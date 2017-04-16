Marlon Charles coach of the T&T Under-15 Girls team will reduce his roster to 25 players on Friday as he approaches the final selection of the squad to participate at the CONCACAF Under-15 Girls Championship at IMG...
T&T sprinters Jeremy Richards and Khalifa St Fort have been nominated for awards at the upcoming North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) âAthletes of the Yearâ end of...
Dominicaâs former UN Ambassador Crispin Gregoire told Dominicans at home and abroad the difference between commanding, respected prime ministerial and presidential authority, and the easily-dismissed petulance of...
This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...
Debutants Haiti continued their impressive run in the 16th Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Menâs Championship with a hard tough 3-1 (20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 33-31) triumph in two hours and four...
Triple Carifta silver medallist Jerod Elcock blazed the way for the host club at the third annual Abilene Track Classic at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima on Saturday. Elcock raced to gold in the boys Under-20...
WILLEMSTAD, Curacao â The Partido Alternativa Real (PAR) led by its new political leader Eugene Rhuggenaath was today declared the biggest winner following the preliminary count of the general elections...
Former Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Dr. Steve Surujbally, is in Curacao leading a small Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Electoral Observer Mission to monitor the General Elections to be held there...
GEORGETOWN, Guyana â At the invitation of the Netherlands, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is sending a small CARICOM electoral observer mission to monitor the general elections to be held in Curacao on 28 April...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â Jamaicans continue to dominate the track, securing four medals in the 3000 metre run on day two of the FLOW CARIFTA Games currently underway in Curacoa. Local Sports Sun, 16 Apr 2017 18:28:15 GMT...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â Perennial champions Jamaica have added eight medals to their current standings when they captured three golds in four 400 metre hurdles events at the 46th FLOW CARIFTA Games in Curacao. Local News...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â Jamaica copped three more gold medals, one silver and a bronze in the morning session of day two of the FLOW CARIFTA Games currently underway in Curacao. Local News Sun, 16 Apr 2017 12:30:41 GMT...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â Roje Stona, holder of the new Under-20 discus meet record, said that breaking the record was his goal for the 46th FLOW CARIFTA Games underway in Curacao. Local News Sun, 16 Apr 2017 12:58:30 GMT...
TRELAWNY, Jamaica â Vishaul Singh was left unbeaten on 135 as West Indies Presidentâs Eleven were bowled out for 419 at Lunch on day two of their three-day game against Pakistan at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â Jamaica enters day two of the 46th CARIFTA Games atop the medal table with 28 medals, after showcasing a powerful performance on Saturdayâs opening day. Local News Sun, 16 Apr 2017 10:49:54...
TRELAWNY, Jamaica â Vishaul Singh gathered his sixth first class century as West Indies Presidentâs Eleven reached 354-6 against Pakistan after an hourâs play on the second day of their three-day game at...
WASHINGTON, United States CMC â A United States federal civil rights complaint claims that thousands of reports of sexual assault in immigration detention are yet to be investigated. Local News Sun, 16 Apr 2017...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â The National Works Agency (NWA) has announced that there are more changes to be made to the flow of traffic along the Mandela Highway including the closure of a section of the eastbound...
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) â President Donald Trump asserted on Sunday that China was working with the United States on "the North Korea problem," and his vice president told American and South Korea service members...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â High school superstar sprinter, Christopher Taylor has his sight set on the 4x400m record at the 46th CARIFTA Games in Curacao. Local News Sun, 16 Apr 2017 11:31:20 GMT Century for Vishaul Singh...
JERUSALEM, Undefined (AFP) â Thousands of Christians marked Jesus's resurrection on Easter Sunday at the Jerusalem site where they believe the miracle occurred, with some prostrating themselves over his tomb and...