Five Caribbean nationals charged for voting illegally in 2016 US elections
Dominica Vibes

Five Caribbean nationals are among 19 people indicted on charges of voting illegally in the November 8, 2016 elections in the United States. They are residents of Guyana, Grenada, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. The US...

0
Medals for Walters, Wright
Trinidad Guardian

Ruebin Walters and Andwuelle Wright added more medals for T&T yesterday at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games began in Barranquilla, Colombia, Walters was not perfect in his execution, hitting a...

1
Silver for St Fort, Brooks
Trinidad Guardian

Track and Field athletes, Khalifa St Fort and Alena Brooks added two more silver medals to T&Tâs tally when the final week of competition at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games began in...

0
Calypso Spikers renew rivalry with Puerto Rico
Trinidad Guardian

T&T senior womenâs volleyballers will open their campaign at the XXIII Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games versus Puerto Rico at Humberto Perea Coliseum from 3 pm today in Barranquilla, Colombia. However,...

0
Under 15 Girls team to be trimmed Friday
Trinidad Guardian

Marlon Charles coach of the T&T Under-15 Girls team will reduce his roster to 25 players on Friday as he approaches the final selection of the squad to participate at the CONCACAF Under-15 Girls Championship at IMG...

0
Dominican Republic joins Sargasso list
Royal Gazette

The Dominican Republic is the latest signatory of the Hamilton Declaration on Collaboration for the Conservation of the Sargasso Sea. The Declaration is a political commitment by the signatories to work with the...

0
JA and Dom Rep sign multi-destination agreement
Jamaica Observer

ST JAMES, Jamaica (JIS) â Jamaica and the Dominican Republic have signed a multi-destination agreement which will provide both countries access to a combined larger market. The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was...

0
Jamaica and Dominican Republic to forge closer ties
Jamaica Observer

JAMAICA and the Dominican Republic will be increasing collaboration in tourism, trade, sports, culture, and education, among other areas, with the aim of bringing tangible benefits to both countries and the wider...

0
Holness, Dominican Republic president conferred with national honours
Jamaica Observer

PRIME Minister Andrew Holness and President of the Dominican Republic Danilo Medina SÃÂ¡nchez were Monday conferred with national honours of their respective countries during a State luncheon at King's House.Governor...

0
Jamaica, Dominican Republic to enter into air services agreement
Jamaica Gleaner

Prime Minister AndrewÂ HolnessÂ says a new air services agreement is to be negotiated between Jamaica and the Dominican Republic to complement a soon-to-be-signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on multi-destination...

0
President of DR arrives tomorrow
Jamaica Observer

The President of the Dominican Republic, Danilo Medina SÃÂ¡nchez, will pay a one-day State visit to Jamaica tomorrow, the Jamaica Government has informed.President Medina is scheduled to arrive at the Norman Manley...

0
Maduro signs off on gas agreements with T&T
Trinidad Guardian

Venezuelan President NicolÃ¡s Maduro, confirmed the signing of the agreement with T&T for the exploitation of "mineral and gas resources in the Caribbean Sea." "We have ratified the signing and validity of joint...

0
Maduro signs off on gas agreements with T&T
Trinidad Guardian

Venezuelan President NicolÃ¡s Maduro, confirmed the signing of the agreement with T&T for the exploitation of "mineral and gas resources in the Caribbean Sea." "We have ratified the signing and validity of joint...

0
T&T vball women fine tune for World qualifiers
Trinidad Guardian

Greece-based Krystle Esdelle has replaced Renele Forde as captain of the T&T senior womenâs volleyball team ahead of the Third Round of the 2018 FIVB World Championship qualification, the NORCECA Continental...

0
Canada sets up T&T pool decider clash
Trinidad Guardian

Nigel Simon Defending champions Canada set up a winner-take-all Pool B clash with T&T at the NORCECA Menâs Continental Championship after whipping St Lucia 25-9, 25-13, 25-8 at the US Olympic Training Centre in...

0
Irma turns Caribbean island paradises into nightmares
Nassau Guardian

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua (AP) - Strung like beads along the northeast edge of the Caribbean, the Leeward Islands are tiny, remote and beautiful, with azure waters and ocean breezes drawing tourists from around the world. The...

