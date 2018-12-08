GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (CMC) â Guyana was preparing for a General Election early next year after a Government backbencher supported an Opposition motion of no-confidence against the David Granger Government late on...
Fridayâs historic passage of a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Government has set in motion plans for early General...
Â De no confidence motion should be a lesson and a wake up call fuh all politicians. De APNU+KFC didnât see what was coming. Charranrass vote on de motion, change de dynamics of party politics in Guyana. De...
Â By Kiana Wilburg âI was hoping the decision would have been different. But I am not surprised by the outcome of the Peopleâs Progressive Partyâs (PPP) No-Confidence Motionâ¦ The Coalition was...
(By the Associated Press) Â A lawmaker from the ruling coalition in Guyana voted late Friday with the opposition for a no-confidence motion, bringing down the administration of President David Granger and forcing...
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AFP) â A Guyana government backbencher who complained about "dictatorship" has triggered elections and an unprecedented political situation in the former British colony."We are going back to the...
GEORGETOWN â Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo has appealed for calm after the coalition government of President David Granger failed to defeat a motion of no confidence brought against it by the main opposition...
Â Dear Sir, During my limited spare time, my favourite thing to do is to watch a Television Programme âCrime Watchâ. It is quite amazing to watch as detectives work against great odds to solve very difficult...
Â Parliamentarians for the government side were bowled over, yesterday. They had no idea that AFCâs Charrandass Persaud who shockingly voted in favor of a no-confidence motion last evening, was going to do so....
In a historic political move, Alliance For Change (AFC) member, Charrandass Persaud voted with the Peopleâs Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) on a no confidence motion, a move that forces the collapse of the coalition...
Â DEAR EDITOR, This is the second part of my missive published in the Kaieteur News of December 8, 2018. FOR A PUBLIC SERVICE LAW: This letter is continuing to bring to the public attention, essential aspects of the...
Â An exciting climax to the Third Edition of the East Bank Football Association / Ralph Green sponsored Under-11 League is anticipated tomorrow when the final three matches are contested at the Diamond Community Center...
Â United Nations (UN) officials are asking Guyana and other countries in the region to provide more access to education services to Venezuelans who are fleeing economic and political turmoil. UNHCR, the UNâs...
Â Dear Editor, A âClean, Green and Safe Environmentâ in three years is just about enough for the people of Bartica to express full confidence in the APNU/AFC government. Bartica is slowly recovering from...
Â Addressing the No-Confidence Motion slated for today, in a Facebook live broadcast, Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, yesterday warned the opposition to withdraw the motion, out of concern for the wellbeing of the...
Â Alden Marslowe is the new President of the Bartica Football Association (BFA) following elections last Monday in the Region 7 mining community. The elections, supervised by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), saw...
Â Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, has urged the newly sworn in members of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council,(NDCs) of Region Three to put aside their political views and work together for the good of the...
Â With two days remaining in the Third Edition of the East Bank Football Association / Ralph Green sponsored Under-11 League, there is still not yet a clear winner of this 12-team tournament. Following the 8th day of...
Â Elections for positions on the Executives of the Berbice Cricket Board would now be held every two years instead of the current one year. Board Members voted 17 to 12 to amend the Rules of the Berbice Cricket Board....
Â United Nations (UN) officials are keen to galvanize support for Guyana and other countries in the region grappling with the influx of Venezuelans who are fleeing economic and political turmoil. UNHCR, the UN Refugee...
Dear Editor, There are two BREXIT. One is the British peoples voluntary exit from the European Union; the other is Guyanese [the Kennard CoI Report which I will show is nothing but the Benjamin report (âBRâ)]....
Now that the PNCR has lost comprehensively the 2018 local government elections, there is a resurgence of talk about the need for power sharing. The same voices who are now preaching about power sharing were not as...
De coalition government got a lot of fighters. When de local government elections done is then dem start talk fat. Liâl Joe tell a meeting âNo more nice guy.â Dat is wha Dirty Harry did tell a crook after...
Â Four months ago, on August 7, a housewife and mother of three girls walked into the home she shared with her cane-cutter husband for the very last time. She was butchered to death. The killer turned the knife on...
Â CNN â Weeks of devastating legal revelations have left Donald Trumpâs political career clouded by criminality and his life, presidency and business empire under assault by relentless prosecutors on multiple...
An Industry, East Coast Demerara, resident is in custody after he was found with 14 live rounds of ammunition, a pair of metal handcuffs, two police metal cap badges, four cell phones, six small Ziploc bags with cannabis...