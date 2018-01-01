The Bermuda Round of the 2018 Caribbean Equestrian Associationâs [CEA] Regional Jumping Challenge will take place on Saturday, November 24 at the National Equestrian Centre A spokesperson said, âThe Caribbean...
Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas was so good at the 200 and 400m in 2018 that she is among the gold medal favourites for both events at next year's IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.However, that double is not...
Shaunae Miller-Uibo might have earned a nomination for the 2018 IAAF Athlete of the Year Award on the strength of her 200 metre running alone. The 24-year-old Bahamian won the 200 metres at both the Commonwealth Games and...
Technical Director forthe Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA), Rolston âDebuâ Williams, has described as âruthless,â the senior national teamâs 6-0 trouncing of the Bahamas in the...
The idea of Jamaica hosting more international sporting events has been floated in the public domain again over the last few months. Subsequent news that the Bahamas government was no longer interested in hosting the IAAF...
The Belize National Football Team is getting ready to take on the Bahamas on Friday night. The match is one of four in the CONCACAFâs nationâs league and according to [...]
The Bermudaâs National Menâs Rugby Sevens Team returns to Glendale, Colorado this weekend for their fifth appearance at the RugbyTown 7s as they continue preparing for the RAN 7s in Barbados next month. Bermuda...
Zachary Anthony won two more individual gold medals and was part of another 9-10 Boys relay quartet record swim as T&T swimmers secured a fifth straight title when the annual Goodwill Swimming Meet ended at the...
T&T swimming contingent closed out the second day of the three-day Goodwill Swim Meeting in pole position on Saturday night in Bridgetown, Barbados. T&T has so far tally 868.5 points to keep the host at bay with a...
T&T menâs volleyballers picked up bronze last night at the 17th edition of the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Menâs Championship in Suriname. The national team met Barbados in the...
T&Tâs men volleyball team will go into their final round-robin match against the Bahamas from 9 am this morning at the in Paramaribo, Suriname needing a win to be certain of contesting the Senior Caribbean Zonal...
T&T made a bold statement in its opening match and quest for a hat-trick of titles at the Menâs CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) Championships at the Ismay Van Wilgen Sports Hall in Suriname...
T&T senior menâs volleyball squad will serve off their quest for a third straight Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) title in the feature match of a double-header in Paramaribo, Suriname from...
T&Tâs Under-18 Boys Doubles team of Aiden Carter and Adam Ramkissoon ensured they did not leave the Coca-Cola/ITF Junior Tennis Tournament in St Lucia without a title. Yesterday, Carter and Ramkissoon joined...
T&Tâs tennis pair of Aiden Carter and Adam Ramkissoon will today battle to become champions in the Boys Under-18 Doubles of the Coca-Cola/ITF Junior Tennis Tournament in St Lucia. The pair, the lone TT u-18...
Wan Ju Lee starred for T&T as the national golfers put in their best performance in many years to finish third at the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships which took place in the Cayman Islands from July 30 - August...
Aiden Carter was the lone T&T player in winnerâs row when the Main Draw of the Coca-Cola/ITF Junior Tennis Tournament served off at the St Lucia National Tennis Centre, Beausejour, Gros-Islet Castries, St Lucia,...
National senior menâs volleyball coach, Sean Morrison will name his team today for the defence of its Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Menâs Championship title. The tournament will take place from...
OLYMPIAN Shot Putter Cleopatra Borel added another gold medal to T&Tâs tally at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) in Barranquilla, Colombia last night, while compatriots Semoy Hackett and Kyle Greaux...
Matthew Colquhoun will head to his professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight in The Bahamas oozing confidence, following a gold-medal performance at the Pan American Rambo and Combat Sambo Championships in Acapulco,...
Cyclist Teneil Campbell capped of her debut at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games with a gold medal ride in the womenâs Road Race (99 km) in Barraquilla, Colombia, yesterday. The 20-year-old Campbell...
This countryâs menâs hockey team was beaten in their semifinal in controversial fashion by Mexico, 4-2 in a penalty-strokes shoot-out after a 1-1 deadlock at 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games at...
T&T darts players gave a very good account of themselves by winning the Caribbean Darts Organisation Caribbean Championship which took place at the Cara Suites in Claxton Bay from July 6 to 15. The host, which played...
Daniel Phillips, a 13-year-old Bermudian tennis star, recently participated in the Caribbean Junior Tennis Circuit, showcasing his immense talents as he competed against top tennis players in Aruba, the Bahamas, Jamaica...
New champions were crowned in almost every category at this yearâs BCQS Queenâs Park Cricket Clubâs (QPCC) Squash Masters Tournament at the QPCC Racquet Centre, Port of Spain last week. Surinameâs 2017...
Bermuda suffered three defeats out of three without winning a set at the Fed Cup Group II Americas Zone B in Guayaquil last week. The team of Ashley Brooks, Jahzuena Bradshaw-Douglas, Kirsten Saltus and Shelby Madeiros...