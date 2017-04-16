Under 15 Girls team to be trimmed Friday
Trinidad Guardian

Marlon Charles coach of the T&T Under-15 Girls team will reduce his roster to 25 players on Friday as he approaches the final selection of the squad to participate at the CONCACAF Under-15 Girls Championship at IMG...

0
T&T’s Richards, St Fort up for NACAC awards
Trinidad Guardian

T&T sprinters Jeremy Richards and Khalifa St Fort have been nominated for awards at the upcoming North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) âAthletes of the Yearâ end of...

0
COMMENTARY: Ambassador Crispin Gregoire: a debonair, experienced and highly respected statesman
Dominica News Online

Dominicaâs former UN Ambassador Crispin Gregoire told Dominicans at home and abroad the difference between commanding, respected prime ministerial and presidential authority, and the easily-dismissed petulance of...

0
Latapy names U-15 squad for Concacaf
Trinidad Guardian

This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...

0
Latapy names U-15 squad for Concacaf
Trinidad Guardian

This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...

0
Martinique, Haiti secure final semis spots
Trinidad Guardian

Debutants Haiti continued their impressive run in the 16th Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Menâs Championship with a hard tough 3-1 (20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 33-31) triumph in two hours and four...

0
Elcock speeds to double gold at Abilene Classic
Trinidad Guardian

Triple Carifta silver medallist Jerod Elcock blazed the way for the host club at the third annual Abilene Track Classic at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima on Saturday. Elcock raced to gold in the boys Under-20...

0
New political leader leads party to victory in Curacao
Nation News

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao â The Partido Alternativa Real (PAR) led by its new political leader Eugene Rhuggenaath was today declared the biggest winner following the preliminary count of the general elections...

0
New political leader leads party to victory in Curacao
Antigua Observer

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, Apr 29, CMC -The Partido Alternativa Real (PAR) led by its new political leader Eugene Rhuggenaath was Saturday declared the biggest winner following the preliminary count of the general elections...

0
Former GECOM Chairman Surujbally leads CARICOM team to observe Curacao elections
Kaieteur News

Former Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Dr. Steve Surujbally, is in Curacao leading a small Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Electoral Observer Mission to monitor the General Elections to be held there...

0
CARICOM sends observer mission for Curacao elections
Antigua Observer

GEORGETOWN, Guyana â At the invitation of the Netherlands, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is sending a small CARICOM electoral observer mission to monitor the general elections to be held in Curacao on 28 April...

0
CARICOM observer mission for Curaçao elections
Nation News

GEORGETOWN â At the invitation of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, theÂ Caribbean Community (CARICOM)Â is mounting a small Electoral Observer Mission to monitor the general elections to be held in Curacao...

0
#CariftaGames: Four medals for Jamaica in 3000m
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Jamaicans continue to dominate the track, securing four medals in the 3000 metre run on day two of the FLOW CARIFTA Games currently underway in Curacoa. Local Sports Sun, 16 Apr 2017 18:28:15 GMT...

0
#CariftaGames: Jamaica wins 8 medals in 400mH races
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Perennial champions Jamaica have added eight medals to their current standings when they captured three golds in four 400 metre hurdles events at the 46th FLOW CARIFTA Games in Curacao. Local News...

0
#CariftaGames: Jamaica cops five medals in morning session of day 2 
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Jamaica copped three more gold medals, one silver and a bronze in the morning session of day two of the FLOW CARIFTA Games currently underway in Curacao. Local News Sun, 16 Apr 2017 12:30:41 GMT...

0
#CariftaGames: Stona says breaking the discus record was part of the plan
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Roje Stona, holder of the new Under-20 discus meet record, said that breaking the record was his goal for the 46th FLOW CARIFTA Games underway in Curacao. Local News Sun, 16 Apr 2017 12:58:30 GMT...

0
Windies President’s XI all out for 419 v Pakistan
Jamaica Observer

TRELAWNY, Jamaica â Vishaul Singh was left unbeaten on 135 as West Indies Presidentâs Eleven were bowled out for 419 at Lunch on day two of their three-day game against Pakistan at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose...

0
#CariftaGames: Jamaica tops medal table with 28 medals
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Jamaica enters day two of the 46th CARIFTA Games atop the medal table with 28 medals, after showcasing a powerful performance on Saturdayâs opening day. Local News Sun, 16 Apr 2017 10:49:54...

