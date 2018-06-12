Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is paying an official three-day visit to the Republic of Suriname from today, Wednesday, November 14, to Friday, November 16. President of Suriname, DesirÃ© Bouterse,...
T&T senior womenâs volleyballers will open their campaign at the XXIII Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games versus Puerto Rico at Humberto Perea Coliseum from 3 pm today in Barranquilla, Colombia. However,...
Trinidad and Tobagoâs Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Thursday defended his countryâs delay in signing on to the protocol that gives rights to the spouses and children of people who move within the Caribbean...
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that the challenge in Dominica after Hurricane Maria is not one of physical renewal but of social regeneration. He made that statement while addressing the Caribbean Theology...
(Press Release) Roseau, Dominica, Tuesday, June 12, 2018â Dominicaâs Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit is currently on an official visit to Suriname to hold talks with President Desi Bouterse. Prime Minister...
Dominicaâs Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is on a five âday official visit to the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country and will hold discussions with President Desi Bouterse, according to an...
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica is officially visiting Suriname according to a report from the Dutch Star News Paper in Suriname. Skerrit will hold discussions at the highest political level with President...
Supported by his wife and relatives, Nakool âFyahâ Manohar, 39, of Lot 1 Number 43 Village, Corentyne, Berbice appeared at the Springlands Magistrateâs Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh to answer...
Paralympics gold medallist and two-time javelin and shot put record holder Akeem Stewart dominated the field in the menâs shot put event to win gold on the opening day of the Hampton International Games, yesterday at...
By STAFF WRITER GEORGETOWN, Guyana, May 3, CMC â Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Ambassador Irwin LaRocque described the presentation of credentials by Indonesiaâs Ambassador as âa...
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is expected to deliver the feature address at an energy conference hosted by the Ministry of Energy at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port-of-Spain, this morning. The conference, themed âOur...
PARAMARIBO, Suriname, Mar. 5, CMC â The Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, wrapped up a four-day official visit to Suriname on the weekend where bi-lateral issues were discussed...
The selection of Naim Mohammed on the T&T badminton team for the Commonwealth Games in Australia in April has been met with stern resistance. A source close to the T&T Badminton Association, communicated with...
The selection of Naim Mohammed on the T&T badminton team for the Commonwealth Games in Australia in April has been met with stern resistance. A source close to the T&T Badminton Association, communicated with...
PARAMARIBO, Suriname â The lawyer for President Desi Bouterse, who is accused of involvement in the 1982 murders of 15 political opponents of his then military government, Monday asked the Military Court...
Exporters yesterday declared that the time had come to reduce dependance on commercial banks for US currency, stating that increasing export volumes was now a priority. Managing director, Fresh Start Ltd, Marcus Sun Kow...
Even more good things have emerged from GTTâs just concluded Pinktober 5K/10K run/walk with the selection of the 10K winner, Rickie Williams to represent Guyana at the South American 10k being held in Suriname today,...
Guyana & Caribbean Ladies Badminton Champion Priyanna Ramdhani has been selected by the Pan American Badminton Federation Development Director to participate in the Young Talents Camp 2017 from November 9-15, which...
T&Tâs Rahul Rampersad was elected as the new president of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation (Carebaco) at their elections of a new executive committee which was held at the conference room of the...
T&Tâs Rahul Rampersad was elected as the new president of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation (Carebaco) at their elections of a new executive committee which was held at the conference room of the...
Two women who agreed to act as drug mules were yesterday sentenced to two years in prison. Nicole Akeolo, 23, of Suriname, and Iesha Graham, 24, of Guyana and Suriname, were both arrested on Tuesday after arriving from...
This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...
This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...
Debutants Haiti continued their impressive run in the 16th Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Menâs Championship with a hard tough 3-1 (20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 33-31) triumph in two hours and four...
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Alexander Minnis is scheduled to attend the 38th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), in St. Georgeâs, Grenada. The 38th regular...
PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) â A prosecutor on Wednesday recommended a 20-year prison sentence for President Desi Bouterse for his role in the December 1982 killing of 15 prominent political opponents in this South...