Head Coach, Rajesh Joseph Latchoo, has made seven changes to his squad to face St. Martin in Dominicaâs third match of the Concacaf Nation League to take place in Anguilla on Tuesday 20th November 2018. Veteran...
ST JOHNâS, Antigua â Top-order, left-handed batsman, Devon Smith returns to the WINDIES squad for the series against Sri Lanka. Wicket-keeper, Jamar Hamilton has also earned selection in the elite squad for the...
Windward Islands batsman Devon Smith has been recalled to the Windies team for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka in the Caribbean. The left-handed Smith and Leewards wicketkeeper/batsman, Devon Smith and Leewards...
Jereem âThe Dreamâ Richards won his first Commonwealth Games gold medal and in controversial fashion too. The Point Fortin native gave T&T its second gold medal of the Games after he was adjudged to have won...
Liam Sheppard is one of the top 14-year-old junior tennis players in T&T. He has been ranked the No 1 player in both Under-12 and U-14 and currently competes locally and internationally in both the U-16 and U-18 age...
The T&T Boxing Association has stepped up its preparation ahead of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games Qualifiers which is set for March 9-18 in Tijuana Mexico with a card that features T&T boxers going...
Boxers from St Lucia, Anguilla and the Dominican Republic have joined a cadre of T&T boxers at a live-in camp at David Bed and Breakfast Resort in Salybia. And they are expected to be joined by teams from from...
KINGSTONâT&Tâs emotional World Cup qualifying victory over the United States last Tuesday have propelled them to third in the Caribbean Football Union rankings after the release yesterday of the World...
ST JOHNâS, AntiguaâT&T has taken a tumble in the latest FIFA rankings following their poor form in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, and are on the brink of slipping out of the top 100 in the world. In the...
LONDONâWest Indies were busy in England yesterday preparing for the decisive third Test at Lordâs starting tomorrow, but also anxiously keeping an eye on Hurricane Irma back home in the Caribbean. The team...
Netball remains T&Tâs most successful team sport at the international level. This country competed at the first World Netball Championships in 1963, a year after the country gained independence from England and...
The Antigua & Barbuda Pitbulls won a second straight game in the Leeward Islands Basketball Association (LIBA) Under-20 Championships on Thursday, beating Anguilla 64-54 here at the JSC basketball complex on Old...
T&Tâs Under-17 Womenâs team is into the final days of preparation for the Concacaf Under-17 World Cup qualifying tournament which takes place at the Ato Boldon Stadium from August 23-27th. The squad is...
T&T Under-15 boys football team opened their campaign in Florida, USA, with a 1-1 draw against Tampa Bay Unitedâs Under-17s in a warm-up match at IMG Academy in Bradenton, yesterday morning. The T&T team...
This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...
T&T tennis players Aidan Carter and Emma-Rose Trestrail got off to a successful start on the second day of action in the Commonwealth Youth Games in Nassau, Bahamas, yesterday. At the National Tennis Center, Carter,...
Antigua & Barbuda won a second straight match in the Leeward Islands Under-19 Cricket Tournament on Friday, beating the combined team of Anguilla and St Maarten by 100 runs when they met at Barrel of Beef in Liberta.
T&Tâs Che Benny saw his idol Juan Mata play at the famed Old Trafford football pitch in England, courtesy FLOW which presented him with the opportunity from the Ultimate Football Experience (FUFE) in May. For the...
The CONCACAF Caribbean Under 17 Womenâs World Cup Qualifying Tournament draw was held today [June 6], withÂ Bermuda drawn in Group C alongside St. Lucia, Antigua & Barbuda and Aruba. Trinidad & Tobago, US...
More than 300 athletes are expected to converge on the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on June 3-4 and June 10-11 for the Juvenile and Junior NGC/National Amateur Athletics Association of T&T (NAAATT) Championships....
Local multi-sports athletes will take centre stage in June when the inaugural North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics (NACAC) Associationâs Age Group A and B (Heptathlon/Pentathlon) Championships,...
After seven years in the sport of triathlon, Jason Castelloe secured his biggest title to date by copping the 2017 Caribbean Age Group Triathlon Championship in Miami, USA, on Sunday afternoon. The event which consisted...
BASSETERRE, St. Kittsâ The lanky Khan snared 5-66 from 28 overs to undermine the work of Hughes, Hodge and Carty, as the Hurricanes reached 273 for six, replying to Red Forceâs first innings total of 533, at the...
Clare Hall Secondary School dominates the selection of the Antigua & Barbuda national under-15 cricket team set to participate in the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) tournament slated for April 7-13 in Anguilla...