Seventeen singer posts emotional tribute to wife and bandmates washed away by Indonesia tsunami
Telegraph UK

At 1:36am PST According to in Indonesian media, Mr Fajarsyah was initially dragged out to sea, where he said "there were probably around 20 to 24 corpses around me." Seventeen posted earlier this week on their Instagram...

0
Congo delays election as Kabila plots to keep power whatever the result
Telegraph UK

The Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), which is seen as eager to do Mr Kabila's bidding, claimed it was technically unable to organise the poll on time. A senior advisor to Mr Kabila added that it will take...

0
Haiti PM calls for truce ahead of Christmas celebrations
Jamaica Observer

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) â Prime Minister Jean-Henry CÃÂ©ant has called for a truce to street demonstrations by opposition parties as the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country prepares to...

0
Landmark tower restored with public money is up for grabs in prize draw
Telegraph UK

Landmark tower restored with public money is up for grabs in prize draw elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Landmark tower restored with public money is up for grabs in prize draw Save...

0
Sri Lanka's disputed prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns
Telegraph UK

Sri Lanka's disputed prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Sri Lanka's disputed prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns Save Sri Lanka's disputed...

0
'MeToo' victory in US Congress as politicians change sexual harassment rules 
Telegraph UK

13 December 2018 6:25pm Follow Follow the author of this article Follow the topics within this article US politicians have agreed to overhaul the process for handling sexual misconduct allegations in Congress, in a move...

0
Timetable for a Tory leadership election if Theresa May loses in the no confidence vote
Telegraph UK

Timetable for a Tory leadership election if Theresa May loses in the no confidence vote elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Timetable for a Tory leadership election if Theresa May loses in...

0
BJP set to lose three key state elections, in blow to Modi ahead of national vote
Telegraph UK

BJP set to lose three key state elections, in blow to Modi ahead of national vote elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More BJP set to lose three key state elections, in blow to Modi ahead of...

0
Nikol Pashinyan wins Armenia election by landslide in 'revolutionary' vote
Telegraph UK

Nikol Pashinyan wins Armenia election by landslide in 'revolutionary' vote elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Nikol Pashinyan wins Armenia election by landslide in 'revolutionary' vote Save...

0
Siege politics as Democrats discuss impeachment of Donald Trump over hush payments
Telegraph UK

Siege politics as Democrats discuss impeachment of Donald Trump over hush payments elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Siege politics as Democrats discuss impeachment of Donald Trump over...

0
Angela Merkel appeals to CDU to stay in political centre as party votes for new leader
Telegraph UK

Angela Merkel appeals to CDU to stay in political centre as party votes for new leader elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Angela Merkel appeals to CDU to stay in political centre as party...

0
Kim ‘clears schedule’ for landmark visit to Seoul in late December
Telegraph UK

Credit: Korea Summit Press Pool 5 December 2018 4:07am Follow Follow the author of this article Follow the topics within this article Kim Jong-un has cleared his schedule for three days in late December and will use the...

0
Emails of House Republican campaign committee stolen during midterms election cycle 
Telegraph UK

Emails of House Republican campaign committee stolen during midterms election cycle elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Emails of House Republican campaign committee stolen during midterms...

0
Ethical veganism could be considered a religion in landmark tribunal case
Telegraph UK

Ethical veganism could be considered a religion in landmark tribunal case elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Ethical veganism could be considered a religion in landmark tribunal case Save...

0
Shakespeare was a Catholic sympathiser who left 'coded political messages' in his work 
Telegraph UK

Shakespeare was a Catholic sympathiser who left 'coded political messages' in his work elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Shakespeare was a Catholic sympathiser who left 'coded political...

0
Caricom must be active on Haiti
Jamaica Observer

Haiti continues to be an unsettled country politically. Demonstrations against successive governments have become almost normal, and so too, tragically, are the deaths associated with them.No one should be surprised at...

0
Grandmother strangled by Iranian immigrant at allotment he was introduced to by anti-torture charity
Telegraph UK

Grandmother strangled by Iranian immigrant at allotment he was introduced to by anti-torture charity elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Grandmother strangled by Iranian immigrant at...

0
Haitian president condemns killings after border incident
Jamaica Observer

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) â The body of a customs officer was discovered on Tuesday, bringing to seven, the number of people killed in a confrontation sparked by an altercation between a Haitian driver and a...

0
'I begged them to kill me', Uighur woman describes torture to US politicians
Telegraph UK

'I begged them to kill me', Uighur woman describes torture to US politicians elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More 'I begged them to kill me', Uighur woman describes torture to US politicians...

0
Labour politician told family he was 'taking easy way out' after MeToo suspension, inquest into his death hears
Telegraph UK

Came four days after being sacked from his role as cabinet secretary for communities and children. The father-of-two was also suspended from the Labour Party over allegations of "unwanted attention, inappropriate touching...

