Â Despite the badly damaged roads, the residents of Zeelandia community on the island of Wakenaam had a special visit from Santa and a team of helpers. The children and seniors were treated to gifts and hampers as the...
President David Granger said, yesterday, that the Government of Guyana, following the passing of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, will abide by the stipulations, which have been imposed on it. The Head...
Â On Friday, the nation ground to a halt as it awaited the outcome of the âno confidence voteâ in Parliament; a vote piloted by the opposition. It was the belief of many that the PPP motion was doomed to...
Â British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn The democratic process as laid out in the Constitution has been followed. It is important that everyone now respects the results. Members of Parliament must be allowed...
Pull quote: âI was sitting next to my brother, as a nine-year-old, when I saw an amphibious aircraft landing, and I told him I will be an engineer to fix thatâ¦â By Staff Writer A man with a dream cannot be...
A Member of Parliament backbencher, (MP), Charrandass Persaud, was largely quiet in the national front over the past few months. On Friday evening, after 20:00 hours, that all changed. Within hours, on the coastlands, and...
Â It has become more expensive to use taxis especially those not operating from a service base. While it has become a norm for hire car operators to hike fares around the Christmas season, commuters are feeling the...
Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, yesterday commended the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change Coalition government for allowing Charrandass Persaud to leave parliament...
The Alliance For Change (AFC) yesterday said that it is âshocked and betrayedâ by the vote of Charrandass Persaud in the National Assembly. The party claimed Persaud never expressed that he had lost confidence...
Â Rice farmers on the Essequibo Coast claim that a bitter Christmas is ahead of them, following the disastrous year endured by the local rice industry in Region Two [Pomeroon/Supenaam]. This publication had an...
It has been over three months since the Ministry of Business in collaboration with the United Minibus Union implemented a $20 fare hike across the board with the promise of implementing a Code of Conduct for minibus...
Â Scenes from the historic successful no confidence motion brought against the APNU+AFC Government Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes, said Government remains on track to reach an agreement with...