Government says economy grew by more than two per cent in 2017
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writer BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Dec 13, CMC â The St. Kitts-Nevis government says the economy grew by 2.1 per cent last year as the twin island Federation continues to demonstrate resilience amidst prevailing...

0
St Kitts PM welcomes date for debate on motion of no confidence
Nation News

BASSETERRE â Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris on Wednesday welcomed the date given by Speaker Michael Perkins for the debate of the motion of no confidence in his administration. The debate will be...

0
Prime Minister lauds work of Customs employees
Antigua Observer

BASETTERE, St. Kitts, Oct. 29, CMC â Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris has praised workers in theÂ Â Â Customs and Excise Department who have played their part in having St. Kitts Nevis recognised as the best...

0
Poll: Ruling St Kitts/Nevis Team Unity in front as election draws nearer
Jamaica Observer

DR Timothy Harris and his Team Unity Government would be re-elected to govern the St Kitts and Nevis federation for another term if an election is called now, according to a newly released opinion poll.

0
Two prominent Grenadians recognised globally
Antigua Observer

The Grenada government Monday said two nationals, including Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, have been recognised internationally for their work in their respective fields. It said the other person recognised is Timothy...

0
Regional security body deploys forces to St Kitts/Nevis
Jamaica Observer

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) â Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris says the Barbados-based Regional Security System (RSS) has been invited to deploy forces across the federation.In an address to the nation late Saturday,...

0
Regional security body deploys forces to St. Kitts Nevis
Antigua Observer

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Oct. 14, CMC â Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris says the Barbados based Regional Security System (RSS) has been invited to deploy forces across the federation.

0
Another call made for gun-producing nations to curb trafficking of weapons
Jamaica Observer

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) â Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris has issued an urgent call for countries where guns and other weapons are manufactured to do more to curb the trafficking of firearms into the Caribbean.

0
St Kitts-Nevis high commissioner to Jamaica dies at 87
Jamaica Observer

ÃÂ PRIME Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris has extended âheartfelt condolencesâ, on behalf of his Government and people, to the family and loved ones of the late Cedric Harper, who served as...

0
St Kitts Cabinet minister's son shot dead Monday
Jamaica Observer

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) â Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris yesterday's offered condolences to Minister of Public Infrastructure, Posts, Urban Development and Transport Ian âPatchesâ Liburd whose son was...

0
St. Kitts-Nevis P M promises no new taxes under current administration
Montserrat Reporter

By STAFF WRITER BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Aug 15, CMC â Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Timothy Harris has promised that citizens will not have to worry about any new taxes for the time remaining in his...

0
West Indies 13 For T20 series
Spice Islander

ST JOHNâS, ANTIGUA â WINDIES will now turn its attention to the three T20Is remaining on the Bangladesh tour of the region with one match in St Kitts and the other two in Florida, starting tomorrow at 8pm. The...

0
Andre Russell To Miss Last Odi Match
Spice Islander

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts- Andre Russell has been ruled out the last One Day International against Bangladesh at Warner Park in St. Kitts due to a knee injury. He has since had treatment to his knee and should be fit for...

0
Prime Minister joins fellow Monetary Council members for talks in Grenada
Antigua Observer

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Jul. 27, CMC âÂ Several matters of importance to the regionâs financial sector are being discussed at the highest level, as the Ninety-First Meeting of the Monetary Council of the...

0
Russell returns, Samuels out
Trinidad Guardian

ST JOHNâS, Antigua â Explosive all-rounder Andre Russell is poised to play his first One-Day International in three years after being named in a 13-man squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh...

0
Ross University opens new research and pathology building in St. Kitts Nevis
Montserrat Reporter

By STAFF WRITER BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Jul. 12, CMC â The Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) has opened a multi-million dollar research and pathology building that will allow for an improved...

0
Freedom of Information Bill passes unanimously in Nevis Island Assembly sitting
Dominica News Online

The landmark Nevis Freedom of Information Bill, 2018, and the Tax Administration and Procedures (Amendment) Bill, 2018, after receiving their second and third readings, were passed at a sitting at the Nevis Island...

0
Hetmeyer recalled for Bangladesh
Trinidad Guardian

Guyanese batsman Shimron Hetmeyer has been recalled to the Windies team for the two-Test series against Bangladesh which starts tomorrow in Antigua. Hetmeyer advertised his wares with a spanking century against the...

0
Former St. Kitts PM faces new legal challenge in Dominica diplomatic passport row
Dominica News Online

Former Prime Minister and Opposition Leader of St. Kitts is facing another legal challenge of remaining a parliamentarian while he holds a Dominican diplomatic passport. The Government of St. Kitts had already filed a...

