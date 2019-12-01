Man Utd caretaker boss will ‘get players enjoying football’ again
Antigua Observer

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will âget the players enjoying footballâ again following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

0
23 potential candidates for Free Kick Foundation Tryouts
Dominica Vibes

On Monday 17th December 2018 Public Relations Officer of the Dominica Football Association, Gerald George reported that a total of 23 players, 13 being male and 10 female were selected as potential candidates for the Free...

0
Jaguars Romp To 2nd Straight Win – Shillingford stars in Volcanoes victory over Red Force
Spice Islander

ST.JOHNâS, Antigua â Four-time defending champions Guyana Jaguars completed their second win of the West Indies Championship today, when they brushed aside Leeward Islands Hurricanes by nine wickets here. The...

0
Windies Pair Bowl Pride To Dramatic Comeback Win Over Scorpions
Spice Islander

ST.JOHNâS, Antigua â Miguel Cummins and WINDIES teammate Jomel Warrican bowled Barbados Pride to a stunning, come-from-behind, 41-run victory over Jamaica Scorpions in the West Indies Championship today. Cummins...

0
English Harbour record impressive first win, Bolans jump to top spot
Antigua Observer

National Parks English Harbour FC gained their first three points in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Division 2 league last Friday with a 6-0 thrashing of Mahico Stars FC. Playing in Zone 2, the round...

0
Further delays for ABNA Village League
Antigua Observer

The ongoing Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) Village League encountered further delays last week. After matches were not played last Thursday, due to miscommunication and lack of officials, matches were once...

0
Regional 4-day Cricket in Antigua Singh leads Jaguars to first innings lead over Volcanoes
Kaieteur News

Â  Test batsman Vishaul Singh registered his second half-century of the season and 14th at this level with a carefully constructed unbeaten 68, while Chris Barnwell fell four short of his tenth fifty as Guyana Jaguars...

0
Preparations begin for 2020 U-19 World Cup
Antigua Observer

West Indies Under-19 team begins a one-week high performance camp on Thursday, as they start preparations for the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup. They will be working under the guidance of Head coach Graeme West and his...

0
Freekick foundation tryouts postponed
Antigua Observer

The first open try-outs for the 2019 Freekick foundation College Player Showcase which was scheduled to kick off this Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG) has been postponed. Arlene Josiah, the...

0
Football Fraternity Mourns Coach’s Passing
Antigua Observer

The football fraternity and the wider sporting population in Antigua and Barbuda on Thursday mourned the passing of former national youth coach and who was a prominent member of the coaching network here, St. Claire...

0
Preparations begin for - 2020 U-19 World Cup - FULL SQUAD
Jamaica Gleaner

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC):The West Indies Under-19 team began a one-week high-performance camp yesterday as they begin preparations for the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup.They will be working under the guidance of head coach...

0
England Tour Of The West Indies 2019 – 12 Days Of Christmas 50 Per Cent Off Ticket Offer
Spice Islander

ST. JOHNâS, Antigua â Looking for a great gift to give to family, friend or foe this Christmas? Cricket West Indies announced the launch of its â12 Days of Christmasâ ticket promotion for the England...

0
Earthquakes rattle Warriors, Palace outclass Progressors
Antigua Observer

Earthquakes FC positioned themselves within striking distances of Zone A Second Division leaders Bolans FC on Tuesday when they easily dispatchedÂ  Young Warriors FC in the Antigua and Barbuda Football...

0
Seaglans claim back to back titles
Antigua Observer

Defending mixed champions, Seaglans were crowned champions for the second consecutive year of the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) Village league on Tuesday night.

0
Coach Crandon wants batsmen to build on starts As Guyana face Hurricanes in Antigua from today
Kaieteur News

Â  By Sean Devers Guyana Jaguars began their campaign for a 12th Regional First-Class title and fifth in a row with a 126 runs win over the Windwards Volcanoes at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia in the...

0
John Hughes atop First Division amidst brilliant run
Antigua Observer

Island Original John Hughes continues to dominate the Antigua and Barbuda Football Associationâs (ABFA) First Division after picking a fifth straight victory when they edged Police FC 1-0 on Monday. Playing at the...

0
“Jimbo” Set For Hurricanes Return Ahead Of Jaguars Clash
Antigua Observer

Antiguan and Windies A all-rounder, Rahkeem âJimboâ Cornwall, is set for a return to action this week when the Leeward Islands Hurricanes hosts defending Regional 4 Day champions, Guyana Jaguars, here at the Sir...

0
Jaguars, Hurricanes Start With Wins
Spice Islander

ST. JOHNâS, Antigua â Four-time defending champions Guyana Jaguars defied half-centuries from former WINDIES Under-19 star, Alick Athanaze and opener Tarryck Gabriel to open the West Indies Championship...

