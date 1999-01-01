China's economic miracle: 40-year rise in numbers
Jamaica Observer

BEIJING, China (AFP) â Four decades after China's late paramount leader Deng Xiaoping masterminded theâreform and opening upâ policy, the Asian giant has become an economic superpower, behind only the...

0
Americans have grown fatter, shorter since 1999 — US data
Jamaica Observer

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â Americans have got fatter over the past two decades, adding girth to their bellies and even growing fractionally shorter on average, according to federal health data released last...

0
How Viktor Orbán's citizenship offer in western Ukraine is threatening to unravel European unity over Russia
Telegraph UK

How Viktor Orb n's citizenship offer in western Ukraine is threatening to unravel European unity over Russia elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More How Viktor Orb n's citizenship offer in...

0
Chinese accused of forcing out local contractors
Nation News

Disputes between the Chinese and local contractors at Wyndham Sam Lordâs Castle Resort are threatening to stall construction of the multimillion-dollar hotel. Reliable sources have told THE NATION...

0
Holiday-season gridlock in DC brings partial federal closure
Jamaica Observer

WASHINGTON, DC, USA (AP) â Christmas-season gridlock descended on the nation's capital Saturday like an unwelcomed present just before the holiday as America's elected leaders partially closed down the Government...

0
Venezuelan incursion halts ExxonMobil operations
Kaieteur News

Â  USA oil giant, ExxonMobil, was forced to pause its 3-D seismic operations on the Stabroek Block yesterday following an incursion by the Venezuelan military. ExxonMobilâs Head of Public and Government Affairs,...

0
Comments in the wake of the no-confidence vote
Kaieteur News

Â  British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn The democratic process as laid out in the Constitution has been followed. It is important that everyone now respects the results. Members of Parliament must be allowed...

0
Kenya to lose main port to China through debt
Kaieteur News

The same fate that befell countries like Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Zambia is now looming in Kenya. That African country is at risk of losing its main port to China. Kenya will lose its lucrative Mombasa port to China should...

0
The anatomy of bestsellers
Jamaica Gleaner

The average American reads 12 or 13 books a year, but with over 3 million books in print, the choices they face are staggering.Despite the introduction of 100,000 new titles each year, only a tiny fraction of these...

0
Poems
Jamaica Gleaner

BubbleChristmas in J. A. 1980 something:Irie vibes, with the Christmas breezeAnd gungo rice and peas.The American Santa would be touching downSoon, with Rudolph and the crew.And the little girl had pictures of a rocking...

0
MISCELLANEOUS more
How Viktor Orbán's citizenship offer in western Ukraine is threatening to unravel European unity over Russia

China's economic miracle: 40-year rise in numbers

Americans have grown fatter, shorter since 1999 — US data

Holiday-season gridlock in DC brings partial federal closure

Comments in the wake of the no-confidence vote

Kenya to lose main port to China through debt

Venezuelan incursion halts ExxonMobil operations

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...