Five Caribbean nationals are among 19 people indicted on charges of voting illegally in the November 8, 2016 elections in the United States. They are residents of Guyana, Grenada, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. The US...
Ruebin Walters and Andwuelle Wright added more medals for T&T yesterday at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games began in Barranquilla, Colombia, Walters was not perfect in his execution, hitting a...
Track and Field athletes, Khalifa St Fort and Alena Brooks added two more silver medals to T&Tâs tally when the final week of competition at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games began in...
T&T senior womenâs volleyballers will open their campaign at the XXIII Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games versus Puerto Rico at Humberto Perea Coliseum from 3 pm today in Barranquilla, Colombia. However,...
Marlon Charles coach of the T&T Under-15 Girls team will reduce his roster to 25 players on Friday as he approaches the final selection of the squad to participate at the CONCACAF Under-15 Girls Championship at IMG...
The Dominican Republic is the latest signatory of the Hamilton Declaration on Collaboration for the Conservation of the Sargasso Sea. The Declaration is a political commitment by the signatories to work with the...
ST JAMES, Jamaica (JIS) â Jamaica and the Dominican Republic have signed a multi-destination agreement which will provide both countries access to a combined larger market. The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was...
JAMAICA and the Dominican Republic will be increasing collaboration in tourism, trade, sports, culture, and education, among other areas, with the aim of bringing tangible benefits to both countries and the wider...
PRIME Minister Andrew Holness and President of the Dominican Republic Danilo Medina SÃÂ¡nchez were Monday conferred with national honours of their respective countries during a State luncheon at King's House.Governor...
Prime Minister AndrewÂ HolnessÂ says a new air services agreement is to be negotiated between Jamaica and the Dominican Republic to complement a soon-to-be-signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on multi-destination...
The President of the Dominican Republic, Danilo Medina SÃÂ¡nchez, will pay a one-day State visit to Jamaica tomorrow, the Jamaica Government has informed.President Medina is scheduled to arrive at the Norman Manley...
Venezuelan President NicolÃ¡s Maduro, confirmed the signing of the agreement with T&T for the exploitation of "mineral and gas resources in the Caribbean Sea." "We have ratified the signing and validity of joint...
Greece-based Krystle Esdelle has replaced Renele Forde as captain of the T&T senior womenâs volleyball team ahead of the Third Round of the 2018 FIVB World Championship qualification, the NORCECA Continental...
Nigel Simon Defending champions Canada set up a winner-take-all Pool B clash with T&T at the NORCECA Menâs Continental Championship after whipping St Lucia 25-9, 25-13, 25-8 at the US Olympic Training Centre in...
ST. JOHN'S, Antigua (AP) - Strung like beads along the northeast edge of the Caribbean, the Leeward Islands are tiny, remote and beautiful, with azure waters and ocean breezes drawing tourists from around the world. The...
Â Hurricane Irma is projected to dump up to 20 inches of rain in isolated areas in the southern Bahamas and could trigger life-threatening flash floods, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has warned. The advisory comes...
This Countryâs National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th. Under head...
Prime Minister Gaston Browne has bluntly stated that the announced fivemonth temporary closure of the Sandals Grande Antiguan Resort & Spa is âan act of hostilityâ and a play for concessions. In an invited...
Guyana will be participating in the Under 17 Central America& Caribbean Basketball Championships (CentroBasket), which is scheduled to take place in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, from July 26 to July 30 of 2017....
Debutants Haiti continued their impressive run in the 16th Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Menâs Championship with a hard tough 3-1 (20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 33-31) triumph in two hours and four...
Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield has completed a round of major foreign meetings, including leading the Bahamas delegation participating in the 47th annual General Assembly of the Organization of American...
T&T had to settle for the silver medal in the boyâs Under-18 Division of the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Water Polo Championship, after a 9-14 loss to favourites Puerto...
WALTER ALIBEY Â Top T&T sprinter Michelle- Lee Ahye yesterday claimed victory in the 200 metres final to retain the double sprint titles (100 and 200 metres) she won last year at the NGC/Sagicor/NAAA National...
A camp is being planned in Europe for T&Tâs Super Heavyweight boxing champion Nigel Paul, who earned a berth at the AIBA World Boxing Championship in Hamburg Germany from August 25-September 3. Floyd Trumpet,...