0
In St. Kitts Douglas Dominica passport hearing postponed to mid-June
Dominica News Online

A decision on the fate of Denzil Douglas in parliament has been put off until the 15th of June according to St. Kitts & Nevis Observer. The former Prime Minister of St. Kitts will face trial as to whether his...

0
In St. Kitts Douglas Dominica passport hearing postponed to mid-June
Dominica News Online

Whether or not former Federation Prime Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas will be booted out of Parliament wonât be decided at least until mid-June. The hearing for Dr. Douglas and the row surrounding his Dominican...

0
Premier Welcomes St. Kitts & Nevis Officials
Bernews

This past weekend, Premier David Burt welcomed to the Cabinet Office, His Excellency Mr. D. Michael Morton JP, Governor-Generalâs Deputy of St. Kitts and Nevis with his wife, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry...

0
T&T stays on EU blacklist
Trinidad Guardian

BRUSSELSâThe Council of the European Union (EU) has announced the removal of The Bahamas and St Kitts Nevis from the EUâs list of non-co-operative tax jurisdictions. However, T&T remains on the list along...

0
St. Kitts Opposition Leader still unable to have US Visa reinstated
Montserrat Reporter

May 18, 2018 in St.Kitts-Nevis Leader of the St.Kitts-Nevis Opposition Labour Party Dr Denzil Douglas Â  Basseterre, St.Kitts (May 18th, 2018):-):- In a letter sent in January of 2015 the US State Department officially...

0
St Kitts PM says there’s need to effectively implement measures to deal with crime
Nation News

BASSETERRE â Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris says as crime evolves in the twin island federation so too must the capacities and capabilities of the state in order to create effective and enduring deterrent....

0
Dominica places third in regional women football competition
Dominica News Online

Dominicaâs national women football team has placed third in Group A in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Women Challenge which was held in St Kitts last week. The âNature Girlsâ as they were dubbed, played...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Tallawahs continue CPL party

Terron Webb Wins Junior Calypso Competition

C'bean American actress Cicely Tyson inducted into 'Wall of Fame'

Foster deserves national call-up - Gordon

Reggae Boyz beat St Kitts 3-1 in friendly international

Reggae Boyz starting 11 named ahead of St Kitts, Nevis friendly

Reggae Boyz hold firm as T&T slip in rankings

SPORTS more
Simons Officiates CONCACAF Nations League

Cornwall not daunted despite 50 overs defeat

TKR, Amazon Warriors clash in CPL final

Jamaica Tallawahs crash out of CPL

Cricket West Indies Thanks Regional Governments

More franchises could be coming to CPL

More franchises could be coming to CPL

POLITICS more
Government says economy grew by more than two per cent in 2017

St Kitts PM welcomes date for debate on motion of no confidence

Prime Minister lauds work of Customs employees

Poll: Ruling St Kitts/Nevis Team Unity in front as election draws nearer

Two prominent Grenadians recognised globally

Regional security body deploys forces to St Kitts/Nevis

Regional security body deploys forces to St. Kitts Nevis

BUSINESS more
When law enforcement lacks humanity!

Government says economy grew by more than two per cent in 2017

St Kitts economy grew by more than two per cent in 2017 Citizenship programme a major contributor

Saint Lucia honours Universal Children’s Day with adoption of new Child Protection Bills

Cruise passenger arrivals exceed one million in St Kitts

Loans Available For Marijuana Production In The Caribbean

T&T stays on EU blacklist

TECH more
Twenty to represent Dominica in regional football qualifiers

Biomedical research carried out in St. Kitts is important for humanity

Govt to fine tune country's e-readiness policy

Cuban-born primate expert to conduct survey of monkey population in St Kitts

Dominica supportive of Nevis' geothermal project

CARICOM demonstrates support for Nevis geothermal project

Caribbean MPs enthused at Nevis geothermal project

CRIME more
Mother fears for well being of climber who survived a 1,500ft fall on Ben Nevis that killed his friend

St. Kitts-Nevis Explorer Youth Club tackling crime at the root!

Another call made for gun-producing nations to curb trafficking of weapons

St Kitts Cabinet minister's son shot dead Monday

Son of St. Kitts Government minister gunned down near his home

Soldiers in St Kitts get police powers

St Kitts defence force gets police powers

MISCELLANEOUS more
Climber who died in 1,600ft fall on Ben Nevis named

University climber dies after falling 1,600ft on Ben Nevis while his friend survives

Caribbean urged to prepare for “big one”

Burst of earthquakes felt in Leeward Islands

Burst of 54 quakes felt in Leeward Islands

Editorial: Apparently, it will not be that easy

Dominica among several Scotiabank operations in the Caribbean to be sold

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...