0
Century for Vishaul Singh on 2nd day of Windies President's XI v Pakistan
Jamaica Observer

TRELAWNY, Jamaica â Vishaul Singh gathered his sixth first class century as West Indies Presidentâs Eleven reached 354-6 against Pakistan after an hourâs play on the second day of their three-day game at...

0
Thousands of sexual assault reports in immigration detention not investigated — report
Jamaica Observer

WASHINGTON, United States CMC â A United States federal civil rights complaint claims that thousands of reports of sexual assault in immigration detention are yet to be investigated. Local News Sun, 16 Apr 2017...

0
More traffic changes on Mandela Highway
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The National Works Agency (NWA) has announced that there are more changes to be made to the flow of traffic along the Mandela Highway including the closure of a section of the eastbound...

0
#CariftaGames: Jamaica tops medal table with 28 medals
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Jamaica enters day two of the 46th CARIFTA Games atop the medal table with 28 medals, after showcasing a powerful performance on Saturdayâs opening day. Local News Sun, 16 Apr 2017 10:49:54...

0
China, US working on 'North Korea problem'
Jamaica Observer

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) â President Donald Trump asserted on Sunday that China was working with the United States on "the North Korea problem," and his vice president told American and South Korea service members...

0
Century for Vishaul Singh on 2nd day of Windies President's XI v Pakistan
Jamaica Observer

TRELAWNY, Jamaica â Vishaul Singh gathered his sixth first class century as West Indies Presidentâs Eleven reached 354-6 against Pakistan after an hourâs play on the second day of their three-day game at...

0
#CariftaGames: Taylor aiming for 4x400m record
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â High school superstar sprinter, Christopher Taylor has his sight set on the 4x400m record at the 46th CARIFTA Games in Curacao. Local News Sun, 16 Apr 2017 11:31:20 GMT Century for Vishaul Singh...

0
Christians mark Easter at Jerusalem site of Jesus' resurrection
Jamaica Observer

JERUSALEM, Undefined (AFP) â Thousands of Christians marked Jesus's resurrection on Easter Sunday at the Jerusalem site where they believe the miracle occurred, with some prostrating themselves over his tomb and...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Boyz poised for another big Nations League win

Boyz tackle Bonaire in Concacaf Nations League game tomorrow

Eion Greaves Appreciation concert set for National Cultural Centre

Macka pleased with songs' reception

Macka Diamond makes Curacao debut

Jamaica open Nations League against Cayman

Cudjoe says expect bumper cruise season in 2018

SPORTS more
Boyz poised for another big Nations League win

Boyz strong despite injuries - Whitmore

Boyz fly out tomorrow to face Bonaire

Bermuda Win Three Games In Rugby North 7s

Concacaf Nations League: Bermuda vs Aruba

Concacaf Nations League Qualifying To Kick Off

Khellewan retains Under-13 title

POLITICS more
Under 15 Girls team to be trimmed Friday

T&T’s Richards, St Fort up for NACAC awards

COMMENTARY: Ambassador Crispin Gregoire: a debonair, experienced and highly respected statesman

Latapy names U-15 squad for Concacaf

Latapy names U-15 squad for Concacaf

Martinique, Haiti secure final semis spots

Elcock speeds to double gold at Abilene Classic

BUSINESS more
ISPs considering blocking streaming websites

Azan expands to ABC islands

Gassan Azan acquires supermarket chain

PUMA Promises Steady Supply Despite Issues

Gas coming to T&T soon

Venezuelan energy exec: Gas coming to T&T soon

Cudjoe says expect bumper cruise season in 2018

TECH more
Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do

Curacao herbalist preserves traditional Caribbean cures

CRIME more
Horsford leads T&T World U20 medal quest

Carifta stars Bascombe, Wallace, Rogers on show

Carifta stars Bascombe, Wallace, Rogers on show

T&T finishes 3rd at Carifta Games

T&T finishes 3rd at Carifta Games

Roach chases Carifta shot put repeat

Roach chases Carifta shot put repeat

MISCELLANEOUS more
Debonair David delivers

US oil giant continues seizing Venezuela assets in Dutch islands

Curacao court authorises US oil giant to seize Venezuelan oil assets

Worth Its Salt: Bonaire’s Cargill Salt Ponds Named as Area of Regional Importance for Shorebirds

Bonaire's Cargill Salt Ponds named as area of regional importance

Bonaire's Cargill Salt Ponds named as area - of regional importance

Caribbean Archives Association provides post-hurricane recovery assistance to Dominica

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...