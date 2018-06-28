St Vincent PM arrives in Ghana for official visit
Nation News

ACCRA â St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has arrived here at the start of a five-day official visit intended to strengthen relations between the two countries. Gonsalves,...

St Vincent Gov't says it's closer to securing UN Security seat
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) â The St Vincent and the Grenadines Government says it is one step closer to securing a non-permanent seat on the Security Council of the United Nations.Deputy Prime Minister and Minister...

St. Vincent and the Grenadines celebrating 39th anniversary of independence
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writer KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, Oct 27, CMC â St. Vincent and the Grenadines is celebrating its 39th anniversary of political independence from Britain on Saturday with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves...

St Vincent names new investors for hotel closed since 2016
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) â The St Vincent and the Grenadines Government says three people, including a Scotsman, are the new investors in Buccament Bay Resort, which has been closed since December 2016.Prime...

Gonsalves sceptical of US visa renewals policy
Nation News

KINGSTOWN â Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves believes that not many nationals from St Vincent and the Grenadines would have benefitted from a decision of the United States to people from some Caribbean...

US sanctions hurting St Vincent and the Grenadines
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) â Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves yesterday said that the United States sanctions on Venezuela is affecting St Vincent and the Grenadines as the island is unable to benefit under the...

Former leaders of main opposition party fight it out in public
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) â Former Prime Minister Sir James Mitchell has described as his 'biggest errorâ his former f inance Minister Arnhim Eustace, as yet another public spat between the two former leaders...

Lawyer Francis supports Gonsalves’ CCJ call
Antigua Observer

Attorney at law, Ralph Francis has come out in support of the call by Vincentian prime minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves for Antiguans and Barbudans to vote positively for the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in the upcoming...

St Vincent urges Antigua and Barbuda to support CCJ
Jamaica Observer

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Sept 6, CMC â St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is appealing to voters in Antigua and Barbuda to support the move towards replacing the London-based Privy Council...

Selection For Windies Teams – The Process Is On Course
Spice Islander

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent â âWhen a player reveals they are reading more, and that they are committed to self-motivation training and you have seen improved performances, that tells you that some our players are...

Browne explains the selection process
Trinidad Guardian

âWhen a player reveals they are reading more, and that they are committed to self-motivation training and you have seen improved performances, that tells you that some of our players are committing themselves to play...

T&T whips Windwards by 114 runs
Trinidad Guardian

KINGSTOWN, St VincentâT&T defeated the Windward Islands by a 114 runs in their Regional Under-19 50-over Championships at Park Hill Playing Field yesterday. T&T posted the dayâs highest total of 219 and...

Mottley to attend LIAT shareholders meeting tomorrow
Nation News

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley will attend a meeting of the majority shareholders of LIAT tomorrow, August 17, in St Vincent and the Grenadines. Mottley and Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines,...

Don't blame regional colleagues over relocation says Gonsalves
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) â St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says he would not blame either his Dominican or Barbadian counterparts for the controversy surrounding the decision of the...

Gonsalves says neither Skerrit nor Mottley should be blamed for RUSM’s relocation
Dominica News Online

Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the Ross University School of Medicineâs decision to cease operations in Dominica, and move to...

St. Vincent PM wants Japan to have strategic development plans for the Caribbean
Antigua Observer

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, Aug 13, CMC â St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves Monday called on Japan to establish a strategic relationship with the 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM)...

Unions warned about looming job crisis
Trinidad Guardian

Labour leaders must be like politicians, seeking membersâ interests only when they need them. That was the advice from Dr Andre Vincent Henry, director, Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies, at a forum...

Parkites, Police share spoils at St Clair
Trinidad Guardian

Queenâs Park Cricket Club lead at the top of the T&T Super League standings is down to three points, after a second straight drawn result on Thursday. Coming off a 2-2 away draw with lowly Bethel United, the...

Army marches past Police 99-89 in OT
Trinidad Guardian

Defence Force forward Steven Lewis brought the excitement on the opening night of the Barry Stewart Invitational Basketball League, so too his opposing Police point guard Ronell Winter, but it was the army coastguard...

Former PM calls for referendum on CCJ
Antigua Observer

Former Prime Minister Sir James Mitchell says if the Ralph Gonsalves led government wants to replace the London-based Privy Council with the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), it should use a referendum to decide if the...

Former PM calls for referendum on CCJ
Nation News

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent â Former Prime Minister Sir James Mitchell says if the Ralph Gonsalves led government wants to replace the London-based Privy Council with the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), it...

St Vincent PM ready to pursue change to replace Privy Council with CCJ
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) â Almost nine years after a referendum seeking the public's support to replace the London-based Privy Council with the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as St Vincent and the Grenadines'...

CARICOM Summit | Gonzalves pleased that CARICOM has accepted free movement right of Haitians
Jamaica Gleaner

Dr Ralph Gonzalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, says he's pleased that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has accepted a legal opinion that outlines the right of Haitians to an automatic six-month stay...

Press Release: Charges laid for Drugs seized in the Falmouth Area
Antigua Observer

June 28, 2018 On Tuesday, 26th June 2018, the Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP) conducted a counter-narcotic operation in the Falmouth Area where 4.13 kilograms of Cocaine and 2.88lbs of...

Police Alpha edges Matrix in Tobago ‘Big-4’ netball
Trinidad Guardian

Nikia Spencer and Shivoughn Skeete combined to lead Police Alpha to a narrow 28-27 win over Matrix in the Tobago Netball Association A-Division âBig-Fourâ at Shaw Park Sports Complex, Shaw Park, Tobago on...

Grenada to open new parliament building tomorrow
Jamaica Observer

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) â Almost 14 years after it was destroyed by the category three Hurricane Ivan in 2004, the Houses of Parliament will have a new home with the official opening of a new parliament building...

