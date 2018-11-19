Grenada PM calls for easier intra-Caribbean travel
Nation News

CASTRIES â Grenadaâs Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has called on Caribbean countries to make sincere efforts to encourage easier intra-regional travel and do away with the heavy taxes that discourage...

0
Grenada PM not surprised by Scotiabank sale
Jamaica Observer

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â Grenada Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell says he was not surprised at the decision by Scotiabank to sell its operations in nine Caribbean countries, saying he was also happy to see a...

0
NDC Statement on the current Industrial Situation
Spice Islander

St, Georgeâs, Grenada November 19, 2018 â The National Democratic Congress views with great concern the rapid deterioration of the industrial climate in the country. As we understand it, the unions signed a...

0
Government to focus on climate change resilience during new parliamentary session
Antigua Observer

A new session of the Grenada Parliament began on Monday with the Keith Mitchell administration emphasising the need to build resilience in an era of climate change. Governor General, Dame Dr. Cecile La Grenade, delivering...

0
Identity and dignity lost with the CCJ
Jamaica Observer

The referenda, held individually in Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada, on replacing the British Judicial Committee of the Privy Council with the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on November 6, were lost for the same reason...

0
Opposition saddened by referendum outcome
Antigua Observer

ST. GEORGEâS, Grenada, Nov. 8, CMC â A senior member of main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), says that the party is âsaddened and depressedâ that Grenadians who participated in...

0
Grenada opposition saddened by referendum outcome
Nation News

ST GEORGEâS â A senior member of main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), says that the party is âsaddened and depressedâ that Grenadians who participated in Tuesdayâs referendum did...

0
Jamaicans not engaged in serious discussions on CCJ, says Golding
Jamaica Observer

REGIONAL Heads of Government who have not yet given the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) the green light will be in deep contemplation, former Prime Minister Bruce Golding is suggesting, after both Grenada and Antigua and...

0
Prime Minister Mitchell disappointed at results
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writer ST. GEORGEâS, Grenada, Nov 6, CMC â Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell Tuesday said he was disappointed at the results of a referendum that would allowed Grenada to join the Trinidad-based...

0
Grenadians vote ‘No’ vote against CCJ, Mitchell disappointed
Dominica News Online

ST GEORGEâS, Grenada (CMC) â Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell said last night that he was disappointed at the results of a referendum that will not allow Grenada to join the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of...

0
Grenada PM disappointed with 'No' vote against CCJ
Jamaica Observer

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) â Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell said last night that he was disappointed at the results of a referendum that will not allow Grenada to join the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice...

0
Grenadians say no to CCJ again; PM disappointed at results
Jamaica Gleaner

ST GEORGEâS, Grenada (CMC) â Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell Tuesday said he was disappointed at the results of a referendum in which Grenadians voted for the second time within a two-year period, to reject...

0
Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda vote on whether to retain London-based court
Jamaica Observer

ST JOHN'S, Antigua and Barbuda (AFP) â Voters in two Caribbean countries long independent from Britain will wrestle with thorny issues of fairness and sovereignty today, as they go to the polls to decide whether to...

0
Grenada PM urges voters to disregard misleading information
Jamaica Observer

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada ( CMC) â Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell is urging Grenadians not to be swayed by misleading information that today's s referendum is aimed at making widespread amendments to the Grenada...

0
Opposition urges population to vote “No” on CCJ referendum
Antigua Observer

ST. GEORGEâS, Grenada, Nov. 3, CMC â The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is urging the population to vote ânoâ when they head to the polls on Tuesday to determine whether or not to...

0
Ndc Say Fix The Bill Or Vote No!
Spice Islander

Whenever the referendum is held, November 6th or later if postponed, the question voters will be asked to answer âYESâ or âNOâ to is:âDo you approve the Bill for an Act proposing to alter the...

0
PM pays tribute to Trinidadian calypso icon
Antigua Observer

ST. GEORGEâS, Grenada, Oct 30, CMC â Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell says the late Trinidad and Tobago calypsonian, Winston Bailey, has made a significant contribution to the art form and has left behind a...

0
Foreign Minister urges voters to dismiss petty political difference ahead of referendum
Montserrat Reporter

By Linda Straker ST. GEORGEâS, Grenada, Oct 29, CMC â Foreign Affairs Minister Peter David has called on Grenadians to put aside their petty political differences and vote in favour of a referendum that will...

0
Prime Minister Mitchell to take witness stand in corruption probe
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writer ST. GEORGEâS, Grenada, Oct 26, CMC â Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell is expected to be among witnesses summoned to testify in a financial wrongdoings and corrupt practices investigation into...

0
Grenada PM to testify in corruption probe
Dominica News Online

Prime Minister of Grenada Dr. Keith Mitchell is expected to be among witnesses summoned to testify in a financial wrongdoings and corrupt practices investigation into the Marketing and National Importing Board (MNIB)....

0
GRENADA-INQUIRY-Prime Minister Mitchell to take witness stand in corruption probe
Nation News

ST. GEORGEâS, Grenadaâ Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell is expected to be among witnesses summoned to testify in a financial wrongdoings and corrupt practices investigation into the Marketing and National...

0
Grenada prime minister disturbed by increase in sex crimes
Jamaica Observer

GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) â Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has expressed concern about the growing number of cases involving sexual-related offences, particulary against minors.The prime minister, who was responding...

0
PM urges Grenadians to vote in November 6 referendum
Antigua Observer

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell Wednesday urged Grenadians to ensure they cast their ballots in the November 6 referendum on whether or not the island should retain the London-based Privy Council as its final court....

0
PM urges Grenadians to vote in referendum on CCJ
Nation News

ST GEORGEâS â Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell Wednesday urged Grenadians to ensure they cast their ballots in the November 6 referendum on whether or not the island should retain the London-based Privy...

0
Grenada Opposition calls for postponement of CCJ referendum
Jamaica Observer

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) â The main Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) yesterday called for a postponement of the November 6 referendum on whether or not Grenada should replace the London-based Privy...

0
Opposition calls for postponement of next month’s referendum
Antigua Observer

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Monday called for a postponement of the November 6 referendum on whether or not Grenada should replace the London-based Privy Council as the islandâs final...

0
