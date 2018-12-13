Cayman Also Passes Economic Substance Bill
As Bermudaâs legislators were passing a Bill designed to keep the island off the European Unionâs blacklist, lawmakers in the Cayman IslandsÂ were doing the same, with the Cayman also passing an Economic...

Guyana heads to polls after gov't loses one-vote majority
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AFP) â A Guyana government backbencher who complained about "dictatorship" has triggered elections and an unprecedented political situation in the former British colony."We are going back to the...

Trump In Serious Trouble
Â  Since taking office two years ago, President Trumpâs life has been placed under a legal microscope and now his worst political nightmare is about to unfold in front of the American people. Months of damaging...

Culture minister welcomes ‘motion picture diplomacy’ with China
The film industry inÂ  Antigua and Barbuda is set to receive a major shot in the arm from a Chinese private sector film group. The agreement cementing the partnership was presented Tuesday evening during an exchange of...

Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska accused of interfering in Montenegro's elections
Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska accused of interfering in Montenegro's elections elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska accused of interfering in Montenegro's...

What next for Brexit? Four main scenarios
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) â British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a dwindling number of options over Brexit after EU leaders at a summit last week rebuffed her attempts to tweak a Brexit deal she struck with...

UK steps up no-deal Brexit plans with 3,500 soldiers on standby
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) â British ministers agreed yesterday to make no-deal Brexit planning âan operational priorityâ amid continued opposition to Prime Minister Theresa's May draft divorce deal, just...

Trump agrees to shut down his embattled charity
NEW YORK, United States (AFP) â President Donald Trump has agreed to shut down his personal charity, the Trump Foundation, the New York attorney general said Tuesday, accusing it of engaging in a "shocking pattern of...

German private school criticised after rejecting child of nationalist AfD politician
German private school criticised after rejecting child of nationalist AfD politician elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More German private school criticised after rejecting child of nationalist...

UK to ramp up ‘no-deal’ Brexit preparations amid impasse
LONDON (AP) â The British Cabinet was meeting Tuesday to discuss ramping up preparations for Britainâs departure from the European Union without a deal, after Prime Minister Theresa May postponed...

Lord Ahmad On Territories Meeting In UK
âWe continued our dialogue on the implications for the Overseas Territories of the UKâs departure from the EUâ and âhighlighted the importance of continued engagement with the EU Commission and...

MPs unite against bullying EU
MPs on both sides of the House of Assembly vowed to stand united against the bullying European Union yesterday as they passed new rules designed to get tough on international business. Curtis Dickinson, the finance...

PM May says postponed Brexit vote to be held week of Jan 14
LONDON, England (AP) â Prime Minister Theresa May said yesterday that the postponed vote in Parliament on Britain's Brexit agreement with the European Union will be held the week of January 14 â more than a...

This Day in History — December -18
Today is the 352nd day of 2018. There are 13 days left in the year.TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT1969: Britain's House of Lords joins the House of Commons in making permanent a 1965 ban on the death penalty for murder.ÃÂ OTHER...

British prime minister Theresa May sets January date for MPs Brexit vote
British members of parliament will vote on the United Kingdomâs Brexit deal in the week beginning 14 January, Theresa May has told Parliament. The vote was due to be held last week but was put on hold...

The M&CC COI was designed to cause political mischief
Dear Editor, There are two BREXIT. One is the British peoples voluntary exit from the European Union; the other is Guyanese [the Kennard CoI Report which I will show is nothing but the Benjamin report (âBRâ)]....

Begin a ‘global Britain’ and mutual respect for the OTs
It was surprising when we discovered that there was more than the usual number of people who engaged in discussing and opining over matters relating to the UK Foreign Affairs Committee Inquiry into the future of the UK...

Michael Cohen claims Trump knew hush money payments wrong
WASHINGTON, USA (AP) â Shaken and facing a prison term, President Donald Trump's long-time personal lawyer said Friday that Trump directed him to buy the silence of two women during the 2016 campaign because he was...

Minister urges divided UK MPs to find Brexit consensus
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) â A senior government minister called Saturday for British MPs from all parties to "forge a consensus" on Brexit to avoid a potentially damaging "no deal" withdrawal from the European...

Portuguese Community Pay Tribute To Dr Terceira
[Written byÂ Don Burgess] Dr Clarence âTessiâ Terceira âÂ  whoÂ passed away this week at the age of 91 âÂ was an iconic figure to many in the Portuguese community. Andrea Moniz-DeSouza,...

May sticks to her Brexit plan despite EU rebuff
BRUSSELS, Belgium (AP) â British Prime Minister Theresa May insisted yesterday that her Brexit deal was still alive and kicking, despite a stinging rebuff from the European Union (EU) after she asked for changes to...

In Plea Deal, Russian Woman Admits to Being a Secret Agent
Associated Press Published 13 December 2018 Image via AP Photo/File WASHINGTON (AP) â A Russian woman accused of being a secret agent admitted Thursday that she conspired to infiltrate the American gun-rights...

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says Trump knew it was wrong to make hush-money payments during campaign
GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ERIC AVRAM, ELIANA LARRAMENDIA and JAMES HILLGood Morning America â December 14, 2018 Donald TrumpÂ directed Michael Cohen toÂ arrange hush-money paymentsÂ with two women because...

Out of many nations, a single message: Europe is united
BRUSSELS, Belgium (AP) â Unlike the political chaos that has roiled Britain over Brexit, there has been no such squabbling among the 27 other European Union (EU) nations during the impending divorce.The two years of...

A useful call for racial harmony
Â  DEAR EDITOR It is good that former US Ambassador Perry Holloway believes that our politicians need to work together to diffuse racial tension in Guyanese Society. Let us for a moment forget the part that his country...

