Day #5 Pan American Squash Championships
Bernews

Bermuda team members were back in action in the Pan American Squash Championships in the Cayman Islands. Playing in the Menâs Division Bermuda defeated the British Virgin Islands 2 â 0. Noah Browne defeated Joe...

0
Franklin and Browne lose to Peruvians
Royal Gazette

Micah Franklin and Noah Browne exited in the second round of the mens doubles at the Pan American Squash Championships in Cayman Islands yesterday. Franklin and Browne lost to Alonso Escudero and Andres Duany, of Peru,...

0
Day #3 Pan American Squash Championships
Bernews

Members of the Bermuda team were back in action on the third day of the Pan American Squash Championships in the Cayman Islands. Noah Browne and Micah Franklin took to the court for the Menâs Doubles, they took on...

0
Wins for Franklin and Browne in Cayman
Royal Gazette

Micah Franklin and Noah Browne have won their opening matches at the Pan American Squash Championships in Cayman Islands yesterday. Franklin won his first game 11-1 before his opponent Dion Anselme, of the British Virgin...

0
De Verteuil retains QPCC Master squash title
Trinidad Guardian

New champions were crowned in almost every category at this yearâs BCQS Queenâs Park Cricket Clubâs (QPCC) Squash Masters Tournament at the QPCC Racquet Centre, Port of Spain last week. Surinameâs 2017...

0
Dominican missing in BVI
Dominica News Online

Police in the British Virgin Islands are seeking the publicâs assistance in locating a visiting Dominica national who was last seen by friends on Friday, July 13. David Sandy, also known as Bobboy, is 39 and...

0
12 Videos: Bermuda Invitational Permit Meet
Bernews

The Bermuda Invitational Area Permit Meet was held last Friday [May 11], with top Bermudian track & field athletes joined by international athletes from the BVI, USA, Nigeria, Bahamas, Barbados, US Virgin Islands,...

0
Photos: Bermuda Invitational Permit Meet
Bernews

Elite athletes traveled to the island for the Bermuda Invitational Permit Meet, with track and field athletes from the BVI, USA, Nigeria, Bahamas,...

0
Photos: Bermuda Invitational Permit Meet
Bernews

Elite athletes traveled to the island for the Bermuda Invitational Permit Meet, with track and field athletes from the BVI, USA, Nigeria, Bahamas, Barbados, US Virgin Islands, Trinidad & Tobago, Puerto Rico, Canada,...

0
Live Updates: Bermuda Invitational Permit Meet
Bernews

[Updating] Elite athletes â including Olympic medalists â are on the island for the Bermuda Invitational Permit Meet this evening [May 11], with athletes from the BVI, USA, Nigeria, Bahamas, Barbados, US Virgin...

0
McMaster embracing challenge of pet event
Jamaica Gleaner

LONDON (CMC):Recently crowned Commonwealth Games champion Kyron McMaster says that he has embraced the challenges served up by the 400 metres hurdles event.He delivered the British Virgin Islands' first ever medal at a...

0
Ian Greenwood participates in Technical Director’s programme
Kaieteur News

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Technical Director, Ian Greenwood, is participating in a one-week FIFA Technical Directorâs programme being held at the Hilton Conference Centre, Trinidad and Tobago. The...

0
FIFA technical directors in T&T
Trinidad Guardian

Technical Directors from 11 member associations including T&T will participate in a course designed specifically by the FIFA, to educate technical directors around the world, and thereby assist the development of the...

0
Elite Athletes To Compete In Invitational Meet
Bernews

Elite athletes â including Olympic medalists â will descend on the island for the Bermuda National Athletics Association on Friday May 11th, with athletes from the BVI, USA, Nigeria, Bahamas, Barbados, US Virgin...

0
Nero crosses 14th
Trinidad Guardian

T&Tâs top international womenâs distance runner Tonya Nero finished a creditable 14th in the 26.2 miles Commonwealth Games womenâs marathon event on the last day of competition out at the Gold Coast,...

0
Sando East wins Victoria Games
Trinidad Guardian

San Fernando East Zone was crowned champions of the Ministry of Education Victoria Education District Sports Association (VEDSA); bmobile Track & Field Championships which sprinted off at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in...

0
From tragedy to triumph: McMaster says BVI key to motivation
Jamaica Gleaner

GOLD COAST, Australia (CMC):Newly-crowned Commonwealth 400 metres hurdles men's champion, Kyron McMaster, says the tragic experience of British Virgin Islands' devastation by Hurricane Irma, had served as a huge...

