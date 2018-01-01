Hundreds of Belize City youths have received some sort of professional training by the Light and Peace Basketball Foundation. The foundation, for more than a decade, has been hosting basketball [...]
© 2018 Amandala Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
A first-of-its-kind Football for Life peace match took place today at the Marion Jones Sporting Complex in Belize City. The under-eighteen national teams from Belize and Guatemala converged on the [...]
Good evening, Iâm James Adderley and this is Sports Monday. Â [Highlights of the weekend sporting activities...]
The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Belize is leading a team of young athletes to Chetumal this weekend where they will be participating in a basketball tournament with teenagers from across [...]
Rugby may not be as popular a sport in Belize as soccer or basketball, but it is picking up traction among certain pockets of sports enthusiasts.Â Over the weekend, the [...]
Good evening, Iâm James Adderley and this is Sports Monday. Â [Highlights of the weekend sporting activities...]
Good evening, Iâm James Adderley and this is Sports Monday. Â [Highlights of the weekend in sports...]
© 2018 Amandala Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Both John Saldivar and Patrick Faber want to assume leadership of the United Democratic Party when Prime Minister Dean Barrow vacates the post. Â Saldivar and Faber have been running a [...]
The Belize national rugby team is currently preparing to face off against the national team from Guatemala on November twenty-fifth at the Marion Jones Sporting Complex in Belize City. After [...]
Football, basketball and track and field are sports that are well known in Belize among athletes and aficionados. Now there is rugby, a discipline that is physically and mentally challenging [...]
Good evening, Iâm James Adderley and this is Sports Monday. Â [Highlights of the weekend sporting activities....]
From early as eight oâclock this morning, young talented football athletes from twelve primary schools from across the country converged in Belize City for an opportunity of a lifetime. The [...]
Whenever you hear about sports in Belize, you think about football, basketball, and volleyball. You even hear about cricket, but itâs a rare occasion when you hear about Pok-Ta-Pok. It [...]
Good evening, Iâm James Adderley and this is Sports Monday. Â [Highlights of the weekend sporting activities...]
PROTO Foundation is putting off its first monthly road race for track and field athletes this Sunday in an effort to promote the discipline of athletics. The event is calling [...]
Good evening, Iâm James Adderley and this is Sports Monday. Â [Highlights of the weekend sporting activities...]
Good evening, Iâm James Adderley and this is Sports Monday. Â [Highlights of weekend sporting activities...]
Good evening, Iâm James Adderley and this is Sports Monday. Â [Highlights of weekend sporting activities....]
Belize City Police are investigating the death of twenty-one-year-old Jeffrey Hernandez. The football player of Guinea Grass Village was mangled by a cement mixer on Monday night. He was cleaning [...]
The family of twenty-one-year-old Jeffrey Hernandez wants answers with regards to his horrible death. The Guinea Grass football player died on Monday night after falling inside a cement mixer and [...]
The Belize National Football Team is getting ready to take on the Bahamas on Friday night. The match is one of four in the CONCACAFâs nationâs league and according to [...]
Twenty one year old Guinea Grass villager, Jeffrey Hernandez, died a horrible and painful death on Monday night. Hernandez, a well-known football player in his home village, was working at [...]
Good evening, Iâm James Adderley and this is Sports Monday. Â [Highlights of the weekend in sports...]