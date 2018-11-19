CASTRIES â Grenadaâs Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has called on Caribbean countries to make sincere efforts to encourage easier intra-regional travel and do away with the heavy taxes that discourage...
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â Grenada Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell says he was not surprised at the decision by Scotiabank to sell its operations in nine Caribbean countries, saying he was also happy to see a...
St, Georgeâs, Grenada November 19, 2018 â The National Democratic Congress views with great concern the rapid deterioration of the industrial climate in the country. As we understand it, the unions signed a...
A new session of the Grenada Parliament began on Monday with the Keith Mitchell administration emphasising the need to build resilience in an era of climate change. Governor General, Dame Dr. Cecile La Grenade, delivering...
The referenda, held individually in Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada, on replacing the British Judicial Committee of the Privy Council with the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on November 6, were lost for the same reason...
ST. GEORGEâS, Grenada, Nov. 8, CMC â A senior member of main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), says that the party is âsaddened and depressedâ that Grenadians who participated in...
ST GEORGEâS â A senior member of main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), says that the party is âsaddened and depressedâ that Grenadians who participated in Tuesdayâs referendum did...
REGIONAL Heads of Government who have not yet given the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) the green light will be in deep contemplation, former Prime Minister Bruce Golding is suggesting, after both Grenada and Antigua and...
ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) â Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell said last night that he was disappointed at the results of a referendum that will not allow Grenada to join the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice...
ST JOHN'S, Antigua and Barbuda (AFP) â Voters in two Caribbean countries long independent from Britain will wrestle with thorny issues of fairness and sovereignty today, as they go to the polls to decide whether to...
ST GEORGE'S, Grenada ( CMC) â Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell is urging Grenadians not to be swayed by misleading information that today's s referendum is aimed at making widespread amendments to the Grenada...
ST. GEORGEâS, Grenada, Nov. 3, CMC â The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is urging the population to vote ânoâ when they head to the polls on Tuesday to determine whether or not to...
Whenever the referendum is held, November 6th or later if postponed, the question voters will be asked to answer âYESâ or âNOâ to is:âDo you approve the Bill for an Act proposing to alter the...
ST. GEORGEâS, Grenada, Oct 30, CMC â Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell says the late Trinidad and Tobago calypsonian, Winston Bailey, has made a significant contribution to the art form and has left behind a...
By Linda Straker ST. GEORGEâS, Grenada, Oct 29, CMC â Foreign Affairs Minister Peter David has called on Grenadians to put aside their petty political differences and vote in favour of a referendum that will...
By staff writer ST. GEORGEâS, Grenada, Oct 26, CMC â Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell is expected to be among witnesses summoned to testify in a financial wrongdoings and corrupt practices investigation into...
GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) â Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has expressed concern about the growing number of cases involving sexual-related offences, particulary against minors.The prime minister, who was responding...
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell Wednesday urged Grenadians to ensure they cast their ballots in the November 6 referendum on whether or not the island should retain the London-based Privy Council as its final court....
ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) â The main Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) yesterday called for a postponement of the November 6 referendum on whether or not Grenada should replace the London-based Privy...
