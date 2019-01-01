St Leonard’s the champs
Nation News

St Leonardâs Boysâ Secondary School are champions of the Barbados Cricket Associationâs Schoolsâ Division after gaining first innings points over Milo Lodge in a drawn final that concluded at Briar...

Shane gets his due
Nation News

Shane Brathwaite got his rightful rewards after all. Apparently Barbadosâ best athlete wasnât left off everyoneâs gift list. He took the lionâs share of prizes, including Senior Male Athlete Of The...

Division One minus 2
Nation News

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) has given the boot to two Division One clubs, barring them from taking part in the league competition when the 2018-2019 domestic season continues in the new year....

Frustrated Smith wants Tridents to pay up
Jamaica Gleaner

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) :Leading Barbados Tridents batsman Dwayne Smith says he and other team members are yet to be paid all monies owed from this year's Caribbean Premier League campaign and believes that the...

Kaipo win starts off Top 8
Nation News

Kaipo Marshall is proving his point. Tennisâ talented teen just continues to justify his spot on the Davis Cup side after opening the Top 8 Invitational with a routine straight-sets win on Wednesday at...

Gilkes: Aim for Premier League
Nation News

HEAD COACH of the national Under-17 national team Renaldo Gilkes is calling on Barbados Football Association (BFA) heads to give them the opportunity to take their game to the next level by putting the...

Three Injured in explosion at Royal Westmoreland.
Nation News

Three people were injured following anÂ explosion at Royal Westmoreland, St James. According to police, the incident took place last night around 7:15Â in the kitchen of the Tennis Gardens Rum Shak....

Warwick make a splash at championships
Royal Gazette

Warwick Academys high performance swim team returned from the Speedo Winter Championships in Plantation, Florida, with a medal haul, while one student also secured qualification for next years Carifta Championships in...

Windies Pair Bowl Pride To Dramatic Comeback Win Over Scorpions
Spice Islander

ST.JOHNâS, Antigua â Miguel Cummins and WINDIES teammate Jomel Warrican bowled Barbados Pride to a stunning, come-from-behind, 41-run victory over Jamaica Scorpions in the West Indies Championship today. Cummins...

Pride had belief
Nation News

It was a case of believing and having the confidence to achieve victory, regardless of the situation for Barbados Pride cricketers. Despite setting Jamaica Scorpions a small target of 107 runs for...

Pride crush - hapless Scorpions
Jamaica Gleaner

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC):A shocking batting collapse, inspired by Test left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, sent Jamaica Scorpions to a stunning 41-run defeat inside three days, in their opening match of the Regional...

Miracle win for Pride
Nation News

Miracles do happen in first-class cricket during the Christmas season which is a time for giving and sharing. The Jamaica Scorpionsâ batsmen generously gifted their wickets to gleeful bowlers as Barbados...

Jamaica inch ahead of Barbados Pride
Nation News

Jamaica Scorpions, replying to Barbados Prideâs first innings total of 167 were 170 for five at lunch on the second day of their second round match in the Regional 4-Day Cricket Championship at the 3Ws...

NSC abandons sports awards
Nation News

Barbadosâ best athletes could see their efforts go for naught this year after reports surfaced that the National Sports Council may not be staging the annual National Sports Awards Ceremony in January....

Carty reflects on successful start to Hurricanes’ campaign
Antigua Observer

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â Middle-order batsman Keacy Cartyâs outlook for his cricket career could be rooted in the Golden Rule of Maturity: âWhen I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a...

Trotman wants bats to step up
Nation News

THE BATTING department of the Barbados Pride is the biggest concern ahead of todayâs start of the Regional 4-Day cricket match against the Jamaica Scorpions at the 3Ws Oval. However, head coach Emmerson...

BFA scores big
Nation News

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) yesterday scored its biggest goal for the year after a meeting with the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), Claudio Tapia. President of the...

Treat for Under-17 footballers
Nation News

Members of the Barbados Football Association Under-17 national team were treated to a recovery session usually reserved for international players earlier today. Their scheduled trip to the Boca Juniors...

“Jimbo” Set For Hurricanes Return Ahead Of Jaguars Clash
Antigua Observer

Antiguan and Windies A all-rounder, Rahkeem âJimboâ Cornwall, is set for a return to action this week when the Leeward Islands Hurricanes hosts defending Regional 4 Day champions, Guyana Jaguars, here at the Sir...

Under 17 team in Argentina
Nation News

Members of the Barbados Football Association's Under-17 national team are currently engaged in a watch party of the final match of the Libertadores Cup between Argentine rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate,...

Pory Spring end BSA win streak
Nation News

POREY SPRING UNITED continued their improved performances this season with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over RBC Capital Markets Barbados Soccer Academy (BSA) in Zone 1 action in the Barbados Football Associationâs...

Update:Barbados Pride beaten by Hurricanes
Nation News

Barbados Pride were beaten by 34 runs by the Leeward Islands Hurricanes on the final day of their first round day-night pink ball match in theÂ Regional 4-Day Cricket ChampionshipÂ here Sunday. Chasing...

Barbados Pride are chasing victory
Nation News

Barbados Pride, chasing a victory target of 170 runs, were 82 for four in 31 overs at lunch on the final day of their first round day-night pink ball match in theÂ Regional 4-Day Cricket ChampionshipÂ against...

CSF to host computer coding workshops in St Lucia
Jamaica Observer

Castries, St Lucia â The Caribbean Science Foundation (CSF), which has its headquarters on the campus of the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill, Barbados, has announced plans to conduct computer coding...

Concacaf Nations League Guyana’s chances of qualifying for CONCACAF Gold Cup increases
Kaieteur News

Â  Georgetown-: Guyanaâs chances of qualifying for the Concacaf Gold Cup has been given a boost owing to a favourable response from the Concacaf Disciplinary Committee to sanction the Barbados Football Association...

Pride snatch upper hand
Nation News

The glorious uncertainties of cricket were manifested at the 3Ws Oval on Saturday night with Barbados Pride gaining the ascendancy over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes. At tea on the third and penultimate...

