What sport shall we deviseHere in this garden,To drive awayThe heavy thought of care?â Shakespeare, Richard II ÃÂ
Students of the Kingston High School in downtown Kingston assembled in the school's auditorium recently to join the rest of the world in observing International Human Rights Day.
BEIJING, China (AFP) â Four decades after China's late paramount leader Deng Xiaoping masterminded theâreform and opening upâ policy, the Asian giant has become an economic superpower, behind only the...
The Times High Education Supplement has recently placed Oxford and Cambridge in first and second place, respectively, among the best universities in the world.
Christmas is the most revered holiday on the calendar of the western world. Unlike other holidays with a single purpose, Christmas has several features which are all compelling. It is recognised for its religious...
Pictures of the Day: 23 December 2018 - News elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles ALL SECTIONS More 23 Dec 2018 Pictures of the Day: 23 December 2018 1 of 15 Athletes start the men's open water swimming competition...
If any was made by one or more of the Caribbean countries that attended the Conference of the Parties (COP) on the disastrous effects of climate change in Katowice, Poland, in early December, it is nigh impossible to find...
The overloading of trucks transporting quarry material remains a major concern for Commissioner of Mines Roy Nicholson, who is again appealing to operators to discontinue this dangerous practice.Nicholson last week noted...
YES, it is the season to be jolly and we'll all be indulging in a few festive treats. However, all that eating and drinking can take its toll on your teeth as well as your waistline.During the party, festive season it's...
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing version incurs ire of bishops as it removes reference to Mary's virginity elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Hark! The Herald Angels Sing version incurs ire of...
Last week, we spoke about strata lots and how they are unlike regular properties as it is really ownership of a space, an area, and one that may be vertically above ground while the land is a shared property known as the...
Sporting activity has become a major part of people's lives in modern global society. Global communication capabilities have expanded the bandwith of broadcasting and the competition for broadcasting rights has made...
IT is now Christmastime and, of course, this means more festivities and high-calorie foods at your fingertips.It's also much harder to stick to small portions, especially at family dinners and Christmas parties.Eating...
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â Americans have got fatter over the past two decades, adding girth to their bellies and even growing fractionally shorter on average, according to federal health data released last...
EXERCISE is essential when trying to maintain good health. If you are suffering from a medical condition, you should consult your doctor before embarking on any exercise regime.People with diabetes should always follow...
WHAT started as a set of curious hygiene-related questions from her friends has led nine-year-old Kailee Coombs to launch a set of kits to help protect children.The bubbly Kailee is set to launch a convenient kit to...
CHRISTIANS around the world celebrate Christmas this week, commemorating the birth of baby Jesus as a redeemer for the sins of people on Earth.The period leading up to Christmas, however, has evolved in recent times into...
How Viktor Orb n's citizenship offer in western Ukraine is threatening to unravel European unity over Russia elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More How Viktor Orb n's citizenship offer in...
| 12:11 AM Old country house in Chapleton. Raindrop in the foliage. The land we love - Monkey Island, Portland. Petals and dewdrops - photo taken in Gazeland, St. Elizabeth Pollen and the bee. 1 2 3 4 5 More Stories...
Greater protection needed for endangered seas around South Sandwich Islands elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Greater protection needed for endangered seas around South Sandwich Islands...
OVER 16,000 citizens have signed an online petition so far, to forestall a restricted permit issued by the National Environment Planning Agency (NEPA) for a new Dolphin Cove attraction at the Puerto Seco Beach development...
DHAKA â Evin Lewis and Keemo Paul provided a glimpse of the future for West Indies as the Caribbean side won only their second series in any format this year with a dominant 50-run victory over Bangladesh,...
Retrenched Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) and Transport Board employees should receive their severance pay before month end, in time for them to celebrate Old Yearâs night in style. The National...
WHEN was the last time you went back for a few more spoonsful of your favourite dish or decided to 'finish the plate' even though you already had enough? How many glasses of the fruit punch did you drink, or continued to...
MONTEGO BAY âThe Alacran Foundation and its founder, Alessandra Lo Savio, have assisted close to 1,500 children, senior citizens and homeless individuals across Kingston, Portland, Trelawny, St James and Hanover...
Disputes between the Chinese and local contractors at Wyndham Sam Lordâs Castle Resort are threatening to stall construction of the multimillion-dollar hotel. Reliable sources have told THE NATION...
