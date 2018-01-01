Light and Peace Blocked from Competing in the NEBL
Channel 5 Belize

Hundreds of Belize City youths have received some sort of professional training by the Light and Peace Basketball Foundation. The foundation, for more than a decade, has been hosting basketball [...]

$95 millones debidos al lord: 5 asesinatos en la Zona Sur en 36 horas
Amandala

Football 4 Life – an International Friendly between Belize and Guatemala
Channel 5 Belize

A first-of-its-kind Football for Life peace match took place today at the Marion Jones Sporting Complex in Belize City. The under-eighteen national teams from Belize and Guatemala converged on the [...]

James Adderley with the Weekend in Sports
Channel 5 Belize

Good evening, Iâm James Adderley and this is Sports Monday. Â  [Highlights of the weekend sporting activities...]

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Heads Basketball Tournament in Chetumal
Channel 5 Belize

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Belize is leading a team of young athletes to Chetumal this weekend where they will be participating in a basketball tournament with teenagers from across [...]

The First International Friendly Rugby Match Between Belize and Guatemala
Channel 5 Belize

Rugby may not be as popular a sport in Belize as soccer or basketball, but it is picking up traction among certain pockets of sports enthusiasts.Â  Over the weekend, the [...]

Sporting Activities over the Weekend with James Adderley
Channel 5 Belize

Good evening, Iâm James Adderley and this is Sports Monday. Â  [Highlights of the weekend sporting activities...]

Sportscasters James Adderley with the Weekend Stats
Channel 5 Belize

Good evening, Iâm James Adderley and this is Sports Monday. Â  [Highlights of the weekend in sports...]

Over-40 International Football at the MCC on Friday & Saturday
Amandala

A Game of Political Chess between Patrick Faber and John Saldivar
Channel 5 Belize

Both John Saldivar and Patrick Faber want to assume leadership of the United Democratic Party when Prime Minister Dean Barrow vacates the post. Â Saldivar and Faber have been running a [...]

Belize Versus Guatemala in Rugby International Friendly
Channel 5 Belize

The Belize national rugby team is currently preparing to face off against the national team from Guatemala on November twenty-fifth at the Marion Jones Sporting Complex in Belize City. After [...]

Establishing Rugby in Belize
Channel 5 Belize

Football, basketball and track and field are sports that are well known in Belize among athletes and aficionados. Now there is rugby, a discipline that is physically and mentally challenging [...]

Highlights of the Weekend in Sports
Channel 5 Belize

Good evening, Iâm James Adderley and this is Sports Monday. Â  [Highlights of the weekend sporting activities....]

The Winners of the National Primary School Football Championship
Channel 5 Belize

From early as eight oâclock this morning, young talented football athletes from twelve primary schools from across the country converged in Belize City for an opportunity of a lifetime. The [...]

Pok Ta Pok, an Ancient but Re-emerging Sport in Belize
Channel 5 Belize

Whenever you hear about sports in Belize, you think about football, basketball, and volleyball. You even hear about cricket, but itâs a rare occasion when you hear about Pok-Ta-Pok. It [...]

The Weekend in Sports with James Adderley
Channel 5 Belize

Good evening, Iâm James Adderley and this is Sports Monday. Â  [Highlights of the weekend sporting activities...]

Come Out to the Joseph Carr Road Race
Channel 5 Belize

PROTO Foundation is putting off its first monthly road race for track and field athletes this Sunday in an effort to promote the discipline of athletics. The event is calling [...]

Estados Unidos negro
Amandala

The Weekend in Sports with James Adderley
Channel 5 Belize

Good evening, Iâm James Adderley and this is Sports Monday. Â  [Highlights of the weekend sporting activities...]

The Weekend in Sports
Channel 5 Belize

Good evening, Iâm James Adderley and this is Sports Monday. Â  [Highlights of weekend sporting activities...]

James Adderley with the Update on Sporting Activities over the Weekend
Channel 5 Belize

Good evening, Iâm James Adderley and this is Sports Monday. Â  [Highlights of weekend sporting activities....]

Investigators Looking Into the Death of Jeffrey Hernandez
Channel 5 Belize

Belize City Police are investigating the death of twenty-one-year-old Jeffrey Hernandez. The football player of Guinea Grass Village was mangled by a cement mixer on Monday night. He was cleaning [...]

Jeffrey Hernandez’s Family Searching for Answers
Channel 5 Belize

The family of twenty-one-year-old Jeffrey Hernandez wants answers with regards to his horrible death. The Guinea Grass football player died on Monday night after falling inside a cement mixer and [...]

Belize to take on Bahamas in Football Match
Channel 5 Belize

The Belize National Football Team is getting ready to take on the Bahamas on Friday night. The match is one of four in the CONCACAFâs nationâs league and according to [...]

Guinea Grass Villager Crushed and Killed by Cement Mixer
Channel 5 Belize

Twenty one year old Guinea Grass villager, Jeffrey Hernandez, died a horrible and painful death on Monday night. Hernandez, a well-known football player in his home village, was working at [...]

The Weekend in Sports
Channel 5 Belize

Good evening, Iâm James Adderley and this is Sports Monday. Â  [Highlights of the weekend in sports...]

