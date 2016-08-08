Medals for Walters, Wright
Trinidad Guardian

Ruebin Walters and Andwuelle Wright added more medals for T&T yesterday at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games began in Barranquilla, Colombia, Walters was not perfect in his execution, hitting a...

Silver for St Fort, Brooks
Trinidad Guardian

Track and Field athletes, Khalifa St Fort and Alena Brooks added two more silver medals to T&Tâs tally when the final week of competition at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games began in...

Soca Warriors hold Martinique at 0-0 draw
Trinidad Guardian

T&Tâs senior men's football team stretched its unbeaten run to five matches dating back to last Octoberâs 2-1 win over the United States with a 0-0 draw on Sunday against Martinique in Fort-de-France. Only...

Soca Warriors hold Martinique 0-0
Trinidad Guardian

T&Tâs senior men's football team stretched its unbeaten run to five matches dating back to last Octoberâs 2-1 win over the United States with a 0-0 draw on Sunday against Martinique in Fort-de-France. Only...

Hyland, Jones lead T&T for friendlies
Trinidad Guardian

Midfielder Khaleem Hyland of Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia, Levi Garcia, the Excelsior Rotterdam midfielder and speedy over-lapping wing-back Joevin Jones will headline T&T's football team ahead of two international...

Hyland, Jones headline TT team for friendlies
Trinidad Guardian

WALTER ALIBEY Midfielder Khaleem Hyland of Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia, Levi Garcia, the Excelsior Rotterdam midfielder and speedy over-lapping wing-back Joevin Jones will headline T&T's football team ahead of two...

Hurricane Maria left over 15 dead in Dominica, says PM
Jamaica Observer

MIAMI, United States (AFP) â Hurricane Maria left more than 15 people dead in hard-hit Dominica, the small Caribbean island's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced yesterday.The toll from Dominica brings the...

Irma turns Caribbean island paradises into nightmares
Nassau Guardian

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua (AP) - Strung like beads along the northeast edge of the Caribbean, the Leeward Islands are tiny, remote and beautiful, with azure waters and ocean breezes drawing tourists from around the world. The...

On alert
Nassau Guardian

With The Bahamas facing the threat of Hurricane Irma, a category four hurricane projected to intensify, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday assured residents that the government and all relevant agencies are...

Latapy names U-15 squad for Concacaf
Trinidad Guardian

This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...

Latapy names U-15 squad for Concacaf
Trinidad Guardian

This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...

Let the matches begin!
Nassau Guardian

Prime Minister Perry Christie toured the newly renovated Bahamas Football Association (BFA) National Beach Soccer Facility on Saturday, ahead of this weekâs CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central American and...

T&T’s Lewis is CANOC chairman
Trinidad Guardian

Brian Lewis has been unanimously elected as chairman of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) in Barranquilla in Colombia yesterday. Lewis, the head of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee...

GCF name team for 2016 Elite Caribbean Road Cycling Championships …Williams and Fraser-Green headlines selection; two standbys named
Kaieteur News

The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) has named its team that will contest the 2016 edition of the Caribbean Elite Caribbean Road Cycling Championships to be held in Guadeloupe, October 22-23, next. Reigning male and female...

Brown to assist in staging of Grenada Invitational
Nassau Guardian

Chris Brown is taking his act on the road. With the Chris Brown Bahamas Invitational cancelled for 2017, Bahamian legendary competitor Brown is deciding to take his talents to Grenada. He will assist with the planning and...

Manatees leave Singapore for Caribbean repopulation scheme
Jamaica Observer

SINGAPORE (AFP) â Two manatees born and bred at the Singapore Zoo left the city-state early Monday for Guadeloupe as part of the world's first repopulation programme for the mammal, which became extinct on the French...

Bartlett reports highest-ever visitor arrivals in July
Jamaica Observer

ST JAMES, Jamaica (JIS) â Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says the highest number of visitors for any July was recorded this year, amounting to 211,000. Local News Mon, 08 Aug 2016 16:50:10 GMT Manatees leave...

Forex: J$126.68 to one US dollar
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The US dollar on Monday, August 8, ended trading at J$126.68, up by 4 cents, according to the Bank of Jamaicaâs daily foreign exchange trading summary. Local News Mon, 08 Aug 2016 17:40:18...

Female entrepreneurs to benefit from regional crowd-funding campaign
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) â Female entrepreneurs in Jamaica are to benefit from a Caribbean-wide funding campaign aimed at assisting them to raise capital for their business ventures. Local News Mon, 08 Aug 2016...

50 Republican national security officials reject Trump
Jamaica Observer

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â Fifty senior Republican national security officials issued a stinging rejection of their party's White House nominee Donald Trump on Monday, warning he would be "the most reckless...

Capuchin Cultural Group to perform at Quadrille Festival in Guadeloupe
Dominica News Online

The Capuchin Cultural Group is set to travel to Guadeloupe today (Tuesday) to take part in a Quadrille Festival carded for June 16th- 20th , President of the Dominica Guadeloupe Association, Maymont Paul has revealed....

Defender Sooklal says T&T will give their all
Trinidad Guardian

Trinidad and Tobagoâs Under 20 footballers will engage in their fine tune up ahead of Wednesdayâs opening Caribbean Football Union Under 20 World Cup qualifier against Guadeloupe with a one-hour training session...

PM Skerrit talks security with the French
Dominica News Online

Dominicaâs Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit participated in a one-day Caribbean Cooperation meeting at the Prefecture in Guadeloupe on Thursday, June 9, to talk about security with the French Caribbean. The...

15-year-old Hudson eyes U-20 glory
Trinidad Guardian

Fifteen-year-old Isaiah Hudson is the youngest member of the Â National Under 20 menâs team that will begin their quest for World Cup qualification on Wednesday against Guadeloupe at the Ato Boldon Stadium. He is...

Molino hits back with tying goal
Trinidad Guardian

Midfielder Kevin Molino bounced back from being dropped from Orlando Cityâs previous MLS league outing against Â Montreal by coming off the bench to score in the teamâs 2-2 draw with Philadelphia Union on...

Venezuelan leader to visit Trinidad
Jamaica Observer

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â Venezuelan President Nicolas Madura arrives here on Monday Â next week for talks with Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young,...

