BRUSSELSâThe Council of the European Union (EU) has announced the removal of The Bahamas and St Kitts Nevis from the EUâs list of non-co-operative tax jurisdictions. However, T&T remains on the list along...
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has discouraged the thought of evacuating Dominicans who are resident in islands affected by Hurricane Irma. The category 5 storm tore through islands of the Northern Lesser Antilles, last...
This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...
A chef by profession, St Thomas, US Virgin Islands native Papiluchi had always harboured dreams of a career in music. Now residing in New York, he and his wife operate a profitable food establishment.âMy grandmother...
Debutants Haiti continued their impressive run in the 16th Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Menâs Championship with a hard tough 3-1 (20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 33-31) triumph in two hours and four...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â DADA Holdings LLC has announced the appointment of their team of chief officers for the Noranda Bauxite and Noranda Alumina, affiliated companies in the bauxite mining and alumina-refining...
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â The Guyana-based Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat says the 15-member regional integration movement has reached an agreement with Cuba on the expansion of preferential access to...
UNITED NATIONS (CMC) â The United Nations says it is collaborating with relief organisations in Haiti to launch a two-year, US$291 million response plan with the government to reach more than 2.4 million people...
ST ANDREW, Jamaica â Dr Peter Phillips remains the only candidate in the running to take over the leadership of the Peopleâs National Party (PNP) from Portia Simpson Miller. Local News Wed, 08 Feb 2017 11:34:17...
MANCHESTER, Jamaica â Former Moravian Church president Rev Dr Paul Gardner and his deputy Jermaine Gibson made their appearance at court in Mandeville this morning to answer to carnal abuse and indecent assault...
KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) â Cabinet has given instructions for an inter-ministerial committee to move speedily to develop a national policy on emissions. Local News Wed, 08 Feb 2017 12:26:36 GMT PHOTO: Moravian leaders...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith says the government while awaiting entry into force of the WTO Agreement on Trade Facilitation, has been taking steps to ensure...
MANCHESTER, Jamaica â Former Moravian Church president Rev Dr Paul Gardner and his deputy Jermaine Gibson who made their appearance at the Manchester Circuit Court this morning had their bail extended again. Local...
ST JOHNâS, Antigua (CMC) â The cash-strapped regional airline, LIAT, says it is cutting its services to the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) âas part of its efforts to achieve greater profitability and...
ST ANDREW, Jamaica â A firearm along with several rounds of ammunition was seized on Pamela Drive, in Constant Spring, St Andrew on Tuesday, after residents noticed two men acting in what they described as a...
Hanne Rasmussen says her goal is to let people know that high quality art is being produced on St. Croix. Her gallery â Art@TopHat presents diverse fine art from diverse local artists as well as handcrafted jewelry,...
V.I. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez addressed the contested eligibility of senator-elect Kevin Rodriquez along with a recently enacted law that appears to have eliminated both district elections boards. read more
At a meeting Monday, Joint Board of Elections members selected a slate of officers, discussed the recently signed law to unify the two Elections Board into one unified board, and sought to forces the Attorney General's...
For the second time this month, the St. Croix Elections Board failed to reach a quorum at a scheduled meeting, forcing the meeting to be canceled again and again be rescheduled. read more
