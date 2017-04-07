Nicholas steps down as Mora Ven chairman
Trinidad Guardian

Andrew Mitchell QC has been installed as chairman of the board of Mora Ven Holdings Limited (MVHL), replacing George Nicholas III who has stepped down to devote more time to his âgrowing international...

Erdogan facing major test as voting ends in Turkey elections
Antigua Observer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turks voted on Sunday in presidential and parliamentary elections that pose the biggest ballot box challenge to Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party since they swept to power more than a...

Trinidad to elect first ever woman head of state
Jamaica Observer

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â A Court of Appeal judge in the Turks and Caicos Islands, Justice Paula Mae Weekes, has been nominated as Trinidad and Tobago's choice to replace Antony Carmona as president of the twin...

Caribbean is open for business
Jamaica Observer

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands â Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Friday invited the world back to the Caribbean,...

Maria could pose threat to Bahamas
Nassau Guardian

While some people are still dealing with the devastation left behind by Hurricane Irma that passed through the southeastern Bahamas earlier this month, officials are âclosely monitoringâ Tropical Storm Maria,...

PM promotes ‘Caribbean-type evacuations’
Nassau Guardian

With an increasing threat of devastating weather systems to the Caribbean, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said a time may come for widescale âCaribbean-type evacuationsâ to protect the safety and future of the...

Govt to renegotiate hurricane insurance scheme
Nassau Guardian

The Bahamas government is in talks with the CCRIF SPC (formerly the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility) to split The Bahamas into three regions in order to get the most out of the countryâs tropical...

CCRIF SPC to give Bahamas $234K payout after Irma
Nassau Guardian

Hurricane Irma has triggered payments from CCRIF SPC (formerly the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility) of approximately US$29.6 million, with The Bahamas receiving $234,000. A release from CCRIF SPC yesterday...

Govt should bring home Irma-affected J’cans in Eastern Caribbean, says PNP
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) is calling on the Government to assist Jamaicans to return home from Irma-ravished islands in the Eastern Caribbean and the Turk and Caicos Islands.

Irma turns Caribbean island paradises into nightmares
Nassau Guardian

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua (AP) - Strung like beads along the northeast edge of the Caribbean, the Leeward Islands are tiny, remote and beautiful, with azure waters and ocean breezes drawing tourists from around the world. The...

Central Bahamas under hurricane warning
Nassau Guardian

The government has issued a hurricane warning for Central Bahamas and a hurricane watch for northwestern Bahamas. This means that the islands in Central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay and...

Hurricane warning issued for Southeast Bahamas, Watch issued for Central Bahamas, Northwest on alert
Nassau Guardian

NASSAU, The Bahamas â A Hurricane Warning has now been issued for residents in the Southeast Bahamas â hours after Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis delivered a strong message of the need to evacuate â...

NHC: Irma could trigger life threatening flash floods
Nassau Guardian

Â Hurricane Irma is projected to dump up to 20 inches of rain in isolated areas in the southern Bahamas and could trigger life-threatening flash floods, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has warned. The advisory comes...

Eye on Irma
Nassau Guardian

With the harrowing experiences of Hurricanes Matthew and Joaquin still fresh for many residents, preparations for the still unpredictable Hurricane Irma moved into gear on the weekend. The National Emergency Management...

Munroe concerned Dorsett won’t get fair trial
Nassau Guardian

Attorney Wayne Munroe said yesterday he is considering whether to file a constitutional motion questioning the ability of a court to âsit an unbiased juryâ in the trial of his client, former Progressive Liberal...

Latapy names U-15 squad for Concacaf
Trinidad Guardian

This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...

Latapy names U-15 squad for Concacaf
Trinidad Guardian

This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...

Fraser urges seniors to step up at RAN U-19 tournament
Trinidad Guardian

A young T&T team will attempt to win the 2017 Rugby Americas North (RAN) Menâs Under 19 Tournament for the first time in 16 years when they leave for Miami on Thursday. The selection process for the Trinidad and...

Sterling Global Financial announces appointment of Khaalis E. Rolle as senior executive VP
Nassau Guardian

Sterling Global Financial, a private banking, asset management and real estate financing firm with US$9 billion under management and administration, has announced the appointment of Khaalis E. Rolle as senior executive...

PLP congratulates Bahamian Opposition
Royal Gazette

The Progressive Labour Party has congratulated the Bahamian Opposition on a landslide victory. The Free National Movement scored a sweeping win over the ruling Progressive Liberal Party in last weeks election. The winds...

Senior German politicians call for changes to dual citizenship laws after German Turks vote to increase Erdogan's powers
Telegraph UK

Senior German politicians call for changes to dual citizenship laws after German Turks vote to increase Erdogan's powers ALL SECTIONS More Senior German politicians call for changes to dual citizenship laws after German...

Turks vote in historic referendum on expanding Erdogan’s power
Antigua Observer

Turks vote in a hotly contested referendum on Sunday that could place sweeping new powers in the hands of President Tayyip Erdogan and herald the most radical change to the country's political system in its modern history.

Manchester 39-1 vs STETHS at lunch in Headley cup final
Jamaica Observer

SANTA CRUZ, Jamaica â Manchester High were 39-1 at lunch in their second innings against hosts St Elizabeth Technical on Friday's second day of the three-day ISSA/Grace Headley Cup cricket final. Sports Fri, 07 Apr...

JADCO launches parent/teacher anti-doping workshops 
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO), in partnership with the National Parent Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ) on Wednesday launched a series of workshops, which the Commission says is...

Record-setting West Indies beat Pakistan in 1st ODI
Jamaica Observer

Set a daunting target after the visitors rattled up a formidable 308 for five batting first, Mohammedâs blistering unbeaten 91 off just 58 deliveries, aided by an explosive cameo at the end from Ashley Nurse (34 off...

Market Force to prevail in 2000 Guineas
Jamaica Observer

The Local Sports Fri, 07 Apr 2017 02:00:00 GMT Roaring River feel the pinch of disciplinary action http://www.jamaicaobserver.com/sport/Roaring-River-feel-the-pinch-of-disciplinary-action_94889 LLANDILO, Westmoreland...

