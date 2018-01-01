Trinidad police probing matter involving disclosure of PM's phone number
Jamaica Observer

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is investigating âa specific matterâ involving someone who has contacted Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley after his mobile phone...

Rowley says former minister encouraging people ‘to harass and threaten’ him
Nation News

PORT OF SPAIN â Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley Saturday described the behaviour of a former government minister as âdangerous and recklessâ after he allegedly made public his telephone number âand...

Parliament passes Income Tax legislation without opposition support
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writerÂ  PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Dec 1, CMC â Opposition legislators Friday night refused to support an amendment to the Income Tax Bill that the Trinidad and Tobago government said was necessary to...

Jamaica says no plans for 'Jexit'
Jamaica Observer

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday reiterated that the decision to establish a commission to review his country's relationship with the Caribbean Community (Caricom) was...

Jamaica says no plans for 'JEXIT' from Caricom
Jamaica Observer

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness Tuesday reiterated that the decision to establish a commission to review his country's relationship with the Caribbean Community (Caricom) was...

Jamaica says no plans for ‘Jexit’
Nation News

PORT OF SPAIN â Jamaicaâs Prime Minister Andrew Holness Tuesday reiterated that the decision to establish a Commission to review his countryâs relationship with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) was not...

Jamaica says no plans for 'JEXIT' from CARICOM
Jamaica Gleaner

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC â Jamaicaâs Prime Minister Andrew Holness Tuesday reiterated that the decision to establish a commission to review the island'sÂ relationship with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)...

Opposition blames government over possible international blacklisting
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writer PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Nov 21, CMC â Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar Wednesday accused the Trinidad and Tobago government of âfailing to take its international commitments...

IDB president holds talks with Trinidad PM on development projects
Antigua Observer

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley Monday held talks with the President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Luis Alberto Moreno, on development projects for the oil-rich twin island republic, according to an...

Pollster says political process needed to get approval for CCJ
Jamaica Observer

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â The head of the Barbados-based Caribbean Development Research Services (CADRES), Peter Wickham, says a political process is needed for Caribbean countries to fully embrace the...

Prime Minister Browne disappointed at outcome of referendum on CCJ
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writerÂ  ST. JOHNâS, Antigua, Nov 7, CMC â Prime Minister Gaston Browne has expressed his âutmost disappointmentâ at the failure ofÂ  his administration to get voters to support the...

Prime Minister Mitchell disappointed at results
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writer ST. GEORGEâS, Grenada, Nov 6, CMC â Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell Tuesday said he was disappointed at the results of a referendum that would allowed Grenada to join the Trinidad-based...

PM Browne disappointed at outcome of CCJ referendum
Nation News

ST JOHNâS â Prime Minister Gaston Browne has expressed his âutmost disappointmentâ at the failure of his administration to get voters to support the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as...

Grenadians vote ‘No’ vote against CCJ, Mitchell disappointed
Dominica News Online

ST GEORGEâS, Grenada (CMC) â Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell said last night that he was disappointed at the results of a referendum that will not allow Grenada to join the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of...

Grenada PM disappointed with 'No' vote against CCJ
Jamaica Observer

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) â Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell said last night that he was disappointed at the results of a referendum that will not allow Grenada to join the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice...

Grenada PM urges voters to disregard misleading information
Jamaica Observer

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada ( CMC) â Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell is urging Grenadians not to be swayed by misleading information that today's s referendum is aimed at making widespread amendments to the Grenada...

PM pays tribute to Trinidadian calypso icon
Antigua Observer

ST. GEORGEâS, Grenada, Oct 30, CMC â Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell says the late Trinidad and Tobago calypsonian, Winston Bailey, has made a significant contribution to the art form and has left behind a...

CCJ President perplexed at Caribbean people’s non acceptance of regional court
Montserrat Reporter

Staff writer BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Oct 20, CMC â President of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Justice Adrian Saunders, says after 50 years of political independence,Â  he remains perplexed that...

Haiti discussing CSME ahead of special summit in Trinidad
Antigua Observer

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Oct 29, CMC â Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is to hold talks with Haitiâs president, Jovenel Moise here on Tuesday on the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Single Market and Economy...

Prime Minister Skerrit expresses solidarity with Trinidad and Tobago
Dominica Vibes

Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit has expressed his solidarity with the twin islands of Trinidad and Tobago who has suffered severe flooding as a result of heavy rain fall over the past few days. Over one...

PM Skerrit expresses solidarity with flood-stricken T&T; says it highlights climate change
Dominica News Online

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has expressed Dominicaâs solidarity with the government and people of Trinidad and Tobago following massive flooding saying it highlights the issue of climate change. Trinidad and...

PM says flooding in Trinidad underscores impact of climate change
Antigua Observer

ROSEAU, Dominica, Oct 23, CMC â Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says the flooding now being experienced in Trinidad and Tobago underscores the impact climate change is having globally. Skerrit, whose country is...

T&T Prime Minister pleased with regional support following devastating floods
Jamaica Gleaner

As Trinidad and Tobago picked up the pieces after undergoing unprecedented flooding, due to excessive rainfall in the last few days, Prime Minister Keith Rowley said he was pleasedÂ with the outpouring of support from...

PM to seek Cabinet approval for flood relief funds
Montserrat Reporter

By STAFF WRITER PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Oct. 21, CMC â Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says he will approach Cabinet for funds to help with flood relief. Rowley was speaking during a joint media conference on...

PM to seek Cabinet approval for flood relief funds
Nation News

PORT OF SPAIN â Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he will approach Cabinet for funds to help with flood relief. Rowley was speaking during a joint media conference on Saturday. âI would speak...

CCJ President perplexed at Caribbean people’s non acceptance of regional court
Nation News

BRIDGETOWN â President of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Justice Adrian Saunders, says after 50 years of political independence, he remains perplexed that Caribbean people are still...

