Bermuda team members were back in action in the Pan American Squash Championships in the Cayman Islands. Playing in the Menâs Division Bermuda defeated the British Virgin Islands 2 â 0. Noah Browne defeated Joe...
Micah Franklin and Noah Browne exited in the second round of the mens doubles at the Pan American Squash Championships in Cayman Islands yesterday. Franklin and Browne lost to Alonso Escudero and Andres Duany, of Peru,...
Members of the Bermuda team were back in action on the third day of the Pan American Squash Championships in the Cayman Islands. Noah Browne and Micah Franklin took to the court for the Menâs Doubles, they took on...
Micah Franklin and Noah Browne have won their opening matches at the Pan American Squash Championships in Cayman Islands yesterday. Franklin won his first game 11-1 before his opponent Dion Anselme, of the British Virgin...
New champions were crowned in almost every category at this yearâs BCQS Queenâs Park Cricket Clubâs (QPCC) Squash Masters Tournament at the QPCC Racquet Centre, Port of Spain last week. Surinameâs 2017...
Police in the British Virgin Islands are seeking the publicâs assistance in locating a visiting Dominica national who was last seen by friends on Friday, July 13. David Sandy, also known as Bobboy, is 39 and...
The Bermuda Invitational Area Permit Meet was held last Friday [May 11], with top Bermudian track & field athletes joined by international athletes from the BVI, USA, Nigeria, Bahamas, Barbados, US Virgin Islands,...
Elite athletes traveled to the island for the Bermuda Invitational Permit Meet, with track and field athletes from the BVI, USA, Nigeria, Bahamas, Barbados, US Virgin Islands, Trinidad & Tobago, Puerto Rico, Canada,...
LONDON (CMC):Recently crowned Commonwealth Games champion Kyron McMaster says that he has embraced the challenges served up by the 400 metres hurdles event.He delivered the British Virgin Islands' first ever medal at a...
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Technical Director, Ian Greenwood, is participating in a one-week FIFA Technical Directorâs programme being held at the Hilton Conference Centre, Trinidad and Tobago. The...
Technical Directors from 11 member associations including T&T will participate in a course designed specifically by the FIFA, to educate technical directors around the world, and thereby assist the development of the...
T&Tâs top international womenâs distance runner Tonya Nero finished a creditable 14th in the 26.2 miles Commonwealth Games womenâs marathon event on the last day of competition out at the Gold Coast,...
San Fernando East Zone was crowned champions of the Ministry of Education Victoria Education District Sports Association (VEDSA); bmobile Track & Field Championships which sprinted off at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in...
GOLD COAST, Australia (CMC):Newly-crowned Commonwealth 400 metres hurdles men's champion, Kyron McMaster, says the tragic experience of British Virgin Islands' devastation by Hurricane Irma, had served as a huge...
Zarek Wilson won three gold medals for the third night in-a-row to end with 12 combined top place finishes as T&T ended in fourth on the points table when the 38th Carifta Swimming Championship at the National Aquatic...
T&Tâs senior menâs team led by Joseph Quashie qualified for the Central American and Caribbean Sports Organisation (CACSO) Games following this weekendâs intense competition in the Rugby Americas North...
T&T menâs rugby team will face British Virgin Islands (BVI) while the local womenâs unit meets Bermuda in their opening matches in the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Championships which begin today in...
British International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt has announced a Â£12-million package for Dominica in the wake of Hurricane Maria. She accompanied His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales during a visit to the...
T&T sprinters Jeremy Richards and Khalifa St Fort have been nominated for awards at the upcoming North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) âAthletes of the Yearâ end of...
KINGSTONâT&Tâs emotional World Cup qualifying victory over the United States last Tuesday have propelled them to third in the Caribbean Football Union rankings after the release yesterday of the World...
Less than a week to go before the start of the Tobago International Cycling Classic, organizers are being made to deal with a reduction in the field of international riders due to the passage of Hurricane Irma and Maria....
ST JOHNâS, AntiguaâT&T has taken a tumble in the latest FIFA rankings following their poor form in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, and are on the brink of slipping out of the top 100 in the world. In the...
Bermudian squash players Noah Browne and Micah Franklin recently took part in the Menâs Pan American Championship 2017, at the Tortugas Country Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Both players received First Round...