Grenada PM calls for easier intra-Caribbean travel
Nation News

CASTRIES â Grenadaâs Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has called on Caribbean countries to make sincere efforts to encourage easier intra-regional travel and do away with the heavy taxes that discourage...

Former prime minister critical of Caribbean Development Bank
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writer CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Nov 21, CMC â Former prime minister Dr. Kenny Anthony says the Barbados-based Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has lost sight of the reasons for its existence as he criticised the...

Opposition files motion of no confidence in St. Lucia government
Antigua Observer

The main opposition St. Lucia Labour Party (SLP) Tuesday filed a motion of no confidence against the government of Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, calling also for his immediate resignation as the head of the...

St Lucia PM announces Cabinet shuffle
Jamaica Observer

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) â Prime Minister Allen Chastanet yesterday announced a minor shuffle to his two-and a-half-year Cabinet, saying the changes were necessary to ensure greater synergy, efficiency and improve...

St Lucia to host two events on impact of climate change
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writerÂ  CASTRIES, St. Lucia Oct 6, CMC â St. Lucia will host the first Forum of the Caribbean Nationally Determined Contributions Finance Initiative (NDC FI) later this month. The October 11-12 initiative...

US group wants slain St Lucian named a national hero
Jamaica Observer

NEW YORK, United States CMC) â A Brooklyn, New York-based group is urging the prime minister of St Lucia Allen Chastanet to name slain St Lucian Botham Shem Jean a national hero.Jean, 26, was killed by white female...

Yemi Alade, Beenie Man, Ja Rule and Ashanti – St Lucia Roots and Soul Festival Days 2 & 3
Dominica News Online

Yemi Alade and Beenie Man Erupt with Energy â Day 2 National Landmark âPigeon Islandâ was the setting to what would be an explosion of dynamic sounds. Local artist Stacey Charles (a.k.a S.I.C) opened the...

Sandals seeks to clear air regarding withholding taxes
Nation News

CASTRIES â Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which has hotel properties in several Caribbean countries, Monday, said it had taken note of âsustained effortsâ by parties including an opposition...

Uncle: Man killed by officer aspired to St Lucia leadership
Jamaica Observer

DALLAS (AP) â Friends and family on Thursday last remembered a man gunned down by a Dallas police officer as a deeply religious 26-year-old accountant who loved to sing and had confided to his uncle that he might one...

St Lucia opposition to file motion of no confidence
Nation News

CASTRIES â The leader of the main opposition St Lucia Labour Party (SLP), Phillip J. Pierre says he will file a motion of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Allen Chastanet. âWe are...

St Lucian academic named judge of Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court
Nation News

BASSETERRE â Professor Eddy Ventose, the St Lucian-born academic, who featured prominently in a legal battle to ensure that his name was included on the voters list for the May 24 general election in Barbados,...

Citizens protest policies of St Lucia government
Nation News

CASTRIES â Thousands of St Lucians took to the streets on Sunday to protest the policies of the Allen Chastanet government calling on him to call fresh general elections on the island. The demonstration,...

Private sector group wants an end to breaches of confidentiality
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writer CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Aug 22, CMC â The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture (SLCCA) s warning both private and public sector workers of engaging in breaching confidentiality. which it said is...

St Lucia govt worried at fake social media accounts
Nation News

CASTRIES â Several fake social media accounts have been set up in the name of Prime Minister, Allen Chastanet, prompting a warning from the authorities for members of the public to be on guard. âWe...

Bravo, McCullum fire TKR to sensational victory
Trinidad Guardian

GROS ISLET, St Lucia â Darren Bravo and Brendon McCullum produced one of the greatest displays of power hitting in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to lead the Trinbago Knight Riders to a shocking win over the...

St. Lucia to construct over one million-passenger capacity new airport
Dominica News Online

Prime Minister of St. Lucia, Allen Chastanet, has revealed that a loan for the construction of a new airport in his country has been approved. He stated that construction will begin this fall for the facility which will...

St Lucia joins Jamaica in vacation offer to Thai boys and coach
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â St Lucia has joined Jamaica in its plans to host the 12 boys from a youth football team in Thailand and their coach who were recently rescued from a flooded cave in their country.St Lucia's Prime...

Calypso Spikers renew rivalry with Puerto Rico
Trinidad Guardian

T&T senior womenâs volleyballers will open their campaign at the XXIII Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games versus Puerto Rico at Humberto Perea Coliseum from 3 pm today in Barranquilla, Colombia. However,...

St Lucia imposes visa requirement on Venezuelans; waived for Chinese citizens
Dominica Vibes

By Melanius Alphonse Caribbean News Now associate editor CASTRIES, St Lucia â Pursuant to Cabinet conclusion No. 292 of 2018, which decided that Venezuela is a threat to Saint Luciaâs national security and that...

