PSS) bounced back to win two football titles â the Under 15 and Under 20 â in grand style at the Windsor Park...
Special adviser to the Director General of the Inter-American Institution for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), Dr. Patrick Antoine, has said that exports need to be increased in Dominica by ensuring that there is a...
Â The Sports Division will this week hold the finals of the Secondary Schools Football Championship in the Under 15 and Under 20 Division at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium. On Friday, 14th December, 2018 the Castle...
Two late second half goals from newly promoted national youth team player, Audel Laville, has piloted St. Maryâs Academy (SMA) to a 3-2 victory over Portsmouth Secondary School (PSS) at Windsor Park Sports Stadium....
Michael Cohen Trumpâs embattled former lawyer has been sentenced to 3 years in prison while saying he took âfull responsibilityâ for his actions and managing to blame the US president at the same time, this...
The Sports Division will this week hold the finals of the Secondary Schools Football Championship in the UnderÂ 15, Under 17 and Under 20 Division at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium. On Wednesday, 12th December at...
Â There has been a fatal accident in Marigot with 4 seriouslyÂ injured. DNO understands one woman has been confirmed dead. More information will be provided as soon it becomes available. Â Another accident has...
The Office of Disaster Management in collaboration withÂ the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)Â is holding a CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) training course for theÂ southern communities,Â to...
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that his government plans to look at possibly increasing the retirement age. Skerrit said while speaking at the Public Service Awards and Recognition ceremony recently that many...
Corruption costs the world economy $2.6 trillion each year, according to the United Nations, which is marking International Anti-Corruption Day today, Sunday, December 9 according to a VOA news report. The United Nations...
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has called on members of the public service to stand up and defend their delivery of service. He was speaking at the Public Service Awards and Recognition ceremony held at the Goodwill...
Eight Football matches will be held this weekend in the National League of the Dominica Football Association. In the Division One League on Saturday, Bath Estate FC will take on Belfast Estate Mahaut Soca Strikers at the...
Legalize it, reparation, climate change, resilience: these are all dominating conversations in our region. A critical area of focus â Juvenile Justice Reform has been struggling to get that attention and further...
Yesterday Dominica saw the official launch of its newest online news website. EMO news is the brainchild of Emmerline Anselm, a school teacher turned amateur journalist and now CEO of her own online media brand/news...
Parliamentary representative for Roseau, Joseph Isaac, has pledged to join the DAPD in advocating for the rights of persons with disabilities. He was speaking at a ceremony yesterday to observe International Day of...
Cricket is set to return to Dominica next year, when the Windward Islands Volcanoes host Trinidad & Tobago Red Force for a ninth-round match in the West Indies Championship (4-Day). Cricket West Indies announced on...
Pastor Dave Serrant of the Deliverance Baptiste Church in Goodwill has called on public servants to put their Christian beliefs into practice and work together in order toÂ move Dominica forward. Serrant was delivering...
The community of La Plaine now has a new Smart Health Centre. This health centre, which was officially handed over on Wednesday, is expected to enhance primary healthcare and the delivery will be in quick and short time....
National Under-19 opening batsman Stephan Pascal of the St. Maryâs AcademyÂ will lead a national Under-15 thirteen man squad in the 2018 Windward Islands Under-15 Cricket competition.Â Left Arm Spinner and Middle...