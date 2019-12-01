Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will âget the players enjoying footballâ again following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.
On Monday 17th December 2018 Public Relations Officer of the Dominica Football Association, Gerald George reported that a total of 23 players, 13 being male and 10 female were selected as potential candidates for the Free...
ST.JOHNâS, Antigua â Four-time defending champions Guyana Jaguars completed their second win of the West Indies Championship today, when they brushed aside Leeward Islands Hurricanes by nine wickets here. The...
ST.JOHNâS, Antigua â Miguel Cummins and WINDIES teammate Jomel Warrican bowled Barbados Pride to a stunning, come-from-behind, 41-run victory over Jamaica Scorpions in the West Indies Championship today. Cummins...
National Parks English Harbour FC gained their first three points in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Division 2 league last Friday with a 6-0 thrashing of Mahico Stars FC. Playing in Zone 2, the round...
The ongoing Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) Village League encountered further delays last week. After matches were not played last Thursday, due to miscommunication and lack of officials, matches were once...
Â Test batsman Vishaul Singh registered his second half-century of the season and 14th at this level with a carefully constructed unbeaten 68, while Chris Barnwell fell four short of his tenth fifty as Guyana Jaguars...
West Indies Under-19 team begins a one-week high performance camp on Thursday, as they start preparations for the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup. They will be working under the guidance of Head coach Graeme West and his...
The first open try-outs for the 2019 Freekick foundation College Player Showcase which was scheduled to kick off this Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG) has been postponed. Arlene Josiah, the...
The football fraternity and the wider sporting population in Antigua and Barbuda on Thursday mourned the passing of former national youth coach and who was a prominent member of the coaching network here, St. Claire...
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC):The West Indies Under-19 team began a one-week high-performance camp yesterday as they begin preparations for the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup.They will be working under the guidance of head coach...
ST. JOHNâS, Antigua â Looking for a great gift to give to family, friend or foe this Christmas? Cricket West Indies announced the launch of its â12 Days of Christmasâ ticket promotion for the England...
Earthquakes FC positioned themselves within striking distances of Zone A Second Division leaders Bolans FC on Tuesday when they easily dispatchedÂ Young Warriors FC in the Antigua and Barbuda Football...
Defending mixed champions, Seaglans were crowned champions for the second consecutive year of the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) Village league on Tuesday night.
Â By Sean Devers Guyana Jaguars began their campaign for a 12th Regional First-Class title and fifth in a row with a 126 runs win over the Windwards Volcanoes at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia in the...
Island Original John Hughes continues to dominate the Antigua and Barbuda Football Associationâs (ABFA) First Division after picking a fifth straight victory when they edged Police FC 1-0 on Monday. Playing at the...
Antiguan and Windies A all-rounder, Rahkeem âJimboâ Cornwall, is set for a return to action this week when the Leeward Islands Hurricanes hosts defending Regional 4 Day champions, Guyana Jaguars, here at the Sir...
ST. JOHNâS, Antigua â Four-time defending champions Guyana Jaguars defied half-centuries from former WINDIES Under-19 star, Alick Athanaze and opener Tarryck Gabriel to open the West Indies Championship...
One of Antiguaâs most successful track and field athletes, Daniel âBakkaâ Bailey, has decided to call it a day and will no longer represent the country at international meets.
Things took an interesting twist in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division over the weekend as former champions, Parham, and former Presidentâs Cup winners, Grenades, both suffered shock...
ST. JOHNâS, Antigua â Guyana Jaguars snared two early wickets to follow a strong second innings batting performance led by Tagenarine Chanderpaul that put them on course for victory against Windward...
ST. JOHNâS, Antigua â Former WINDIES Under-19 star, KeacyCarty marked the start of the new West Indies Championship season with hissecond first-class hundred to lead a Leeward Islands Hurricanes recoveryagainst...
Bermuda have won their third successive Caribbean Equestrian Associations Regional Jumping Challenge. They finished ahead second-place Barbados, Jamaica, Cayman Islands and Trinidad. Antigua and Barbuda had to withdraw...
The 2018 Caribbean Equestrian Associationâs Regional Jumping Challenge [CEA RJC] came to very successful conclusion for Bermudaâs show jumping riders, as for the third year in a row they claimed the top spot...
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC):Rovman Powell has been named as the surprise choice to lead West Indies in their three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh, with Twenty20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite...