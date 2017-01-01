New Fortress awards $4-million scholarships to CMU
Jamaica Observer

New Fortress Energy has announced a new partnership with Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), which has seen it award 12 students enrolled across various disciplines with scholarships valued at close to $4 million.

UWI climate change expert to receive 2019 ANSA Caribbean Award for Excellence
Jamaica Observer

Climate scientist Professor Michael Taylor of The University of the West Indies' Mona Campus has been named among the 2019 laureates for the Anthony N Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence.

Institutional accreditation lovely Christmas gift — UTech president
Jamaica Observer

The University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech, Jamaica) last week joined Northern Caribbean University and the University of the West Indies when it was granted institutional accreditation by the University Council of...

Clive Lloyd, the best Captain of Cricket ever
Kaieteur News

By Rudi Webster In this yearâs Christmas issue of the Cricketer magazine, former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd was voted as the best-ever international captain, just ahead of Imran Khan, the current Prime Minister...

Windies win T20 series after no-ball controversy
Jamaica Gleaner

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP):Motivated by a no-ball decision against his team, fast bowler Keemo Paul took five for 15 as West Indies won the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh 2-1 after a bad-tempered 50-run win in the third...

Rare series win for Windies
Jamaica Gleaner

Â  DHAKA, Bangladesh, CMC â Evin Lewis and Keemo Paul provided a glimpse of the future for West Indies as the Caribbean side won only their second series in any format this year with a dominant 50-run victory over...

UPDATE: West Indies beat Bangladesh by 50 runs, clinch T20 series
Jamaica Observer

DHAKA,ÃÂ BangladeshÃÂ (AFP) â Keemo Paul grabbed a record 5-15 and Evin Lewis smashed 89 off 36 balls as theÃÂ WestÃÂ IndiesÃÂ beat Bangladesh by 50 runs in the third and final Twenty20 in...

Bangladesh Level T20 Series As Windies Fall Short In Run Chase
Spice Islander

DHAKA, Bangladesh- The WINDIES lost the 2nd T20 International by 36 runs at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, allowing Bangladesh to level the series with one match to play on Saturday, December, 22....

Brathwaite slapped with hefty fine
Jamaica Gleaner

DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC):Captain Carlos Brathwaite was fined a hefty 40 per cent of his match fee after West Indies and hosts Bangladesh were slapped with fines by the International Cricket Council for slow over-rates...

Taylor's all-round efforts put Thunder top of Big Bash
Jamaica Gleaner

BRISBANE, Australia (CMC):West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor extended her excellent form in the Women's Big Bash, conjuring up a Player-of-the-Match performance to fire Sydney Thunder to a comfortable six-wicket win over...

Windies will lift game for decider: Brathwaite
Antigua Observer

DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC) â Skipper Carlos Brathwaite said he hoped West Indies could be at their best for Saturdayâs decider, after conceding they were not up to scratch in Thursdayâs 36-run defeat in the...

GCB Annual Awards Sanasie reveals plan for LBI facility; Crandon on Windies Coaching staff
Kaieteur News

Â  Story and photos by Sean Devers Speaking to a large gathering at the annual Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Awards Ceremony at the Umana Yanna, GCB Secretary and Director of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Anand Sanasie, on...

Windies will lift game for decider - Brathwaite
Jamaica Gleaner

DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC):Skipper Carlos Brathwaite that says that he hopes West Indies could be at their best for tomorrow's decider after conceding they were not up to scratch in yesterday's 36-run defeat in the second...

Record total - stumps Windies - Bangladesh level T20 series
Jamaica Gleaner

DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC):Rovman Powell's maiden Twenty20 International half-century went in vain as West Indies caved in under the pressure of a difficult run chase to go down by 36 runs in the second T20 International...

Record total wrecks Windies
Nation News

DHAKA â Rovman Powellâs maiden Twenty20 International half-century went in vain as West Indies caved under the pressure of a difficult run chase, to go down by 36 runs in the second Twenty20 International...

O-Wrap: Starbucks opens on Knutsford Boulevard... NCB ups Guardian share offer... Bangladesh beat West Indies in T20
Jamaica Observer

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:1. Starbucks now open on Knutsford BoulevardA second Kingston branch of American coffee chain Starbucks was opened on Knutsford Boulevard this...

GBA President recognises efforts of talented female boxers
Kaieteur News

Â  President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle has recognised the talent and efforts of two talented female boxers. The young ladies happen to be sisters Abiola and Alesha Jackman, 14 and 16 years...

Frustrated Smith wants Tridents to pay up
Jamaica Gleaner

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) :Leading Barbados Tridents batsman Dwayne Smith says he and other team members are yet to be paid all monies owed from this year's Caribbean Premier League campaign and believes that the...

UWI back at the top of intercol football
Jamaica Gleaner

THE University of West Indies (UWI) are back at the top of men's intercollegiate football. Last Saturday, they defeated defending champions G.C. Foster College 3-1 at the Harbour View Mini Stadium to win the Division One...

Members told to use FIFA funds
Nation News

Football federations in the Caribbean region are being encouraged to take the monies FIFA is offering and upgrade their game. The call was made to 22 Member Associations (MAs) by FIFA regional director...

Brath hits it big in IPL
Nation News

JAIPUR â West Indies Twenty20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite attracted the highest price for a West Indies player at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction yesterday, as big-hitting left-handers Shimron Hetmyer...

No early revival for Windies, says Simmons
Jamaica Gleaner

CHENNAI, India (CMC):Ex-West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has held out little hope of a revival for his former team's fortunes unless key decisions are made in the Caribbean in the best interest of the game.His comments...

Brathwaite, Hetmyer, Pooran hit jackpot at IPL auction
Jamaica Gleaner

JAIPUR, India (CMC):West Indies Twenty20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite attracted the highest price for a West Indies player at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction here Tuesday as big-hitting left-handers Shimron Hetmyer...

Jaguars Romp To 2nd Straight Win – Shillingford stars in Volcanoes victory over Red Force
Spice Islander

ST.JOHNâS, Antigua â Four-time defending champions Guyana Jaguars completed their second win of the West Indies Championship today, when they brushed aside Leeward Islands Hurricanes by nine wickets here. The...

Windies pummel Bangladesh in T20 opener - SCOREBOARD
Jamaica Gleaner

SYLHET, Bangladesh:The Windies demolished Bangladesh by five wickets to win the First Twenty20 (T20) International at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.Bangladesh won...

Warwick make a splash at championships
Royal Gazette

Warwick Academys high performance swim team returned from the Speedo Winter Championships in Plantation, Florida, with a medal haul, while one student also secured qualification for next years Carifta Championships in...