0
Haiti prime minister promises jobs in answer to unrest
Jamaica Observer

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP) â Haiti's Prime Minister Jean-Henry Ceant on Saturday promised a crash programme to create jobs in poor neighbourhoods, after a tense week marred by violence and protests against the...

0
Opposition condemn police action as demonstration continues to remove Haiti president
Jamaica Observer

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) â Opposition political parties have condemned the actions of the police, who used tear gas to disperse demonstrators who took to the streets on Friday in the continued effort to remove...

0
Western countries call for dialogue in Haiti
Antigua Observer

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Nov 23, CMC â Western countries have condemned the acts of violence occurring in Haiti and are urging all stakeholders in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country to âmove...

0
Haiti Opposition intensifies call for president to step down
Jamaica Observer

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) â Opposition political parties yesterday intensified their calls for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise after six people were killed when a car crashed into a group of people on...

0
Haiti opposition intensifies call for president to step down as car kills six protesters
Jamaica Observer

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) â Opposition political parties Thursday intensified their calls for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise after six people were killed when a car crashed into a group of people on...

0
Prime Minister's Questions: Analysis by Asa Bennett
Telegraph UK

Prime Minister's Questions: Analysis by Asa Bennett elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Prime Minister's Questions: Analysis by Asa Bennett Save 21 November 2018 7:44pm Follow Follow the...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Thai internet star apologises over alleged criticism of Miss Universe gown designed by king's daughter

Controversy at Miss Universe as competition stumbles in post-MeToo world

The history of Hanukkah: How the 'miracle of the oil' sparked the Jewish Festival of Lights

The history of Hanukkah: How the 'miracle of the oil' sparked the Jewish Festival of Lights

Former Haitian president urges Dominicans to be patient as the country re-builds

Former beauty queen who was runner-up in Thailand's Miss Universe named as Leicester City crash victim

Christmas Cathedral congregation numbers swell thanks to spiritually inquisitive, festival-going millennials

SPORTS more
North Korea urges citizens to make country a basketball powerhouse

Palace denies claims Prince Harry is banned from Boxing Day shoot by wife Meghan

Gary Lineker accused of breaking BBC editorial guidelines with anti-Brexit tweets by cricket commentator colleague

Hotel staff apologise for dead mannequin tribute to parents who lost their talented footballer son 

Brother of Australia cricketer arrested over fake terror 'hit list'

Haitian male charged with murder of Haitian female in Portsmouth

Pony charity backed by Duchess of Cornwall dumps auction over cruelty

POLITICS more
Seventeen singer posts emotional tribute to wife and bandmates washed away by Indonesia tsunami

Congo delays election as Kabila plots to keep power whatever the result

Haiti PM calls for truce ahead of Christmas celebrations

Landmark tower restored with public money is up for grabs in prize draw

Sri Lanka's disputed prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns

'MeToo' victory in US Congress as politicians change sexual harassment rules 

Timetable for a Tory leadership election if Theresa May loses in the no confidence vote

BUSINESS more
Jamaica Broilers increases stake in Haiti operation

Yellow vests protests are 'a catastrophe for our economy' warns French finance minister

Haiti president emerges, appeals for calm after deadly protests

Haiti gripped by tension as president stays out of sight

Manufacturers, exporters encouraged to explore markets in Haiti

Jamaicans urged to prepare for duty-free trading

Jamaicans urged to prepare for duty-free trading

TECH more
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Stop condemning Haiti

Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do

US techs show Haitians, Dominicans how to spot fake papers

Rival tablet manufacturers launch in Haiti

Guardian.co.uk: Flying aid drones tested in Haiti, Dom. Rep.

Dominican authorities unleash a US Predator on drug trafficking(Update)

Plant propagation center inaugurated in Haiti

CRIME more
Gatwick drone: Arrested couple released without charge

Fortnite scams on the rise as police warn children are being increasingly ripped off via computer games

Gatwick drone: Identities of arrested couple revealed 

Revealed: How police finally defeated Gatwick drone culprits

Driver killed in accident at Yellow Vest roadblock in southern France

Armed police should be stationed at all Parliament gates, says coroner

Gatwick airport drone chaos: Man and woman arrested as passengers brace for more delays - latest live news updates

MISCELLANEOUS more
Greater protection needed for endangered seas around South Sandwich Islands

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing version incurs ire of bishops as it removes reference to Mary's virginity

Pictures of the Day: 23 December 2018

Boukman's prayer that triggered the Haitian Revolution

Indonesia 'volcano tsunami': At least 20 dead and 165 injured amid Krakatoa eruption

Rise of country homes 'concerning', campaigners warn as they claim houses are not meeting design rules

Paddy Ashdown, former Lib Dem leader, dies aged 77

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...