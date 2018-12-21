Rachael Betschart and Magnus Ringsted continued competing in the Euromed Optimist Regatta in Malta, which is being hosted by the Malta Young Sailors Club. Ringsted is in the Gold Fleet and after three races on the day and...
[Written byÂ Patrick Bean] There is little to disjunct the high flying pair of Friendship Trophy semi-finalists Robin Hood and PHC as the sides prepare for engagement on Boxing Day at Lordâs, St. Davidâs to...
The Bermuda Rugby Football Unions Mini Rugby programme joined forces with the Coalition for the Protection of Children to collect toiletries for kids in need. The collection was co-ordinated so that each mini rugby age...
Two of Bermudas promising sailors have been gaining valuable exposure competing among a formidable fleet at the Mapfre Middlesea Euromed Regatta which concludes today in Malta. Flying the islands banner at the regatta are...
Devarr Boyles, the Dandy Town coach, said he is encouraged by the progress his team has made in recent weeks ahead of tomorrows Friendship Trophy semi-final clash with Boulevard at Devonshire Recreation Club. Town made a...
The Boxing Day and New Years Day stakes races traditionally bring the very best out of the islands harness racers and the next instalment promises to be the best yet. Boxing Day and New Years Day stakes races are...
The Friendship Trophy draw has not been kind to defending champions PHC. First they had to play in the preliminary round and now have been drawn against one of the top teams, Robin Hood for the Boxing Day semi-finals....
The Bermuda Football Association have released the football standings and schedule for the teams in the play-off round and quarter finals of the Expansion Leagues Festive Tournament. As of December 21st, Devonshire Colts...
Bermudaâs Raishun Burch began competing in the Equestrian Centre De Peelbergen International Horse Jumping event in the Netherlands. Burch and Pellegrino 51 finished 29th competing in the 1.30m in Two Phases Grand...
Bermuda Junior Golf Associationâs 35th annual Fecchio Cup continued in windy conditions at Port Royal Golf Course. In the Championship Division, Kenny Leseur played another solid round, finishing with a 5- over par...
The Corporation of St George is advising of the following changes in garbage collection due to the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Years Day. Christmas Day Residential Garbage normally collected on Tuesday, December 25th...
The West End Development Corporation is advising members of the public on the opening times of its offices and the Clocktower Mall. The Mall will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, New Years Day as well as January...
The Bermuda Hospitals Board wishes the public a happy and safe holiday weekend. If urgent medical care is required we remind you that the Lamb Foggo Urgent Care Centre in St Davids will keep its normal operating hours...
The Bermuda Junior Golf Associationâs 35th annual Fecchio Cup got underway yesterday [Dec 20] at Port Royal Golf Course. A spokesperson said, âAfter a late withdrawal, 14 junior golfers are competing in two...
Jont Smith says he still has the desire to play at the highest level amid speculation linking him with a return to the Football League during next months transfer window. The Bermuda striker has caught the eye of a...
Tis the season for giving, receiving, family, and goodwill to all . .. Well perhaps someone should have told Ed Woodward and the other executives at Manchester United who this week made the special one the sacked one as...
Hazel Clark, Bermuda Tourism Authority director of sports, believes the staging of two prestigious United States Tennis Association National Championships next year can help restore the sports past prestige in Bermuda....
The first thing you notice walking into David Patricks gym is the sound. Not the squeaking of rubber soles on hardwood or the metronomic thudding of bouncing balls, but voices. Lots of them. The loudest gyms are usually...
Laura Cutler, programme director for Bermudas Red Bull Youth Americas Cup sailing team, has been jumping with joy since receiving the news that Mustafa Ingham will make his offshore racing debut competing in one of the...
Annabelle Collins says she has been blown away by the talent of her young stallion Joyero VG and believes the pair have a strong chance of reaching the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020. The Bermuda dressage rider narrowly...
Jensen Rogers, the Somerset Eagles coach, would like his team to prove to him that his decision not to join the First Division side as a player on a late transfer was the right call. Rogers, who took over as coach this...
The Coral Beach & Tennis Club will host two prestigious United States Tennis Association [USTA] National Championships in 2019. The 2019 Bermuda...