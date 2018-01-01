The region we live in is made up of the West Indies-Anglophone states of some five million for which the eponymous cricket team and university are named, plus the core Caribbean islands the Dominican Republic, Cuba,...
Jamaica's Reggae Girlz slammed Cuba 9-0 in their final group game at the CONCACAF Women's Championships on Thursday to book their spot in the semi-finals of the competition and continue their push for a spot at the 2019...
KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) â A scheduled two-match international friendly series between the Reggae Boyz and Cuba has been abandoned due to the failure of the Cubans to secure a flight into the country on the required...
Bermuda hopes of qualifying for the Concacaf Womens Championship Qualifier went up in smoke after they lost 3-0 to Trinidad amp Tobago at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, today. A brace from Kennya Cordner and a...
Jamaica's senior women's football team made it four wins in as many games with a 6-1 thrashing of neighbours Cuba in the CONCACAF Caribbean Women's Qualifiers at the National Stadium last night.The Jamaicans came into the...
Norway-based Kenny âYaYaâ Cordner netted a second-half double after an opening goal from Kayla Taylor saw T&T Women ended their Caribbean Football Union Final Round Qualifiers to the Concacaf Final Round on...
T&Tâs Priyanka Khellewan retained her Girls Singles Under-13 Division title when the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation Mini and Pre Cadet (U-11 - U-13) Championship ended in Santo Domingo, Dominican...
T&T Women Warriors will be hoping to end their Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Final Round Qualifiers to the CONCACAF Final Round on a high when they Bermuda from 4 pm in Kingston, Jamaica today. On Friday night at...
Jamaicaâs Khadija Shaw scored a late double to help sink T&T 4-1 in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Final Round Qualifiers to the CONCACAF Final Round of World Cup qualifiers in Jamaica, yesterday. In the top...
LtbgtAntigua amp Barbuda 0 Bermuda 5ltbgtBermuda womens B team thrashed Antigua amp Barbuda in the Concacaf Women Championship in Kingston, Jamaica, last night. Coach Naquita Robinson dropped several key players after her...
LtbgtCuba 2 Bermuda 0ltbgtBermuda were left ruing missed chances after their loss to Cuba in the Concacaf Caribbean Womens Qualifiers at Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica last night. After losing their opening game 4-0...
Kayla Taylor netted a first-half double as the T&T Women footballers strolled past Antigua and Barbuda 5-0 for a second win from as many matches. The teams met in the Womenâs Caribbean Football Union Final Round...
The Bermuda Womenâs FootballÂ team is matching up against Cuba this evening [Aug 29] as part of the 2018 Concacaf Womenâs Championships, and you can...
T&T Women Warriors will be going all out to score as many goals as possible when they meet cellar-placed Antigua and Barbuda in their second match at the Womenâs Caribbean Football Union Final Round Qualifiers to...
A hat-trick by midfielder Kayla Taylor paced T&Tâs Senior Women team to a 3-2 victory over Cuba in their opening CONCACAF Caribbean Final Round match at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday. Taylor put...
The 2018 Concacaf Womenâs Championship will resume play today [Aug 25] in Jamaica, with five teams â Bermuda, Antigua & Barbuda, Cuba, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago â competing for the top three spots...
Tasha St Louis and her T&T Women Warriors will kick off their Caribbean Final Round Qualifiers to the CONCACAF Final Round of World Cup qualification versus Cuba at Independence Park, National Stadium, Kingston,...
The Bermuda Under 14 Football Team returned home this evening [Aug 23] after making an exceptional showing at the Caribbean Football Union Boysâ U14 Challenge Series in the Cayman Islands, winning all three of their...
Bermuda Under-14 thrashed the US Virgin Islands 11-0 to finish top of their group at the Caribbean Football Union Challenge Series tonight. Coach Cecoy Robinsons side completed the series with a perfect record, having...
The Bermuda womens squad has been announced the Concacaf Caribbean Qualifier final round in Kingston, Jamaica, next week. Coach Naquita Robinsons side qualified for the competition after winning their group at the first...
There will be more hope than anything else for stand-in National Womenâs coach Anton Corneal and his players ahead of the 2018 CONCACAF Caribbean Final Round of World Cup qualification in Kingston, Jamaica from...