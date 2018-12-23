'I love KC'
What sport shall we deviseHere in this garden,To drive awayThe heavy thought of care?â Shakespeare, Richard II ÃÂ 

Kingston High students rise up
Students of the Kingston High School in downtown Kingston assembled in the school's auditorium recently to join the rest of the world in observing International Human Rights Day.

China's economic miracle: 40-year rise in numbers
BEIJING, China (AFP) â Four decades after China's late paramount leader Deng Xiaoping masterminded theâreform and opening upâ policy, the Asian giant has become an economic superpower, behind only the...

Oxford and Cambridge education
The Times High Education Supplement has recently placed Oxford and Cambridge in first and second place, respectively, among the best universities in the world.

The origin of Christmas
Christmas is the most revered holiday on the calendar of the western world. Unlike other holidays with a single purpose, Christmas has several features which are all compelling. It is recognised for its religious...

Pictures of the Day: 23 December 2018
Pictures of the Day: 23 December 2018 - News elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles ALL SECTIONS More 23 Dec 2018 Pictures of the Day: 23 December 2018 1 of 15 Athletes start the men's open water swimming competition...

Why silence about the climate conference in Poland?
If any was made by one or more of the Caribbean countries that attended the Conference of the Parties (COP) on the disastrous effects of climate change in Katowice, Poland, in early December, it is nigh impossible to find...

Tough-talking commissioner - Increased prosecution coming for operators of trucks overloaded with sand or gravel
The overloading of trucks transporting quarry material remains a major concern for Commissioner of Mines Roy Nicholson, who is again appealing to operators to discontinue this dangerous practice.Nicholson last week noted...

Take care of your teeth this Christmas
YES, it is the season to be jolly and we'll all be indulging in a few festive treats. However, all that eating and drinking can take its toll on your teeth as well as your waistline.During the party, festive season it's...

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing version incurs ire of bishops as it removes reference to Mary's virginity
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing version incurs ire of bishops as it removes reference to Mary's virginity elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Hark! The Herald Angels Sing version incurs ire of...

A Matter of Land | Strata lots vs gated communities
Last week, we spoke about strata lots and how they are unlike regular properties as it is really ownership of a space, an area, and one that may be vertically above ground while the land is a shared property known as the...

Winston Chung Fah: Requiem for a soccer legend
Sporting activity has become a major part of people's lives in modern global society. Global communication capabilities have expanded the bandwith of broadcasting and the competition for broadcasting rights has made...

5 tips to eat healthy this Christmas
IT is now Christmastime and, of course, this means more festivities and high-calorie foods at your fingertips.It's also much harder to stick to small portions, especially at family dinners and Christmas parties.Eating...

Americans have grown fatter, shorter since 1999 — US data
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â Americans have got fatter over the past two decades, adding girth to their bellies and even growing fractionally shorter on average, according to federal health data released last...

Exercising when diabetic
EXERCISE is essential when trying to maintain good health. If you are suffering from a medical condition, you should consult your doctor before embarking on any exercise regime.People with diabetes should always follow...

Jamaican, 9, to launch kits to keep kids clean, healthy
WHAT started as a set of curious hygiene-related questions from her friends has led nine-year-old Kailee Coombs to launch a set of kits to help protect children.The bubbly Kailee is set to launch a convenient kit to...

Deceptive advertising and your health Deceptive advertising and your health
CHRISTIANS around the world celebrate Christmas this week, commemorating the birth of baby Jesus as a redeemer for the sins of people on Earth.The period leading up to Christmas, however, has evolved in recent times into...

How Viktor Orbán's citizenship offer in western Ukraine is threatening to unravel European unity over Russia
How Viktor Orb n's citizenship offer in western Ukraine is threatening to unravel European unity over Russia elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More How Viktor Orb n's citizenship offer in...

This week's shutterbugs
| 12:11 AM Old country house in Chapleton. Raindrop in the foliage. The land we love - Monkey Island, Portland. Petals and dewdrops - photo taken in Gazeland, St. Elizabeth Pollen and the bee. 1 2 3 4 5 More Stories...

Greater protection needed for endangered seas around South Sandwich Islands
Greater protection needed for endangered seas around South Sandwich Islands elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Greater protection needed for endangered seas around South Sandwich Islands...

Discovery Bay people step up fight against new Dolphin Cove
OVER 16,000 citizens have signed an online petition so far, to forestall a restricted permit issued by the National Environment Planning Agency (NEPA) for a new Dolphin Cove attraction at the Puerto Seco Beach development...

A reason to celebrate
DHAKA â Evin Lewis and Keemo Paul provided a glimpse of the future for West Indies as the Caribbean side won only their second series in any format this year with a dominant 50-run victory over Bangladesh,...

Severance pay before year-end
Retrenched Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) and Transport Board employees should receive their severance pay before month end, in time for them to celebrate Old Yearâs night in style. The National...

Liquid sugar: Let's not turn a blind eye
WHEN was the last time you went back for a few more spoonsful of your favourite dish or decided to 'finish the plate' even though you already had enough? How many glasses of the fruit punch did you drink, or continued to...

Alacran Foundation assists close to 1500 Jamaicans this Christmas
MONTEGO BAY âThe Alacran Foundation and its founder, Alessandra Lo Savio, have assisted close to 1,500 children, senior citizens and homeless individuals across Kingston, Portland, Trelawny, St James and Hanover...

