Bermuda win third jumping title
Royal Gazette

Bermuda have won their third successive Caribbean Equestrian Associations Regional Jumping Challenge. They finished ahead second-place Barbados, Jamaica, Cayman Islands and Trinidad. Antigua and Barbuda had to withdraw...

Bermuda Triumphs At CEA Jumping Challenge
Bernews

The 2018 Caribbean Equestrian Associationâs Regional Jumping Challenge [CEA RJC] came to very successful conclusion for Bermudaâs show jumping riders, as for the third year in a row they claimed the top spot...

Riders Prepare For CEA Jumping Challenge
Bernews

The Bermuda Round of the 2018 Caribbean Equestrian Associationâs [CEA] Regional Jumping Challenge will take place on Saturday, November 24 at the National Equestrian Centre A spokesperson said, âThe Caribbean...

Top football coach Chung-Fah is dead
Jamaica Gleaner

Former national technical director and senior men's football team coach Winston 'Chungy' Chung-Fah is dead.Chung-Fah had been ailing for a number of years and died yesterday at his home in The Cayman Islands.With notable...

Boyz poised for another big Nations League win
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica's Reggae Boyz will be seeking their second win in the 2018 CONCACAF Nations League when they face lowly Bonaire in CuraÃao at 5 p.m. today.The Theodore Whitmore-coached Boyz slammed Cayman Islands 4-0 at the...

Former Cayman Gen Sec gets life ban from FIFA
Jamaica Gleaner

ZURICH, Switzerland, CMC:Former general secretary of the Cayman Islands Football Association Costas Takkas has received a life ban from FIFA.Takkas was among three football officials who received the sentence from the...

Boyz should have scored more <I>- Waite
Jamaica Gleaner

Jerome 'Jerry' Waite, assistant coach of Jamaica's national senior team, admitted that the team should have scored more against Cayman Islands in last Sunday's Concacaf Nations League opener at the National Stadium.Waite,...

'Good win but a lot of work needed' - Two local analysts look back at Boyz's CONCACAF Nations League victory
Jamaica Gleaner

Two local football experts have given the Reggae Boyz a thumbs up after a 4-0 win over the lowly ranked Cayman Islands in their opening CONCACAF Nations League match at the National Stadium on Sunday.Harbour View FC's...

Whitmore wary as Boyz oppose lowly Cayman
Jamaica Gleaner

The recently concluded FIFA men's World Cup has reminded Theodore Whitmore, the head coach of Jamaica senior men's team, that no nation should be taken for granted in international football - even one which is sitting at...

Organisers say no tickets will be sold at the gates for Reggae Boyz vs Cayman Islands match
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Organisers of tomorrow's Concacaf Nations League opener against the Cayman Islands inside the National Stadium, are advising that tickets are currently on sale at ticket outlets and will not be...

Squash: Bermuda Conclude Pan Ams Contest
Bernews

Bermudaâs team members concluded competing in the Pan American Squash Championships in the Cayman Islands. Playing in their final Menâs Division match, Bermuda was defeated by Chile 2 â 0. Micah Franklin...

Squash Players Continue In Pan Americans
Bernews

Bermuda team members were back in action in the Pan American Squash Championships going in the Cayman Islands. Playing in the Menâs Division, Bermuda were defeated by Guatemala 2 â 0. Micah Franklin went down in...

Mixed fortunes for squash teams
Royal Gazette

Bermuda mens and womens teams have endured mixed fortunes at the Pan American Squash Championships in Cayman Islands. Micah Franklin and Noah Browne lost their Mens Division match against Guatemala on the final day this...

Day #5 Pan American Squash Championships
Bernews

Bermuda team members were back in action in the Pan American Squash Championships in the Cayman Islands. Playing in the Menâs Division Bermuda defeated the British Virgin Islands 2 â 0. Noah Browne defeated Joe...

Day #4 Pan American Squash Championships
Bernews

Members of the Bermuda team were back in action in the Pan American Squash Championships in the Cayman Islands. The event has moved into the team phase, with Bermudaâs womenâs team going down to Mexico 2 â...

Franklin and Browne lose to Peruvians
Royal Gazette

Micah Franklin and Noah Browne exited in the second round of the mens doubles at the Pan American Squash Championships in Cayman Islands yesterday. Franklin and Browne lost to Alonso Escudero and Andres Duany, of Peru,...

Day #3 Pan American Squash Championships
Bernews

Members of the Bermuda team were back in action on the third day of the Pan American Squash Championships in the Cayman Islands. Noah Browne and Micah Franklin took to the court for the Menâs Doubles, they took on...

Day Two Pan American Squash Championships
Bernews

Noah Browne and Micah Franklin were back on the court in Menâs Singles Second Round action on the second day of the Pan American Squash Championships in the Cayman Islands. Browne would take on Cameron Stafford from...

Wins for Franklin and Browne in Cayman
Royal Gazette

Micah Franklin and Noah Browne have won their opening matches at the Pan American Squash Championships in Cayman Islands yesterday. Franklin won his first game 11-1 before his opponent Dion Anselme, of the British Virgin...

Shakir makes bow for youthful PHC
Royal Gazette

PHC have named four colts, including the captain of the Bermuda Under-14 football team, for the Western Counties final against champions Southampton Rangers today. Eijaz Shakir, who just returned from Cayman Islands,...

Data Behind Youth Footballer’s Impressive Wins
Bernews

Over the past few days, Bermudaâs youth football teams have won eight consecutive games to win two international tournaments, and we delved into the numbers behind this exceptional showing by the islandâs young...

Live Video: U14 Football Team Return Home
Bernews

The Bermuda Under 14 Football Team returned home this evening [Aug 23] after making an exceptional showing at the Caribbean Football Union Boysâ U14 Challenge Series in the Cayman Islands, winning all three of their...

Bermuda Under-14 thrash US Virgin Islands
Royal Gazette

Bermuda Under-14 thrashed the US Virgin Islands 11-0 to finish top of their group at the Caribbean Football Union Challenge Series tonight. Coach Cecoy Robinsons side completed the series with a perfect record, having...