0
NHC: Irma could trigger life threatening flash floods
Nassau Guardian

Â Hurricane Irma is projected to dump up to 20 inches of rain in isolated areas in the southern Bahamas and could trigger life-threatening flash floods, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has warned. The advisory comes...

0
Latapy names U-15 squad for Concacaf
Trinidad Guardian

This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...

0
Latapy names U-15 squad for Concacaf
Trinidad Guardian

This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...

0
Union estimates Sandals closure will cost A&B millions
Antigua Observer

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has bluntly stated that the announced fivemonth temporary closure of the Sandals Grande Antiguan Resort & Spa is âan act of hostilityâ and a play for concessions. In an invited...

0
Guyana U17 Team selected for Central America and Caribbean Basketball C/ships
Kaieteur News

Guyana will be participating in the Under 17 Central America& Caribbean Basketball Championships (CentroBasket), which is scheduled to take place in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, from July 26 to July 30 of 2017....

0
Martinique, Haiti secure final semis spots
Trinidad Guardian

Debutants Haiti continued their impressive run in the 16th Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Menâs Championship with a hard tough 3-1 (20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 33-31) triumph in two hours and four...

0
Minister Henfield completes major foreign meetings
Nassau Guardian

Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield has completed a round of major foreign meetings, including leading the Bahamas delegation participating in the 47th annual General Assembly of the Organization of American...

0
Puerto Rico stops T&T U-18 gold medal hunt
Trinidad Guardian

T&T had to settle for the silver medal in the boyâs Under-18 Division of the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Water Polo Championship, after a 9-14 loss to favourites Puerto...

0
Ahye doubles up with 200m title
Trinidad Guardian

WALTER ALIBEY Â  Top T&T sprinter Michelle- Lee Ahye yesterday claimed victory in the 200 metres final to retain the double sprint titles (100 and 200 metres) she won last year at the NGC/Sagicor/NAAA National...

0
European camp for Paul ahead of World tournament
Trinidad Guardian

A camp is being planned in Europe for T&Tâs Super Heavyweight boxing champion Nigel Paul, who earned a berth at the AIBA World Boxing Championship in Hamburg Germany from August 25-September 3. Floyd Trumpet,...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
WCMF performer’s mistake creates online buzz

At-risk Berkeley students appreciate helping the poor

Beenie, Shenseea, Ding Dong for BRT

Thompson fires Calypso Spikers into final

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis

T&T Volleyballers beat Guadeloupe in opener

T&T Volleyballers beat Guadeloupe in opener

SPORTS more
Smith back in contention

Beckles elected president of Universities Caribbean

Dillas and Campbell to compete in Caribbean

Lightbourne hoping for warm-up games

Wells to return for Dominican showdown

Dialectical issues which hinder Jamaica's prosperity

Warner chosen for top camp

POLITICS more
Five Caribbean nationals charged for voting illegally in 2016 US elections

Medals for Walters, Wright

Silver for St Fort, Brooks

Calypso Spikers renew rivalry with Puerto Rico

Under 15 Girls team to be trimmed Friday

Dominican Republic joins Sargasso list

JA and Dom Rep sign multi-destination agreement

BUSINESS more
Jamaica ranks among top 5 Xmas-New Year destinations

Dom Rep challenges international panel's jurisdiction over fight with Lee-Chin

David Jessop | Threatening retaliation over closer relations with China is misguided

JMMB Group records 56 per cent growth

JMMB net profit up 56 per cent

JMMB profit and revenue up 8.1%

Sweet deal from TIC 2018

TECH more
Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

From the Dominican Republic to the World: United Telemedicine Network

Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

CRIME more
Fishers fined US$2.8 million for illegally fishing in Bahamian waters

Three nationals of Dominican Republic arrested and charged for drug offences

Three people including two foreigners on drug charges

Crime and security issues to be discussed in Dominican Republic

Jamaica among countries with least prisoners detained without conviction; Haiti tops list

Santos wins elusive Carib TT Champs title

Gracious champion closes Caribbean TT Championships

MISCELLANEOUS more
Complacency kills: Caribbean gears up for tsunamis

Explosion at Dom Rep plastics company kills 4, injures 66

Health Professionals from SICA Discuss Issues of Vector Control in the Region

Bermuda Win More Medals In Caribbean Cycling

Bermuda Cyclists To Compete In Elite Caribbean

BITU delegates meet today to discuss BNS transfer plan

Four Cyclists To Compete In Santo Domingo

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...