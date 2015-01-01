Â United Nations (UN) officials are asking Guyana and other countries in the region to provide more access to education services to Venezuelans who are fleeing economic and political turmoil. UNHCR, the UNâs...
Prime Minister Skerrit met on Monday December the 12th, with the Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza. According to an article in a Venezeulan Government online publication, the aim of...
GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP) â At least 2.3 million people have fled Venezuela's economic and political crisis since 2015, the UN said yesterday, warning that host countries' capacity to shelter them was now...
BRUSSELS, Belgium (AFP) â The European Union on Tuesday extended sanctions against Venezuela by a year to keep up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro's government as the oil-rich country lurches deeper into...
CARACAS, Venezuela (AFP) â More than half Venezuela's doctors have been forced to flee the country's crushing economic and political crisis, according to a report by health NGOs released Thursday."Between 2012 and...
Donald Trump accuses Democrats of Venezuela-style socialism as he puts health care at heart of election elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Donald Trump accuses Democrats of Venezuela-style...
GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP) â Nearly two million people have fled Venezuela's economic and political crisis since 2015, the UN said Monday, calling for a ânon-politicalâ response to an exodus that is...
KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) â Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves yesterday said that the United States sanctions on Venezuela is affecting St Vincent and the Grenadines as the island is unable to benefit under the...
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says the gas agreement signed with Venezuela late last month provides an opportunity for Trinidad and Tobago to grow in the medium term and diversify the...
MIAMI, United States (AP) â One was a Venezuelan army officer who deserted and joined the opposition. The other, a political activist who says he had to flee after pro-government forces attacked his home. They ended...
CARACAS, Venezuela (AFP) â Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered banks to adopt the petro cryptocurrency as a unit of account Monday, as the country struggles to emerge from a severe political and economic...
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â An agreement for the importation of cheap natural gas from Venezuela was signed on Saturday between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The terms of...
Match officials from T&T including referees, assistant referees and assessors have been consistently involved in various competitions and events staged in the CONCACAF region in recent weeks. Cecile Hinds, Crystal...
Some local businesses have not yet been paid for goods delivered to Venezuela, said Christopher Alcazar, President, Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturersâ Association (TTMA). However, he added the TTMA remains...
The opportunity to bring natural gas from Venezuela brings with it âpotential benefitsâ to T&T, says energy consultant Tony Paul. âThis would be providing gas for plants that are currently...
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will lead a delegation to Venezuela tomorrow to sign an agreement for the development of the across border gas from the Venezuelan Dragon Gas Field,...
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will lead a delegation to Venezuela on Saturday for the historic signing of a natural gas deal with Petroleum of Venezuela (PDVSA), National Gas Company (NGC) and Shell. The agreement had...
More than a year after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley went to Venezuela and signed a Heads of Agreement with that countryâs President Nicolas Maduro, for the supply of natural gas from Venezuela to this country, a...
CARACAS, Venezuela (AFP) â Venezuela has arrested a general as part of a continuing probe into the alleged attempt to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro, the attorney general said Tuesday. Major General Alejandro...
CARACAS, Venezuela (AFP) â Venezuela said yesterday it has asked Interpol to arrest an opposition politician exiled in Colombia and accused of involvement in an apparent attack against President Nicolas...
CARACAS (Reuters) - Opposition lawmaker and oncologist Jose Manuel Olivares, who led protests over Venezuelaâs crumbling health sector, has fled for neighboring Colombia after being told that his relatives could be...
By Melanius Alphonse Caribbean News Now associate editor CASTRIES, St Lucia â Pursuant to Cabinet conclusion No. 292 of 2018, which decided that Venezuela is a threat to Saint Luciaâs national security and that...