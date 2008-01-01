If you live by the river you can hear the crab cough. â Akan proverb, GhanaÃÂ Why would the Leader of Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition and president of the People's National Party Dr Peter Phillips and Opposition...
Daryl Vaz, the West Portland member of parliament who was the Government's point man following the motor vehicle accident which left 14 persons dead in 2008, has expressed surprise at claims that some of the children of...
IT is becoming wearisome keeping up with Prime Minister Andrew Holness's offering to do the right thing in one moment, and then not doing so, or doing the very opposite the next. The latest episode is his declaration that...
Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz, says the Government is looking to strengthen aspects of the law applicable where breaches of the ban on single-use plastics, which...
In bold and sometimes cryptic language, Tekla Mekfet presents a montage of epistemological arguments that challenge social orthodoxy. Rastafari is hoisted on a heterodox tapestry not only as a socio-political movement,...
Some of Jamaica's top-flight DJs are slated to provide the musical selections at Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum Yesterday Best of the 90s, scheduled for the Mas Camp in Kingston tonight.Rostered to keep patrons...
Prime Minister Andrew Holness, obviously overwhelmed by the enormity of the Sandals Caribbean empire â after watching a classy, head-spinning display on video â was full of praise for the chairman and founder of...
Western Bureau:Opposition Senator Damion Crawford, who is also a vice president of the People's National Party (PNP), has charged that some prominent politicians and attorneys are among the persons benefiting from the...
EduFocal, an online learning platform, has implemented measures to allay parents and students' concerns about the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).The small company started in 2012, and, according to Godiva Golding, the content...
Western Bureau:Opposition Senator Damion Crawford, who is also a vice president of the People's National Party (PNP), has charged that some prominent politicians and attorneys are among the persons benefiting from the...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â Of the 615 respondents to a recent OBSERVER ONLINE poll, 79 per cent disagreed with the People's National Party's (PNP) decision to end the states of public emergency in force across the island.
Usually associated with bickering politicians going back and forth on national issues, Gordon House showed a different side yesterday.The wellness section of the Houses of Parliament hosted its annual treat for the...
âThe Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free, to...
AFTER years of wiping windscreens in Portia Simpson Miller Square, formerly Three Miles, in St Andrew, Anthony Scotland saved enough money to start a small business.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness (second right) and Gordon âButchâ Stewart (right), chairman of Sandals Resorts International, oblige Sandals guests Paul and Sara Thager with a photo opportunity yesterday at a...
The parliamentary Opposition has agreed to meet with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his team to discuss the impending expiration of the states of public emergency. Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips indicated his...
The debate on the continuance of the states of emergency (SOE) continues apace with the announcement by Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips that they will not be supporting any further extension of these measures....
THE foundation for a political consensus on crime-fighting was laid yesterday after an invitation from Prime Minister Andrew Holness for a meeting was swiftly accepted by Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips.
KINGSTON, Jamaica â Director of Cari-Med Howard Mitchell was yesterday re-elected as president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) for a second term.In accepting his re-election to the top post,...
Prime Minister Andrew Holness interacts with Reggae Girl Shanise Foster (third left) and other members of the team while Minister of Sport Olivia Grange (right) looks on during the Prime Minister's Reception for the team...
ÃÂ I have embraced crying mothers who have lost their children because our politicians put their personal agendas before the national good. I have no patience for injustice, no tolerance for government incompetence,...
Santa Cruz , St Elizabeth â St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) recently showed off its technical/vocational education programme during 'Tech/Voc Day' on the school campus.âIt was good,â vice...
In the wake of the Opposition People's National Party's (PNP) withdrawal of support for the continuation of the state of public emergency (SOE) two representatives of the that party have placed positions in the public...
PEOPLE'S National Party president and Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Central Dr Peter Phillips told scores of senior citizens that their contribution to community and nation building must be lauded by all,...
THE Government is pledging that it will not sit by and allow the gains made by the states of public emergency (SOE) to be eroded when the anti-crime measure is lifted next month.In fact, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is...
OVER 2,000 children in State care, as well as from the constituencies of Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet, were treated to a fun-filled afternoon on the lawns of Jamaica House yesterday. The children...