Chinese accused of forcing out local contractors
Disputes between the Chinese and local contractors at Wyndham Sam Lordâs Castle Resort are threatening to stall construction of the multimillion-dollar hotel. Reliable sources have told THE NATION...

‘Real’ upswing
Barbadosâ luxury real estate market is set for a boom. âI think you will see construction flying in Barbados next year; you will see new investment coming in and new purchases in second homes, which...

Fly Jamaica gets multimillion dollar award
KINGSTON â A High Court judge has awarded Fly Jamaica Limited, US$4.2 million in damages for breach of contract against ADS Global Limited the company that operated the airline's call centre from 2012 to 2014.

Holiday-season gridlock in DC brings partial federal closure
WASHINGTON, DC, USA (AP) â Christmas-season gridlock descended on the nation's capital Saturday like an unwelcomed present just before the holiday as America's elected leaders partially closed down the Government...

That warm, caring side of Joy Spence
THOSE close to Joy Spence know the deep caring side to a woman who has painted Jamaica's name on billboards, imaginary or real, across the globe.The full story of her work in looking after the less fortunate has not been...

UWI hosts exhibition on 1968 student protests
The University of the West Indies (UWI) Museum's newest exhibition highlights the timeline of significant instances of UWI student protest over the life of the university and a specific focus on events following the...

Venezuelan incursion halts ExxonMobil operations
Â  USA oil giant, ExxonMobil, was forced to pause its 3-D seismic operations on the Stabroek Block yesterday following an incursion by the Venezuelan military. ExxonMobilâs Head of Public and Government Affairs,...

Santa visits Wakenaam Island
Â  Despite the badly damaged roads, the residents of Zeelandia community on the island of Wakenaam had a special visit from Santa and a team of helpers. The children and seniors were treated to gifts and hampers as the...

Govt will abide by constitutional requirements — President Granger
President David Granger said, yesterday, that the Government of Guyana, following the passing of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, will abide by the stipulations, which have been imposed on it. The Head...

The outcome of the no-confidence motion
Â  On Friday, the nation ground to a halt as it awaited the outcome of the âno confidence voteâ in Parliament; a vote piloted by the opposition. It was the belief of many that the PPP motion was doomed to...

Charles Huston, a shaper of Guyana’s aviation sector, is a ‘Special Person’
Pull quote: âI was sitting next to my brother, as a nine-year-old, when I saw an amphibious aircraft landing, and I told him I will be an engineer to fix thatâ¦â By Staff Writer A man with a dream cannot be...

Deadline for Poet Laureate of Jamaica 2019 Prizes extended
The deadline for Poet Laureate of Jamaica 2019 Poetry Prizes has been extended to January 4, 2019. With over US$4,000 in prizes to be won, this year marks the second cycle of the competition, with the addition of three...

Comments in the wake of the no-confidence vote
Â  British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn The democratic process as laid out in the Constitution has been followed. It is important that everyone now respects the results. Members of Parliament must be allowed...

Why I voted the way I did – Charrandass
A Member of Parliament backbencher, (MP), Charrandass Persaud, was largely quiet in the national front over the past few months. On Friday evening, after 20:00 hours, that all changed. Within hours, on the coastlands, and...

Kenya to lose main port to China through debt
The same fate that befell countries like Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Zambia is now looming in Kenya. That African country is at risk of losing its main port to China. Kenya will lose its lucrative Mombasa port to China should...

Customer service on the upswing
Author, speaker and legendary marketing consultant Andrew Wood posits that success in most things doesn't come from some gigantic stroke of fate. He suggests, instead, that success comes from simple, incremental...

‘Bitter Christmas’ for E’bo rice farmers this year
Â  Rice farmers on the Essequibo Coast claim that a bitter Christmas is ahead of them, following the disastrous year endured by the local rice industry in Region Two [Pomeroon/Supenaam]. This publication had an...

We have been betrayed, but respect outcome of the motion- PM Nagamootoo
The Alliance For Change (AFC) yesterday said that it is âshocked and betrayedâ by the vote of Charrandass Persaud in the National Assembly. The party claimed Persaud never expressed that he had lost confidence...

Ramjattan keeps promise; Charrandass Persaud leaves parliament safely … flees country
Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, yesterday commended the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change Coalition government for allowing Charrandass Persaud to leave parliament...

Taxi fares double this festive season
Â  It has become more expensive to use taxis especially those not operating from a service base. While it has become a norm for hire car operators to hike fares around the Christmas season, commuters are feeling the...

It's all child's play - This Christmas, remember to make time to laugh and learn with your children
As we head into the holiday season and begin to look forward to family time, UNICEF Jamaica is reminding parents that there is a free and easy way to build memories and important life skills at the same time. It's all...

Wigton debt successfully refinanced
Wigton Windfarms' PetroCaribe loans amounting to approximately US$49.2 million ($6.4 billion) have been successfully refinanced, says Jermaine Deans, deputy general manager, JN Fund Managers Limited.

Art inspired from depths of the seas
Anna-K Cuffe told Arts and Education that she is a 'mermaid' - a young woman who goes into the depths to embrace the beauty of marine creatures and returns to land to create clay images of what she has seen.These pieces...

Boukman's prayer that triggered the Haitian Revolution
Dutty Boukman was a maroon, revolutionary, and the spiritual leader who led his followers in prayer just before they launched the only successful slave revolt in history. The site was Bois Caiman, Haiti. The date: August...

UTech boost for education ministry
Education Minister Ruel Reid has welcomed news that the University Council of Jamaica (UCJ) last week approved the application of the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica, for institutional accreditation."So now...