0
Wilson adds three more gold
Trinidad Guardian

Zarek Wilson won three gold medals for the third night in-a-row to end with 12 combined top place finishes as T&T ended in fourth on the points table when the 38th Carifta Swimming Championship at the National Aquatic...

0
T&T rugby teams 4th in Mexico
Trinidad Guardian

T&Tâs senior menâs team led by Joseph Quashie qualified for the Central American and Caribbean Sports Organisation (CACSO) Games following this weekendâs intense competition in the Rugby Americas North...

0
T&T rugby teams go for success in Mexico
Trinidad Guardian

T&T menâs rugby team will face British Virgin Islands (BVI) while the local womenâs unit meets Bermuda in their opening matches in the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Championships which begin today in...

0
UK announces further support for hurricane-ravaged Dominica
Dominica News Online

British International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt has announced a Â£12-million package for Dominica in the wake of Hurricane Maria. She accompanied His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales during a visit to the...

0
T&T’s Richards, St Fort up for NACAC awards
Trinidad Guardian

T&T sprinters Jeremy Richards and Khalifa St Fort have been nominated for awards at the upcoming North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) âAthletes of the Yearâ end of...

0
T&T now CFU No 3 behind Haiti, Jamaica
Trinidad Guardian

KINGSTONâT&Tâs emotional World Cup qualifying victory over the United States last Tuesday have propelled them to third in the Caribbean Football Union rankings after the release yesterday of the World...

0
Tobago Classic hard hit by Irma, Harvey, Maria
Trinidad Guardian

Less than a week to go before the start of the Tobago International Cycling Classic, organizers are being made to deal with a reduction in the field of international riders due to the passage of Hurricane Irma and Maria....

0
Soca Warriors down sixteen spots
Trinidad Guardian

ST JOHNâS, AntiguaâT&T has taken a tumble in the latest FIFA rankings following their poor form in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, and are on the brink of slipping out of the top 100 in the world. In the...

0
Browne & Franklin Compete In Argentina
Bernews

Bermudian squash players Noah Browne and Micah Franklin recently took part in the Menâs Pan American Championship 2017, at the Tortugas Country Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Both players received First Round...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
High demand for T&T’s cocoa beans

Work to begin this year on expansion of Ian Fleming airport

United in Social Media 

interCaribbean Airways beefs up flights with increased air link to BVI

Science meets dancehall

Brown’s Town High wins police debate competition

They are a menace!

SPORTS more
Day #5 Pan American Squash Championships

Franklin and Browne lose to Peruvians

Day #3 Pan American Squash Championships

Wins for Franklin and Browne in Cayman

De Verteuil retains QPCC Master squash title

Dominican missing in BVI

12 Videos: Bermuda Invitational Permit Meet

POLITICS more
General election to be held by April,2019

Mock elections to be conducted in BVI this week

Ruling party elects new leader

Premier not seeking re-election at upcoming party convention

Premier maintain UK legislation is flawed and disrespects BVI

Premier maintain UK legislation is flawed and disrespects BVI

BVI legislators say no to same-sex marriage

BUSINESS more
BVI premier to lead trade mission to Africa

B-H Paints parent company acquires Antigua paint company

Tortuga eyes airports for visibility of tiny rum cakes

Erica Raymond drives sales and growth at Yello Media

High demand for T&T’s cocoa beans

JP to package fried snacks for clients, smaller Tortuga cakes

Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley

TECH more
Packed Independence weekend for Dominicans in BVI

Apple to release iPhone 4s in Dominica next week

Apple to release iPhone 4s in Dominica next week

Apple to release iPhone 4s in Dominica next week

BVI, STT, PR proposed as a 18roam free zone 19 13 Fraser

LIME extends global connections, lays new undersea East-West Cable system

Montserratian innovators, Lavabits presenting at BVI ICT Roadshow

CRIME more
Jamaican teacher fined for beating infant

Anguillan hotelier sentenced to five months, slapped with fine

BVI prisoners housed in St Lucia returning home

Prisoners from BVI to stay in St. Lucia longer than expected

Pilot dies in plane crash at BVI airport

Aircraft crash victim dies

Dominican missing in BVI

MISCELLANEOUS more
US Coast Guard rescue Jamaicans on disabled boat near Haiti

BVI: UK Govt Should Do Constitutional Review

J'can teacher fined, given suspended sentence for beating child in BVI

BVI institutes policy to protect public officers in the workplace

UWI to honour two outstanding regionalists this weekend

#SOTIC2018: BVI cruise arrivals rebounding

Lack of British hurricane support is telling

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...