PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is investigating âa specific matterâ involving someone who has contacted Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley after his mobile phone...
PORT OF SPAIN â Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley Saturday described the behaviour of a former government minister as âdangerous and recklessâ after he allegedly made public his telephone number âand...
By staff writerÂ PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Dec 1, CMC â Opposition legislators Friday night refused to support an amendment to the Income Tax Bill that the Trinidad and Tobago government said was necessary to...
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness Tuesday reiterated that the decision to establish a commission to review his country's relationship with the Caribbean Community (Caricom) was...
By staff writer PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Nov 21, CMC â Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar Wednesday accused the Trinidad and Tobago government of âfailing to take its international commitments...
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley Monday held talks with the President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Luis Alberto Moreno, on development projects for the oil-rich twin island republic, according to an...
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â The head of the Barbados-based Caribbean Development Research Services (CADRES), Peter Wickham, says a political process is needed for Caribbean countries to fully embrace the...
By staff writerÂ ST. JOHNâS, Antigua, Nov 7, CMC â Prime Minister Gaston Browne has expressed his âutmost disappointmentâ at the failure ofÂ his administration to get voters to support the...
ST JOHNâS â Prime Minister Gaston Browne has expressed his âutmost disappointmentâ at the failure of his administration to get voters to support the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as...
ST GEORGE'S, Grenada ( CMC) â Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell is urging Grenadians not to be swayed by misleading information that today's s referendum is aimed at making widespread amendments to the Grenada...
ST. GEORGEâS, Grenada, Oct 30, CMC â Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell says the late Trinidad and Tobago calypsonian, Winston Bailey, has made a significant contribution to the art form and has left behind a...
Staff writer BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Oct 20, CMC â President of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Justice Adrian Saunders, says after 50 years of political independence,Â he remains perplexed that...
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Oct 29, CMC â Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is to hold talks with Haitiâs president, Jovenel Moise here on Tuesday on the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Single Market and Economy...
ROSEAU, Dominica, Oct 23, CMC â Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says the flooding now being experienced in Trinidad and Tobago underscores the impact climate change is having globally. Skerrit, whose country is...
As Trinidad and Tobago picked up the pieces after undergoing unprecedented flooding, due to excessive rainfall in the last few days, Prime Minister Keith Rowley said he was pleasedÂ with the outpouring of support from...
PORT OF SPAIN â Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he will approach Cabinet for funds to help with flood relief. Rowley was speaking during a joint media conference on Saturday. âI would speak...
BRIDGETOWN â President of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Justice Adrian Saunders, says after 50 years of political independence, he remains perplexed that Caribbean people are still...