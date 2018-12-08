Guyana Government falls, as backbencher supports Opposition motion
GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (CMC) â Guyana was preparing for a General Election early next year after a Government backbencher supported an Opposition motion of no-confidence against the David Granger Government late on...

GECOM kicks into high gear for early General Elections
Fridayâs historic passage of a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Government has set in motion plans for early General...

Dem boys seh Charranrass mek nuff people can’t sleep
Â  De no confidence motion should be a lesson and a wake up call fuh all politicians. De APNU+KFC didnât see what was coming. Charranrass vote on de motion, change de dynamics of party politics in Guyana. De...

Govt. has itself to blame; it was drunk on power –Dr. Hinds …Says WPA to discuss breaking ranks for 2019 elections
Â  By Kiana Wilburg âI was hoping the decision would have been different. But I am not surprised by the outcome of the Peopleâs Progressive Partyâs (PPP) No-Confidence Motionâ¦ The Coalition was...

Guyana government falls in no-confidence vote
(By the Associated Press) Â  A lawmaker from the ruling coalition in Guyana voted late Friday with the opposition for a no-confidence motion, bringing down the administration of President David Granger and forcing...

Guyana heads to polls after gov't loses one-vote majority
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AFP) â A Guyana government backbencher who complained about "dictatorship" has triggered elections and an unprecedented political situation in the former British colony."We are going back to the...

PM Nagamootoo appeals for calm after government falls
GEORGETOWN â Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo has appealed for calm after the coalition government of President David Granger failed to defeat a motion of no confidence brought against it by the main opposition...

Letter to the Sports Editor Could the rationale behind the selection of GCB club of the year be explained?
Â  Dear Sir, During my limited spare time, my favourite thing to do is to watch a Television Programme âCrime Watchâ. It is quite amazing to watch as detectives work against great odds to solve very difficult...

Shocking setback but… APNU/AFC confident of retaining power in early elections- Nagamootoo
Â  Parliamentarians for the government side were bowled over, yesterday. They had no idea that AFCâs Charrandass Persaud who shockingly voted in favor of a no-confidence motion last evening, was going to do so....

Government Falls General Elections in three months
In a historic political move, Alliance For Change (AFC) member, Charrandass Persaud voted with the Peopleâs Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) on a no confidence motion, a move that forces the collapse of the coalition...

Professional, Neutral and Politically Impartial Public Service
Â  DEAR EDITOR, This is the second part of my missive published in the Kaieteur News of December 8, 2018. FOR A PUBLIC SERVICE LAW: This letter is continuing to bring to the public attention, essential aspects of the...

EBFA/Ralph Green Under-11 League – Exciting final day anticipated tomorrow Timehri aiming for title; Grove assured of 2nd; Agricola & Swan to battle for 3rd and 4th
Â  An exciting climax to the Third Edition of the East Bank Football Association / Ralph Green sponsored Under-11 League is anticipated tomorrow when the final three matches are contested at the Diamond Community Center...

Guyana challenged to increase access to education for Venezuelan refugees
Â  United Nations (UN) officials are asking Guyana and other countries in the region to provide more access to education services to Venezuelans who are fleeing economic and political turmoil. UNHCR, the UNâs...

Bartica’s development seems assured
Â  Dear Editor, A âClean, Green and Safe Environmentâ in three years is just about enough for the people of Bartica to express full confidence in the APNU/AFC government. Bartica is slowly recovering from...

“Objectionable” no confidence motion too serious to push on just guess work – PM
Â  Addressing the No-Confidence Motion slated for today, in a Facebook live broadcast, Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, yesterday warned the opposition to withdraw the motion, out of concern for the wellbeing of the...

Bartica Football Association has newly-elected president
Â  Alden Marslowe is the new President of the Bartica Football Association (BFA) following elections last Monday in the Region 7 mining community. The elections, supervised by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), saw...

Put politics aside, work together for the people – Minister urges NDC reps
Â  Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, has urged the newly sworn in members of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council,(NDCs) of Region Three to put aside their political views and work together for the good of the...

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League Two playing days to go and #1 spot not yet confirmed; Timehri Panthers tipped
Â  With two days remaining in the Third Edition of the East Bank Football Association / Ralph Green sponsored Under-11 League, there is still not yet a clear winner of this 12-team tournament. Following the 8th day of...

BCB amends Rules to extend Board’s life to two years
Â  Elections for positions on the Executives of the Berbice Cricket Board would now be held every two years instead of the current one year. Board Members voted 17 to 12 to amend the Rules of the Berbice Cricket Board....

Brace for more Venezuelans U.N urges scaled up support in Guyana, other Caribbean countries …plan seeks to provide financial assistance
Â  United Nations (UN) officials are keen to galvanize support for Guyana and other countries in the region grappling with the influx of Venezuelans who are fleeing economic and political turmoil. UNHCR, the UN Refugee...

The M&CC COI was designed to cause political mischief
Dear Editor, There are two BREXIT. One is the British peoples voluntary exit from the European Union; the other is Guyanese [the Kennard CoI Report which I will show is nothing but the Benjamin report (âBRâ)]....

From power sharing to power swapping
Now that the PNCR has lost comprehensively the 2018 local government elections, there is a resurgence of talk about the need for power sharing. The same voices who are now preaching about power sharing were not as...

Is nuff motion when Jagdeo drink salts fuh Friday
De coalition government got a lot of fighters. When de local government elections done is then dem start talk fat. Liâl Joe tell a meeting âNo more nice guy.â Dat is wha Dirty Harry did tell a crook after...

“A dull Christmas for my family and my grandchildren”- says mother of murder victim
Â  Four months ago, on August 7, a housewife and mother of three girls walked into the home she shared with her cane-cutter husband for the very last time. She was butchered to death. The killer turned the knife on...

His worst nightmare: Trump’s life under a legal microscope
Â  CNN â Weeks of devastating legal revelations have left Donald Trumpâs political career clouded by criminality and his life, presidency and business empire under assault by relentless prosecutors on multiple...

Industry resident found with police badges, ammo, and ganja arrested
An Industry, East Coast Demerara, resident is in custody after he was found with 14 live rounds of ammunition, a pair of metal handcuffs, two police metal cap badges, four cell phones, six small Ziploc bags with cannabis...