Barbadosâ luxury real estate market is set for a boom. âI think you will see construction flying in Barbados next year; you will see new investment coming in and new purchases in second homes, which...
KINGSTON â A High Court judge has awarded Fly Jamaica Limited, US$4.2 million in damages for breach of contract against ADS Global Limited the company that operated the airline's call centre from 2012 to 2014.
WASHINGTON, DC, USA (AP) â Christmas-season gridlock descended on the nation's capital Saturday like an unwelcomed present just before the holiday as America's elected leaders partially closed down the Government...
THOSE close to Joy Spence know the deep caring side to a woman who has painted Jamaica's name on billboards, imaginary or real, across the globe.The full story of her work in looking after the less fortunate has not been...
The University of the West Indies (UWI) Museum's newest exhibition highlights the timeline of significant instances of UWI student protest over the life of the university and a specific focus on events following the...
Â USA oil giant, ExxonMobil, was forced to pause its 3-D seismic operations on the Stabroek Block yesterday following an incursion by the Venezuelan military. ExxonMobilâs Head of Public and Government Affairs,...
Â Despite the badly damaged roads, the residents of Zeelandia community on the island of Wakenaam had a special visit from Santa and a team of helpers. The children and seniors were treated to gifts and hampers as the...
President David Granger said, yesterday, that the Government of Guyana, following the passing of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, will abide by the stipulations, which have been imposed on it. The Head...
Â On Friday, the nation ground to a halt as it awaited the outcome of the âno confidence voteâ in Parliament; a vote piloted by the opposition. It was the belief of many that the PPP motion was doomed to...
Pull quote: âI was sitting next to my brother, as a nine-year-old, when I saw an amphibious aircraft landing, and I told him I will be an engineer to fix thatâ¦â By Staff Writer A man with a dream cannot be...
The deadline for Poet Laureate of Jamaica 2019 Poetry Prizes has been extended to January 4, 2019. With over US$4,000 in prizes to be won, this year marks the second cycle of the competition, with the addition of three...
Â British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn The democratic process as laid out in the Constitution has been followed. It is important that everyone now respects the results. Members of Parliament must be allowed...
A Member of Parliament backbencher, (MP), Charrandass Persaud, was largely quiet in the national front over the past few months. On Friday evening, after 20:00 hours, that all changed. Within hours, on the coastlands, and...
The same fate that befell countries like Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Zambia is now looming in Kenya. That African country is at risk of losing its main port to China. Kenya will lose its lucrative Mombasa port to China should...
Author, speaker and legendary marketing consultant Andrew Wood posits that success in most things doesn't come from some gigantic stroke of fate. He suggests, instead, that success comes from simple, incremental...
Â Rice farmers on the Essequibo Coast claim that a bitter Christmas is ahead of them, following the disastrous year endured by the local rice industry in Region Two [Pomeroon/Supenaam]. This publication had an...
The Alliance For Change (AFC) yesterday said that it is âshocked and betrayedâ by the vote of Charrandass Persaud in the National Assembly. The party claimed Persaud never expressed that he had lost confidence...
Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, yesterday commended the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change Coalition government for allowing Charrandass Persaud to leave parliament...
Â It has become more expensive to use taxis especially those not operating from a service base. While it has become a norm for hire car operators to hike fares around the Christmas season, commuters are feeling the...
As we head into the holiday season and begin to look forward to family time, UNICEF Jamaica is reminding parents that there is a free and easy way to build memories and important life skills at the same time. It's all...
Wigton Windfarms' PetroCaribe loans amounting to approximately US$49.2 million ($6.4 billion) have been successfully refinanced, says Jermaine Deans, deputy general manager, JN Fund Managers Limited.
Anna-K Cuffe told Arts and Education that she is a 'mermaid' - a young woman who goes into the depths to embrace the beauty of marine creatures and returns to land to create clay images of what she has seen.These pieces...
Dutty Boukman was a maroon, revolutionary, and the spiritual leader who led his followers in prayer just before they launched the only successful slave revolt in history. The site was Bois Caiman, Haiti. The date: August...
Education Minister Ruel Reid has welcomed news that the University Council of Jamaica (UCJ) last week approved the application of the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica, for institutional accreditation."So now...