0
No More National Representation For “Bakka”
Antigua Observer

One of Antiguaâs most successful track and field athletes, Daniel âBakkaâ Bailey, has decided to call it a day and will no longer represent the country at international meets.

0
Parham loses again, Blackhawks dent Grenades
Antigua Observer

Things took an interesting twist in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division over the weekend as former champions, Parham, and former Presidentâs Cup winners, Grenades, both suffered shock...

0
Teams Set Sights On Victory
Spice Islander

ST. JOHNâS, Antigua â Guyana Jaguars snared two early wickets to follow a strong second innings batting performance led by Tagenarine Chanderpaul that put them on course for victory against Windward...

0
Carty Opens Season In Style
Spice Islander

ST. JOHNâS, Antigua â Former WINDIES Under-19 star, KeacyCarty marked the start of the new West Indies Championship season with hissecond first-class hundred to lead a Leeward Islands Hurricanes recoveryagainst...

0
Bermuda win third jumping title
Royal Gazette

Bermuda have won their third successive Caribbean Equestrian Associations Regional Jumping Challenge. They finished ahead second-place Barbados, Jamaica, Cayman Islands and Trinidad. Antigua and Barbuda had to withdraw...

0
Bermuda claim third straight jumping title
Royal Gazette

Bermuda have won their third successive Caribbean Equestrian Associations Regional Jumping Challenge. They finished ahead second-place Barbados, Jamaica, Cayman Islands and Trinidad. Antigua and Barbuda had to withdraw...

0
Bermuda Triumphs At CEA Jumping Challenge
Bernews

The 2018 Caribbean Equestrian Associationâs Regional Jumping Challenge [CEA RJC] came to very successful conclusion for Bermudaâs show jumping riders, as for the third year in a row they claimed the top spot...

0
Powell to lead Windies in Bangladesh ODI series
Jamaica Gleaner

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC):Rovman Powell has been named as the surprise choice to lead West Indies in their three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh, with Twenty20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Antiguan family affair

Heavy promotion ahead of Carnival 2019

Dovey Magnum heads to Antigua

Kanabis drops 'red-hot' mixtape

Carnival Cruise executives visit Antigua

Matthew: I was not aware it wasn’t an indoor facility

Dominican found guilty of fraud in Antigua

SPORTS more
Man Utd caretaker boss will ‘get players enjoying football’ again

23 potential candidates for Free Kick Foundation Tryouts

Jaguars Romp To 2nd Straight Win – Shillingford stars in Volcanoes victory over Red Force

Windies Pair Bowl Pride To Dramatic Comeback Win Over Scorpions

English Harbour record impressive first win, Bolans jump to top spot

Further delays for ABNA Village League

Regional 4-day Cricket in Antigua Singh leads Jaguars to first innings lead over Volcanoes

POLITICS more
Lovell, Lewis react to Throne Speech

Police destroy millions of dollars’ worth of drugs

Digicel denies claims made by PM

Culture minister welcomes ‘motion picture diplomacy’ with China

Family says setting Medical Disciplinary Committee is just the first step

PM faults Social Security for not giving timely notice of revenue shortfall

Gov’t moves ahead with plans to implement number portability

BUSINESS more
Digicel denies claims made by PM

Culture minister welcomes ‘motion picture diplomacy’ with China

Walker: Cruise tourism is crippling the economy

Efforts continue to improve air access to Dominica

Saint Lucia honours Universal Children’s Day with adoption of new Child Protection Bills

Republic Holdings paying US$123m for nine Scotia operations

Scotiabank to sell nine operations in Caribbean

TECH more
PM Skerrit endorses Baroness Scotland for top Commonwealth position

LIAT grounds aircraft in Antigua

Dominica’s Next Super Model to “rip the runway” in Antigua

Entrepreneur hopes to obtain 12 million dollars selling 55 million pixels

Apple to release iPhone 4s in Dominica next week

Apple to release iPhone 4s in Dominica next week

Apple to release iPhone 4s in Dominica next week

CRIME more
Police destroy millions of dollars’ worth of drugs

Family demands: #JusticeforShawn

Prison authorities still grappling with smuggling

Acting commissioner calls on gov’t to fix police stations in Christmas message

Labour Dep’t investigates reports of illegal acts by businesses

Digicel denies claims made by PM

Culture minister welcomes ‘motion picture diplomacy’ with China

MISCELLANEOUS more
Editorial: The speech from the throne

Minister accuses ABS workers of cheating the system, as strike continues

Throne Speech Promises Higher Cost Of Living With More New Taxes — Richard Lewis’ response

Portuguese defender has cancer diagnosis

Workers at state media stage all out strike

Gov’t completes purchase of Deluxe Cinema

Editorial: Something stinks!

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...