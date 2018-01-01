Bermuda have won their third successive Caribbean Equestrian Associations Regional Jumping Challenge. They finished ahead second-place Barbados, Jamaica, Cayman Islands and Trinidad. Antigua and Barbuda had to withdraw...
The 2018 Caribbean Equestrian Associationâs Regional Jumping Challenge [CEA RJC] came to very successful conclusion for Bermudaâs show jumping riders, as for the third year in a row they claimed the top spot...
The Bermuda Round of the 2018 Caribbean Equestrian Associationâs [CEA] Regional Jumping Challenge will take place on Saturday, November 24 at the National Equestrian Centre A spokesperson said, âThe Caribbean...
Former national technical director and senior men's football team coach Winston 'Chungy' Chung-Fah is dead.Chung-Fah had been ailing for a number of years and died yesterday at his home in The Cayman Islands.With notable...
Jamaica's Reggae Boyz will be seeking their second win in the 2018 CONCACAF Nations League when they face lowly Bonaire in CuraÃao at 5 p.m. today.The Theodore Whitmore-coached Boyz slammed Cayman Islands 4-0 at the...
ZURICH, Switzerland, CMC:Former general secretary of the Cayman Islands Football Association Costas Takkas has received a life ban from FIFA.Takkas was among three football officials who received the sentence from the...
Jerome 'Jerry' Waite, assistant coach of Jamaica's national senior team, admitted that the team should have scored more against Cayman Islands in last Sunday's Concacaf Nations League opener at the National Stadium.Waite,...
Two local football experts have given the Reggae Boyz a thumbs up after a 4-0 win over the lowly ranked Cayman Islands in their opening CONCACAF Nations League match at the National Stadium on Sunday.Harbour View FC's...
The recently concluded FIFA men's World Cup has reminded Theodore Whitmore, the head coach of Jamaica senior men's team, that no nation should be taken for granted in international football - even one which is sitting at...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â Organisers of tomorrow's Concacaf Nations League opener against the Cayman Islands inside the National Stadium, are advising that tickets are currently on sale at ticket outlets and will not be...
Bermudaâs team members concluded competing in the Pan American Squash Championships in the Cayman Islands. Playing in their final Menâs Division match, Bermuda was defeated by Chile 2 â 0. Micah Franklin...
Bermuda team members were back in action in the Pan American Squash Championships going in the Cayman Islands. Playing in the Menâs Division, Bermuda were defeated by Guatemala 2 â 0. Micah Franklin went down in...
Bermuda mens and womens teams have endured mixed fortunes at the Pan American Squash Championships in Cayman Islands. Micah Franklin and Noah Browne lost their Mens Division match against Guatemala on the final day this...
Bermuda team members were back in action in the Pan American Squash Championships in the Cayman Islands. Playing in the Menâs Division Bermuda defeated the British Virgin Islands 2 â 0. Noah Browne defeated Joe...
Members of the Bermuda team were back in action in the Pan American Squash Championships in the Cayman Islands. The event has moved into the team phase, with Bermudaâs womenâs team going down to Mexico 2 â...
Micah Franklin and Noah Browne exited in the second round of the mens doubles at the Pan American Squash Championships in Cayman Islands yesterday. Franklin and Browne lost to Alonso Escudero and Andres Duany, of Peru,...
Members of the Bermuda team were back in action on the third day of the Pan American Squash Championships in the Cayman Islands. Noah Browne and Micah Franklin took to the court for the Menâs Doubles, they took on...
Noah Browne and Micah Franklin were back on the court in Menâs Singles Second Round action on the second day of the Pan American Squash Championships in the Cayman Islands. Browne would take on Cameron Stafford from...
Micah Franklin and Noah Browne have won their opening matches at the Pan American Squash Championships in Cayman Islands yesterday. Franklin won his first game 11-1 before his opponent Dion Anselme, of the British Virgin...
PHC have named four colts, including the captain of the Bermuda Under-14 football team, for the Western Counties final against champions Southampton Rangers today. Eijaz Shakir, who just returned from Cayman Islands,...
Over the past few days, Bermudaâs youth football teams have won eight consecutive games to win two international tournaments, and we delved into the numbers behind this exceptional showing by the islandâs young...
The Bermuda Under 14 Football Team returned home this evening [Aug 23] after making an exceptional showing at the Caribbean Football Union Boysâ U14 Challenge Series in the Cayman Islands, winning all three of their...
Bermuda Under-14 thrashed the US Virgin Islands 11-0 to finish top of their group at the Caribbean Football Union Challenge Series tonight. Coach Cecoy Robinsons side completed the series with a perfect record, having...
